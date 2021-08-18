Dark Horse Comics Full Solicits & Solicitations for November 2021

Dark Horse Comics have their November 2021 solicits and solicitations ready to go, with Brian Bendis bringing Joy Operations and his other creator-owned comics to the publisher, Hellboy: Bones Of The Giants will be adapting the noble into comics, and we get a Stranger Things Winter Special ahead of the Christmas season…

Black Hammer Reborn #6 (of 12)

Jeff Lemire (W), Malachi Ward (A/C/Cover B), Matthew Sheean (A/Cover B), Rich Tommaso (W/A), and Caitlin Yarsky (Cover A)

On sale Nov 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

A multidimensional nightmare continues to wreck-havoc on Spiral City as bizarre versions of Black Hammer heroes come face-to-face with the brutal vigilante known as the Skulldigger.

Featuring a special two-page Inspector Insector backup story by Rich Tommaso!

Black Hammer Volume 5: Reborn Part 1 TP

Jeff Lemire (W), Caitlin Yarsky (A/Cover), and Dave Stewart (C)

On sale Jan 26

FC, 104 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Black Hammer: Reborn is the next era of the Black Hammer Universe; a twelve-issue series by Jeff Lemire and Caitlin Yarsky that juxtaposes an achingly human story of domestic life, marriage, parenthood, and destiny with a pulse-pounding superhero thriller that peels back new layers of mystery, and pulls the Black Hammer history into the present.

Collect issues #1-#5 of the series.

Black Hammer: Visions Volume 2 HC

Scott Snyder (W), Kelly Thompson (W), Cullen Bunn (W), Cecil Castellucci (W), David Rubín (A/C), Leonardo Romero (A), Malachi Ward (A), Matthew Sheean (A), Melissa Duffy (A), Dave Stewart (C), and Jerry Ordway with Bill Crabtree (Cover)

On sale Jan 19

FC, 112 pages

$24.99

HC, 7" x 10"

This collection launches the second part of a special two-volume hardcover series of exciting stories taking place in the world of Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston's Eisner Award–winning Black Hammer superhero comics. Creators such as Patton Oswalt, Geoff Johns, Mariko Tamaki, Scott Snyder, Chip Zdarsky, Kelly Thompson, Cullen Bunn, Johnnie Christmas, Cecil Castellucci, and many more of comics' top talents take on some of the greatest heroes and villains of Spiral City!

This graphic novel collects Black Hammer: Visions #5-8 and also features a sketchbook section and pinups by Veronica Fish, Dan Brereton, and more!

Castaways TP

Pablo Monforte (W) and Laura Pérez (A/C/Cover)

On sale Jan 19

FC, 200 pages

$24.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Madrid in the eighties, and Barcelona ten years later.

In these two vibrant locales, Castaways follows the relationship between Alejandra and Julio against the backdrop of these poetic urban spaces where dreams, love, and uncertainty intertwine. Drawn to one another but constantly pushed or pulled in different directions by work, family, and life, Alejandra and Julio circle in and out of each other's lives, while first denying and then coming to accept the fact that by the time they are ready to love one another, the chance has already passed.

Intensely emotive and poignant, this stunning graphic novel from Laura Pérez and Pablo Monforte depicts themes of maturity, responsibility, and human connection.

• Available in English for the first time with translation by Silvia Perea Labayen.

Children of the Woods TP

Joe Ciano (W), Josh Hixson (A/Cover), and Roman Stevens (C)

On sale Jan 12

FC, 144 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

After a tale of revenge leads to a monstrous outcome, Amber and Quinn pay the price for power and magic as they become the newest children of the Black Woods. As Amber becomes intertwined with the secrets of woods and the town they live in, Quinn learns he is not alone in the woods. And not all who reside there are welcoming.

Featuring art by Josh Hixson and story from Joe Ciano, Children of the Woods will explore the monster within and what is left when that monster finally comes out.

Crema TP

Johnnie Christmas (W/Cover) and Dante Luiz (A/Cover)

On sale Jan 5

FC, 136 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

#1 New York Times bestselling cartoonist Johnnie Christmas and Prism Award-nominee Dante Luiz bring you a haunted tale of love, ghosts, and coffee beans.

Esme, a barista, feels invisible, like a ghost . . . also, when Esme drinks too much coffee she actually sees ghosts. Yara, the elegant heir to a coffee plantation, is always seen, but only has eyes for Esme. Their world is turned upside down when the strange ghost of an old-world nobleman begs Esme to take his letter from New York City to a haunted coffee farm in Brazil, to reunite him with his lost love of a century ago. Bringing sinister tidings of unrequited love.

Collects the ComiXology original digital graphic novel Crema in print for the first time.

Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria #2 (of 4)

Darcy van Poelgeest (W), CoupleofKooks (A), Cris Peter (C), and Andrea Kendrick (Cover)

On sale Nov 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Quana, who is Leylas Kryn's right hand and the love of her many lives, is in the clutches of the dreaded Spider Queen. Leylas seeks information from one of the gnomes who sprung the trap, and makes plans to rescue both Quana and the piece of the Luxon in the Spider Queen's possession. But with an adversary as old and clever as this one, there's no telling whether Leylas might be playing right into her subtle hands. Critical Role Game Master Matthew Mercer joins Eisner Award-winning writer Darcy van Poelgeest (LittleBird) and fan-favorite artist CoupleofKooks in this new Critical Role series Tales of Exandria!

Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams HC

Bartosz Sztybor (W), Filipe Andrade (A), Alessio Fioriniello (A), Roman Titov (C), Krzysztof Ostrowski (C), and Matías Bergara (Cover)

On sale Jan 12

FC, 64 pages

$19.99

HC, 7" x 10"

Two scavengers in Night City make a living for themselves stealing cyberware and indulging in parties and braindances. One seeks to become the most famous gangster in the city. The other longs for something more—meaning, belonging, warmth . . . As they chase their dreams, their paths begin to deviate. But one thing they can both agree on, in a place like Night City—you run, you fight, you change, or you die.

Dune Figures

On sale Mar 30

$59.99 each

Dune Chani Figure

Chani is a Fremen, a desert-warrior on the planet Arrakis. When her destiny becomes intertwined with a mysterious off-worlder named Paul Atreides, the fight for her people becomes the fight of her life.

The figure and base stands approximately 9" tall.

Dune Glossu "the Beast" Rabban Figure

A ferocious fighter driven by brute force and explosive rage, Glossu Rabban has earned his nickname "The Beast." As loyal nephew and chief enforcer to Baron Harkonnen, Rabban rules through fear and domination, wielding an inkvine whip that leaves few survivors.

The figure and base stands approximately 9.75" tall.

Dune Gurney Halleck Figure

Warmaster for House Atreides, Gurney Halleck is a warrior, a poet and a teacher who has mentored Paul Atreides from a young age. Bearing the scars of bad blood between his people and the formidable House Harkonnen, Gurney's courage has won the day on many battlefields.

The figure and base stands approximately 9.5" tall.

The EC Archives: Weird Science Volume 1 TP

Bill Gaines (W), Al Feldstein (W/A/Cover), Harry Harrison (W/A), Gardner Fox (W), Harvey Kurtzman (A), Wally Wood (A), Jack Kamen (A), Graham Ingles (A), Marie Severin (C), and Carlos Badilla (C)

On sale Jan 5

FC, 216 pages

$19.99 pages

TP, 8" x 11"

Find out what made EC among the most influential comic book lines ever in this complete and newly re-colored collection! Featuring seminal stories by Al Feldstein, Harvey Kurtzman, Harry Harrison, Wally Wood, Jack Kamen, and Graham Ingles from the first six issues of this pivotal comic book title!

• Collects Weird Science issues #12–#15 and #5–#6, in glorious full color!

Foreword by George Lucas!

Hellboy: The Bones of Giants #1 (of 4)

Mike Mignola (W), Christopher Golden (W), Matt Smith (A/Cover), and Chris O'Halloran (C)

On sale Nov 3

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

When a startling discovery is made in Sweden, the B.P.R.D. sends Hellboy and Abe Sapien to investigate. What ensues is a wild adventure full of Norse legends, mythical creatures, and a threat that could bring not just Earth but the Nine Realms of Norse mythology to their knees.

Based on the illustrated novel by Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden, this four-part comics adaptation of Hellboy: The Bones of Giants brings readers into Hellboy's fight against the Frost Giants with stunning art by Matt Smith (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D: Long Night at Goloski Station, Barbarian Lord, Folklords) and colors by Chris O'Halloran (Folklords, Black Panther, Ice Cream Man).

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1957—Forgotten Lives

Mike Mignola (W), Chris Roberson (W), Stephen Green (A), Dave Stewart (C), and Laurence Campbell (Cover)

On sale Nov 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

One-shot

Hellboy and Professor Trevor Bruttenholm team up for some quality father-son time at a New York potter's field where they try to unravel the mystery of a spectral being haunting the packed graveyard. Upon arrival, the two of them quickly realize there may be more things haunting the buried poor at the mass grave than meets the eye . . .

Celebrated writer Mike Mignola and longtime collaborator Chris Roberson bring you another exciting Hellboy one-shot, with exquisite art by Stephen Green and Dave Stewart!

Hellboy: The Silver Lantern Club #2 (of 5)

Mike Mignola (W/Cover), Chris Roberson (W), Christopher Mitten (A/Cover), Ben Stenbeck (A), and Michelle Madsen (C)

On sale Nov 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

What could a missing explorer and a string of strange killings possibly have in common? Silver Lantern Club members Sarah Jewell, Lady Bai, Major Singh, and Sir Edward Grey bring fresh eyes to each other's cases . . . and find they meet unexpectedly in the middle!

Hyper Scape TP

Christofer Emgård (W), Gabriel Guzmán (A/Cover), and Michael Atiyeh (C)

On sale Jan 5

FC, 144 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

2054. The world has turned darker and harder in recent years. People have found solace in the HYPER SCAPE—a virtual landscape run by the world's greatest megacorp where recreation, entertainment, and social gatherings can be accessed. An upgrade to the system is about to revolutionize the experience . . . but an early rollout could have fatal results.

• An immersive tie-in to the Ubisoft video game, Hyper Scape!

Jenny Zero TP

Dave Dwonch (W), Brockton McKinney (W), Magenta King (A/Cover), Megan Huang (C), and DAM (C)

On sale Jan 5

FC, 112 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Meet Jenny Zero, the hard partyin' daughter of Japan's most beloved superhero. After washing out as the military's top Kaiju-killer, Jenny lives the celebutante life with her hotel heiress bestie. But freakish creatures, secret societies, and her father's legacy now have her wondering if she can sober up—just long enough to save the world!

This volume collects Jenny Zero #1-#4, as well as a sketchbook section with creator commentary!

"Depraved and unhinged, Jenny can be best described as Paris Hilton meets Commando " and I, for one, am here for all of it." —GWW

Joy Operations #1 (of 5)

Brian Michael Bendis (W), Stephen Byrne (A/Cover A), and David Mack (Cover B)

On sale Nov 17

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Brian Michael Bendis, the New York Times bestselling and multi-Eisner Award winner, teams up with scorching hot comics sensation Stephen Byrne (Wonder Twins, Legion of Superheroes) for their very first creator-owned blockbuster series.

Fifty-five years from now. Joy is an EN·VOI. A special agent of one of the JONANDO TRUST. Trusts are corporate-owned cities that are the centerpiece of modern society. She rights wrongs for the trust. She is excellent. Perfection. Hard on herself. Driven. Almost legendary in some parts. Until one day a voice pops in her head trying to get her to betray everything she has ever believed.

All this and also an exclusive look behind-the-scenes and a look forward to other Jinxworld projects coming exclusively to Dark Horse.

Killer Queens #4 (of 4)

David M. Booher (W), Claudia Balboni (A/Cover A), Harry Saxon (C), Chris Ables (Cover B), and Alex Moore (Cover C)

On sale Nov 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The Killer Queens and their rebellion allies have been recaptured by ruthless dick-tator President Nastar. Their fluffy nemesis has finally caught up to them. The team stands before the firing squad. Things are looking . . . um . . . grim. Can an ill-conceived and poorly executed escape plan actually work? Will our heroes survive their final face-off against President Nastar and his Rhinocorn stormtroopers? More importantly, will they get paid?? Join the Killer Queens for the thrilling conclusion!

Lady Baltimore: The Witch Queens HC

Mike Mignola (W), Christopher Golden (W), Bridgit Connell (A), Michelle Madsen (C), and Abigail Larson (Cover)

On sale Jan 12

FC, 144 pages

$24.99

HC, 7" x 10"

The Baltimore legacy is about to get bloody!

Once she was Sofia Valk, living in a village overrun by evil. In time she became Lord Baltimore's most trusted ally. Now, more than a decade after his death, Europe has erupted with the early battles of World War II and dark forces are rising again. With witches, vampires, and Nazis on the march, Sofia must embrace the title of Lady Baltimore! But can she fight monsters without becoming a monster herself?

Horror genius writing team Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden reunite, with stellar art by Bridgit Connell and colors by Michelle Madsen as they return readers to the world of Baltimore in this deluxe hardcover, complete with a sketchbook section.

LaGuardia (Deluxe Edition) HC

Nnedi Okorafor (W), Tana Ford (A/Cover), and James Devlin (C)

On sale Jan 19

FC, 232 pages

$29.99

HC, 7" x 10"

Deluxe hardcover edition of the Hugo and Eisner Award winning graphic novel! Exclusive extras include a chapter of Okorafor's script, a new cover and never-before-seen art from Ford, a behind-the-scenes look at the creation process, an extensive process art section, and more!

On a planet Earth bursting with integrated extraterrestrial life, pregnant doctor Future Nwafor Chukwuebuka is fleeing Nigeria under mysterious conditions. Her fiancé doesn't know she's left, and she's smuggling an illegal, sentient plant into NYC. There, she'll be thrown into a vibrant immigrant community of humans and aliens, fighting for social justice and facing her past and her unexpected future.

Last Flight Out #3 (of 6)

Marc Guggenheim (W), Eduardo Ferigato (A/Cover), and Natalia Marques (C)

On sale Nov 3

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Ben Caewood's mission to save his daughter before the world ends has taken an unexpected turn when Ben finds out that the man she loves is being held captive in the most dangerous place left on Earth and threatens the already-shaky "alliance" he's formed with the military.

Lucky Devil #4 (of 4)

Cullen Bunn (W) and Fran Galán (A/Cover)

On sale Nov 3

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

After an exorcism gone wrong, down-on-his-luck schlub Stanley finds he's retained all of the demon's supernatural powers and positions himself the leader of an insane worldwide cult—only to find himself pissing off the demons of hell. Now Stanley heads to Hell itself to determine whether or not he should keep these powers of the devil or remove them and go back to his boring life.

Mazebook #3 (of 5)

Jeff Lemire (W/A/C/Cover A) and Gabriel Hernández Walta (Cover B)

On sale Nov 10

FC, 48 pages

$5.99

Miniseries

Will's a melancholy building inspector who's been grieving the loss of his puzzle-loving daughter for years. After getting a mysterious phone call from a girl claiming it's her and that she's trapped in a labyrinth Will sets off on a journey fighting through the corridors, tunnels, and monsters of his city on a mission to bring her back home.

No One Left to Fight II #2 (of 5)

Aubrey Sitterson (W), Fico Ossio (A/C/Cover A/Cover B), and Rachel Avila (C)

On sale Nov 10

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The Next Great Dark Horse Universe continues in this immersive tale from creators Aubrey Sitterson (Savage Hearts, The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) & Fico Ossio (Mister Miracle, Spider-Man). The world's greatest fighter is dying and his friends are willing to go to any lengths to save him, even if it means placing themselves at risk. But can they put their simmering resentments aside long enough to find the cause of his deadly affliction?

Norse Mythology II #6 (of 6)

Neil Gaiman (W), P. Craig Russell (W/Cover A), Gabriel Hernández Walta (A), Sandy Jarrell (A), Lovern Kindzierski (C), and David Mack (Cover B)

On sale Nov 17

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

Frey, one of the Asgardian gods, falls madly in love with the giantess Gerd and in order to prove his love must determine whether he gives up his magical sword to the giants for her hand—a sword that is prophesied to saved him during Ragnarök.

The Orville #2: Artifacts (Part 2 of 2)

David A. Goodman (W), David Cabeza (A/Cover), and Michael Atiyeh (C)

On sale Nov 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

In his quest to discover a legendary fleet of starships from a lost civilization, Ed's old astro-archeology teacher has lead the Orville into grave danger. The professor has not been entirely forthright with Ed and the crew—a fact they must now overcome if any are to survive this perilous endeavor.

Parasomnia Volume 1 TP

Cullen Bunn (W) and Andrea Mutti (A/Cover)

On sale Jan 26

FC, 104 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

After his son disappears, a broken-down man braves a nightmarish dreamscape in order to find him—and battle the ruthless cult that seeks to rule the land of dreams as the barrier between realities starts to collapse.

Collects the four-issue miniseries.



Savage Hearts #5 (of 5)

Aubrey Sitterson (W), Jed Dougherty (A/Cover), and Lovern Kindzierski (C)

On sale Nov 17

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The heart-pounding conclusion of the fantasy romcom answers all your burning questions: Will Bronwyn get her revenge on Lord Tretch? Will Graow be any help whatsoever? And, most importantly: are those two going to smooch or what!? From Aubrey Sitterson (No One Left to Fight, The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) and Jed Dougherty (Worlds' Finest, Harley Quinn).

• Special print-only back-up No Kings, No Masters by Aubrey Sitterson and Goran Gligović!

The Secret Land TP

Christofer Emgård (W) and Tomás Aira (A/C/Cover)

On sale Jan 12

FC, 112 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Two lovers torn asunder by World War II face a terror from beyond the stars in this cosmic horror by the creators of The Whispering Dark.

The war is over, Katherine is dead, and Ben is trying to move on. But then the Navy receives a message from her. At a base in Antarctica, the Third Reich is plotting its return, powered by strange and foreboding technology. Katherine is there, and Ben is coming to get her.

Collects the four-issue miniseries.

Sin City Volume 3: The Big Fat Kill (Fourth Edition) TP & Deluxe Edition HC

Frank Miller (W/A/Cover)

On sale Jan 26

b&w, 184 pages

$25.00

TP, 7" x 10"

On sale Jan 26

b&w, 184 pages

$100.00

TP, 8" x 12"

This fourth edition volume of Frank Miller's signature series features new wraparound cover art, and is printed at original size! The dangerous women of Old Town have saved Dwight more times than he can count, and finding friends like that isn't easy. Tonight, these friends are being threatened in more ways than one . . . Dwight is going to do whatever it takes to keep the status quo—even if it means killing a whole lot of people.

• Brand new original wraparound cover art by Frank Miller, plus a ten-page pinup gallery from previous editions, featuring art from Arthur Adams, Mike Allred, Sergio Aragonés, Paul Chadwick, Joe Kubert, Mike Mignola, and John Romita Jr.

• The deluxe edition is an oversized slipcased hardcover and portfolio. The slipcase is cloth with printing and foil stamping. The hardcover volume features a soft-touch matte finish with spot gloss and foil stamping. A matching portfolio features a deluxe print of the fourth edition wraparound artwork by Frank Miller.

Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen #3 (of 4)

Greg Pak (W), Diego Galindo (A), Francesco Segala (C), Marc Aspinall (Cover A), Ben Dewey (Cover B), Ethan Young (Cover C), and Todor Hristov (Cover D)

On sale Nov 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

With fourteen inches of snow on the horizon and the boys already frozen to the bone, tensions run high! Will, desperate to unravel the secrets left behind by a young Bob Newby, presses on after finding the entrance to a mysterious abandoned mineshaft. Meanwhile, Mr. Clark searches for the boys, but can he find them before something terrible happens?

Stranger Things Winter Special

Chris Roberson (W), ABEL (A), Steve Morris (Cover A), and Jonathan Case (Cover B)

On sale Nov 3

FC, 48 pages

$6.99

One-shot

The winter holidays are upon us and the kids of Hawkins are in full spirit. As they recall stories from their childhood to teach Eleven about Christmas, tensions run high as Dustin swears he saw something lurking in the forest outside.

Tales from the Outerverse HC

Mike Mignola (W), Christopher Golden (W), Peter Bergting (A/Cover), and Michelle Madsen (C)

On sale Jan 12

FC, 144 pages

$24.99

HC, 7" x 10"

Mythical hero Cojacaru the Skinner returns from the grave, the legendary Golem awakens, and the powerful Wyrder Imogen pursues her foes in this stunning collection of stories from Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden's world of witches and warriors.

Collects Cojacaru the Skinner #1-#2; The Golem Walks Among Us! #1-#2; and Imogen of the Wyrding Way one-shot.

The Unbelievable Unteens: From the World of Black Hammer #4 (of 4)

Jeff Lemire (W), Tyler Crook (A/C/Cover A), and Andrea Sorrentino(Cover B)

On sale Nov 10

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Unbelievable Unteens comic book artist Jane Ito finds her world turned upside down after discovering her comic book creations were real and she was one of them. As she and the Unteens reunite and put the pieces together they take on the forces that disbanded them for one final fight.