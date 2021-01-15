Dark Horse Comics To Run Harassment/Discrimination Prevention Training

After allegations against a number of Dark Horse Comics employees over recent years, including Scott Allie and Brendan Wright, the Portland-based comic book publisher committed to undertake a number of measures regarding the policing if such issues going forward. Last night they tweeted out the following statement.

With the help of outside HR Consultant, McGeachy Consulting, Dark Horse leadership has been reflecting, discussing and implementing new and updated policies to ensure the safety, happiness, and well-being of all employees. Here are the measures that we have instituted: An updated Code of Conduct policy that we are asking all employees, creators, and business partners to uphold

A more in-depth anti-harassment and anti-discrimination policy, which includes a clear reporting policy, for employees across all departments and divisions

A newly formed Employee Relations Committee that manages, guides, and directs any significant employee relations issues that arise at Dark Horse

A newly formed HR Executive Committee focused on implementing HR strategy, planning, and policy

Identification and introduction of new company values assembled into a Culture Document helping to define and inspire our workplace culture Beginning this year, an annual series of harassment and discrimination prevention training sessions will be implemented for all our employees. Dark Horse will continue taking the necessary steps forward to prevent harassment and discrimination within the workplace. We can and will do better. We are optimistic about the future as we continue to improve and update our company policies. It continues to be our goal to be a company in which every single person feels valued and where every person feels safe from harassment or discrimination of any kind. While there is more work to be done in the many months ahead, we remain deeply committed to positive change in the workplace.

McGeachy Consulting is an HR consulting firm which states that it "provides consulting expertise to some of the most innovative, stable, and growing small and medium-sized businesses. Our clients come from a variety of industries such as; creative agencies, hospitality, financial services, and legal. We are profoundly inspired and proud of our clients and their incredible teams" and that "we office out of beautiful Camas, Washington serving clients in both Washington State and Oregon. Our HR Consulting clients are primarily in Vancouver, WA and the Portland metro area though we serve clients throughout both states."