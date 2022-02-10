Dark Horse Publish New Geof Darrow Shaolin Cowboy, It's A Good 2022

2022 is the year Saga come back. The year that Miracleman will come back. And now the year that Shaolin Cowboy by Geof Darrow will join them, courtesy of Dark Horse Comics. Originally published by the Wachowskis' Burlyman Entertainment, it was reprinted by Dark Horse, but we haven't had new Shaolin for five years. The book is about an unnamed former Shaolin monk who wanders the land with a talking mule named Lord Evelyn Dunkirk Winniferd Esq. the Third. Having been "asked" to leave the Shaolin temple, he has since had a bounty placed on his head, which many are eager to collect. Given the Shaolin Cowboy's prowess in martial arts, however, this will be very difficult. Taking place in an unspecified time setting (as the first issue notes, "the day after yesterday and a week before tomorrow"), the book features extremely detailed artwork and equally violent and absurd action scenes; in one, the main character battles a giant shark with a human head in its mouth using two chainsaws tied on the ends of a long stick – which all takes place in the stomach of a lizard, on whose back a city is located.

Shaolin Cowboy: Cruel to Be Kin, an all-new, seven part comic book series of action-packed intellectual drama by award-winning Geof Darrow and Eisner award-winning colorist Dave Stewart. The latest installment in the Eisner-Award-winning Shaolin Cowboy series is set in Phase 4 of the SCU, where the Shaolin Cowboy finds his parenting skills being tested when he is forced to homeschool during a pandemic of unparalleled violence, in a story torn from yesterday's viral twitter feeds. Can he get a kung fu grip on the situation before a horde of .45 loving human monsters and not so human monsters send him to the ICU? Only guns, swords, and flying guillotines will tell!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Geof Darrow is one of the most influential and revered cartoonists working today. Darrow is renowned for his early work with Moebius, his designs for television (including Super Friends, Richie Rich, and Pac-Man) and films (including The Matrix, The Matrix Resurrections, and Speed Racer), his collaborations with Frank Miller and Andrew Vachss, and his iconic and detailed comic book covers. For nearly twenty years, he's been creating stories for the Shaolin Cowboy that are chock full of monsters, carnage, copses, and chainsaws. For the latest, epic Shaolin Cowboy series, some of the biggest names in comics will provide variant covers:

issue #1: Mike Mignola

issue #1: Alice Darrow

issue #2: Frank Quitely

issue #2: Ed Piskor

issue #3: Stan Sakai

issue #3: Steve Skroce

issue #4: Duncan Fegredo

issue #4: Jim Rugg

issue #5: Katsuya Terada

issue #6: James Harren

issue #7: Tsui Hark

Dark Horse Comics will publish Shaolin Cowboy: Cruel to Be Kin issue 1 on May 18, 2022.