Dark Horse Comics' Latest Schedules for May, June and July 2020.

The comic book industry is beginning to edge towards and attempt at returning to some vestige of normality. These are the planned titles that Dark Horse Comics have for May, June and July 2020, unearthed by Bleeding Cool. We'll be trying to run as many other publishers' plans today, and during the week. There will be more to come from Dark Horse, and new updates to peruse, but these are the current announced May, June and July plans for Dark Horse through Diamond Comic Distributors. Including the launch of the Neil Gaiman Norse Mythology comic book adaptation and the conclusion of Butcher Paris, on the 10th of June, and all the Cyberpunk coasters you can perch on your coffee table on the 3rd.

Wednesday, 20th May

Art of Guild Wars: Complete Arenanet 20th Anniversary Edition HC

Bang #1 (Third Printing)

Kill Whitey Donovan #5

Vampire Hunter D TP Vol. 29: Noble Front

Wednesday, 27th May

BLACKWOOD MOURNING AFTER #3 (OF 4)

FRANKENSTEIN UNDONE #2 (OF 5)

Wednesday, 3rd June

CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA ORIGINS SERIES II #6 (OF 6)

DISNEY PIXAR ONWARD MANTICORE TP

CYBERPUNK 2077 COASTER SET

CYBERPUNK 2077 JOHNNY SILVERHAND PINT GLASS SET

CYBERPUNK 2077 MAGNET 4 PACK SET

CYBERPUNK 2077 NIGHT CITY MUG

Wednesday, 10th June

BUTCHER OF PARIS #5 (OF 5) (MR)

MOB PSYCHO 100 TP VOL 05

NEIL GAIMAN NORSE MYTHOLOGY #1

ELFEN LIED OMNIBUS TP VOL 04

Wednesday, 8th July

BLACKSAD COLLECTED STORIES TP VOL 01

DANGANRONPA ANOTHER EPISODE TP VOL 03 ULTRA DESPAIR GIRLS

Wednesday 15th July

CUPHEAD TP VOL 01 COMIC CAPERS & CURIOS

ANGANRONPA 2 GOODBYE DESPAIR TP VOL 02

TALES FROM HARROW COUNTY

Wednesday, 22nd July

HELLSING DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 01 (MR)

MAKING OF UMBRELLA ACADEMY HC

Wednesday 29th July

LAST OF US PART 2 ELLIE WITH BOW DLX FIGURE

More from Dark Horse Comics and others, as the release dates get added to.