Dark Horse Comics' Latest Schedules for May, June and July 2020.

The comic book industry is beginning to edge towards and attempt at returning to some vestige of normality. These are the planned titles that Dark Horse Comics have for May, June and July 2020, unearthed by Bleeding Cool. We'll be trying to run as many other publishers' plans today, and during the week. There will be more to come from Dark Horse, and new updates to peruse, but these are the current announced May, June and July plans for Dark Horse through Diamond Comic Distributors. Including the launch of the Neil Gaiman Norse Mythology comic book adaptation and the conclusion of Butcher Paris, on the 10th of June, and all the Cyberpunk coasters you can perch on your coffee table on the 3rd.
Wednesday, 20th May
- Art of Guild Wars: Complete Arenanet 20th Anniversary Edition HC
- Bang #1 (Third Printing)
- Kill Whitey Donovan #5
- Vampire Hunter D TP Vol. 29: Noble Front
Wednesday, 27th May
- BLACKWOOD MOURNING AFTER #3 (OF 4)
- FRANKENSTEIN UNDONE #2 (OF 5)
Wednesday, 3rd June
- CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA ORIGINS SERIES II #6 (OF 6)
- DISNEY PIXAR ONWARD MANTICORE TP
- CYBERPUNK 2077 COASTER SET
- CYBERPUNK 2077 JOHNNY SILVERHAND PINT GLASS SET
- CYBERPUNK 2077 MAGNET 4 PACK SET
- CYBERPUNK 2077 NIGHT CITY MUG
Wednesday, 10th June
- BUTCHER OF PARIS #5 (OF 5) (MR)
- MOB PSYCHO 100 TP VOL 05
- NEIL GAIMAN NORSE MYTHOLOGY #1
- ELFEN LIED OMNIBUS TP VOL 04
Wednesday, 8th July
- BLACKSAD COLLECTED STORIES TP VOL 01
- DANGANRONPA ANOTHER EPISODE TP VOL 03 ULTRA DESPAIR GIRLS
Wednesday 15th July
- CUPHEAD TP VOL 01 COMIC CAPERS & CURIOS
- ANGANRONPA 2 GOODBYE DESPAIR TP VOL 02
- TALES FROM HARROW COUNTY
Wednesday, 22nd July
- HELLSING DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 01 (MR)
- MAKING OF UMBRELLA ACADEMY HC
Wednesday 29th July
- LAST OF US PART 2 ELLIE WITH BOW DLX FIGURE
