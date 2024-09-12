Posted in: Comics, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: chibi, usagi yojimbo

Dark Horse Expands The World Of Chibi Usagi, The Samurai Rabbit

Dark Horse’s Dogu Publishing imprint is adding more Chibi Usagi by Julie Sakai and Stan Sakai with colors by Emi Fujii.

Dark Horse's Dogu Publishing imprint is adding more Chibi Usagi by Julie Sakai and Stan Sakai with colors by Emi Fujii to the volume which won the Best Publication for Early Readers Eisner Award. Chibi Usagi: Attack of the Heebie Chibis–Expanded Edition will be published in February 2025.

"Included in this paperback collection are the beloved Chibi Usagi stories "Attack of the Heebie Chibis," "Attack of the Teenie Titans," "The Story of Chibi Usagi and the Big Bad Jei," "Chibi Usagi and the Goblin of Adachi Plain," and "Chibi Tomoe and the Zó Ninja" – as well as all color Chibi Usagi pinups that ran as Usagi Yojimbo comic back covers and an expanded bonus section with additional pinups from Julie Sakai and Stan Sakai – sometimes signing their work together as JuSt Sakai! "In Chibi Usagi: Attack of the Heebie Chibis–Expanded Edition: The rabbit samurai has been reimagined in a "Chibi World," and Miyamoto Usagi isn't the only one! While fishing for freshwater eels, Chibi Usagi and his friends Chibi Tomoe and Chibi Gen rescue a dogu. Discovering that the dogu's village has been enslaved by the Salamander King, there is no choice but to band together, rescue the village and free everyone from the reign of the Salamander King once and for all! "We are so thrilled about this new edition of Chibi Usagi! It's perfect for introducing Usagi to new readers and bringing more smiles to kids of all ages," said Julie Sakai. "Of all the collaborations I have worked on, Chibi Usagi and the Attack of the Heebie Chibis has been my favorite. This is a fun, exciting, whimsical story about the true value of friendship," said Stan Sakai.

Chibi Usagi: Attack of the Heebie Chibis–Expanded Edition arrives in bookstores on the 11th of February and comic shops on the 12th.

