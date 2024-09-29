Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: Dark Souls, Julien Blondel

Dark Souls: Redemption Manga in Yen Press' December 2024 Solicits

Dark Souls: Redemption by Julien Blondel and Shonen is picked up for an English translated manga series in Yen Press' December 2024 solicits.

Dark Souls: Redemption by Julien Blondel and Shonen sees the popular video game, previously adapted to comics from Titan Comics, now gets picked up for an English translated manga series in Yen Press' December 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as everything else from Yen and Yen On.

DARK SOULS REDEMPTION GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

OCT242049

(W) Julien Blondel (A) Shonen

Doomed by a past long forgotten, resolved to save what she once held dear.

The flame is lit. A nameless woman wakes. Roused from the tomb by a past she cannot recall, she sets out into a barren, unfamiliar landscape. The protector follows. Bound by oath and honor, he safeguards her against the dangers that draw near with the same ferocity he does the secrets of his past. The Gray Cinders gather in their tower, called by the fire to complete their solemn duty. A colossus, incarnate of death, stirs with the bones beneath the scarred grounds. And a nightmare-scourge of a bygone era-returns to exact its toll. The fate of this land hangs in the balance, as their journey unfolds in this original DARK SOULS story!

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

TAKAHASHI FROM THE BIKE SHOP GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

OCT242050

(W) Arare Matsumushi (A) Arare Matsumushi

From unwanted advances from her boss and work dumped onto her by coworkers,

thirty-year-old Tomoko Hanno, or Panko for short, struggles to stand up for herself. But

when her rusty bike breaks down, she meets Ryohei Takahashi from the neighborhood

bike repair shop. Although he can be a bit overbearing, Panko finds herself relying on

his considerate nature and her world begins to shift…

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

EVERYONES DARLING HAS A SECRET GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

OCT242051

(W) Amanekashiko (A) Amanekashiko

Hizashi Hiruno, a freshman at a super-elite high school, has just finished his first

academic proficiency test of the year. He anxiously awaits the results, which will set the

tone for his next three years at school. But due to a mistake on his answer sheet, he

receives an abysmal score and gets sent to remedial lessons! If there's one silver

lining, he's not the only one-and his comrade could be the girl of his dreams?!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

PINK & HABANERO GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

OCT242052

(W) Mika Satonaka (A) Mika Satonaka

Mugi's been doing the best to keep the secret of Kurose Kei's part time job, so she

should be the only girl at school who knows the aloof pretty boy spends his evenings

serving parfaits and tea while dressed as a knight! But one day, Mugi receives an

anonymous, threatening letter ordering her to stay away from Kei. And once he finds

out, boy, does it ever tick him off! Looks like Kei's the only one allowed to push Mugi

around!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SPRING STORM & MONSTER GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

OCT242053

(W) Mitsubachi Miyuki (A) Mitsubachi Miyuki

This boy is gonna be the death of her. Like, seriously. For real, they already live

together, but now he wants to go to her school too…?! Ranko's juuuust a tad worried

that he's obsessing a bit too much-after all, liking someone because they're nice is

one thing, liking someone because they're them is a whole 'nother story. Still, she finds

him slightly endearing, so despite the monster lurking behind his eyes, she just can't

leave him be…

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

TOUGEN ANKI LEGEND OF THE CURSED BLOOD GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

OCT242054

(W) Yura Urushibara (A) Yura Urushibara

No one ever tried to murder Shiki Ichinose on his first day of school before. But then

again, he'd never attended "Rasetsu Academy," a school designed to train Oni in the

age-old conflict against the Momotarou before, either. Shiki and Jin's bickering turns

bloody as a timid Homura watches her only teammates try to rip each other to shreds.

But when her Oni blood awakens, the boys will have to pause their little deathmatch if

they want to make it out of the forest alive…

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

MISS SAVAGE FANG GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

OCT242055

(W) Kakkaku Akashi (A) Umashi

Envil, the Savage Fang was the strongest merc around. They called him a magicless pleb, but it never stopped him from opening their throats with his sword-until he died and reincarnated into the body of Mylene, the same tyrant he helped depose! He might have her body and her magic, but he'll need to learn how to use it first. Flanked by the spineless boy Mylene's parents had arranged for her to marry one day, and princess Colette from the neighboring empire, they enroll at the Magic Academy! Sure, the homework might be boring, but missing persons and a viral new drug mean there's a lot more to this school than meets the eye…

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

FROM OLD COUNTRY BUMPKIN TO MASTER SWORDSMAN GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

OCT242056

(W) Shigeru Sagazaki, Tetsuhiro Nabeshima (A) Kazuki Sato

Old swordmaster Beryl Gardinant has become a special instructor for the order of

knights. His former disciple Serena, now a black rank adventurer, asks him to help her

go on a dungeon attack. Though he has almost no dungeon-attacking experience, Beryl

accepts her request. But when representatives from the adventurer's guild doubt his

strength, he somehow ends up dueling Serena…?!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

MAGICAL EXPLORER GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

OCT242057

(W) Iris (A) Yukari Higa, Noboru Kannatuki

Kousuke Takioto reincarnates as the unfortunate friend character in the world of an

adult game. But just when he decides to use his game knowledge to become the

strongest, he encounters a non-existent cohabitation route with the previously non

romanceable beautiful mother and daughter pair! What's more, even the main heroine

is living with them too…?!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

COLOR OF THE END MISSION IN THE APOCALYPSE GN VOL 01 (MR) (C

YEN PRESS

OCT242058

(W) Haruo Iwamune (A) Haruo Iwamune

A girl walks alone in a world without humans. Her mission-to search for survivors and

cleanse the land. But is anyone still out there in the lonely, beautiful ruins, waiting to

be found?

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

IM HERE BESIDE YOU GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

OCT242059

(W) Tea Natsuno (A) Tea Natsuno

Ibuki Doi has never forgotten his first love from high school-Mikami Baba, the kind,

handsome, and totally straight student council president. Though he was too shy to

approach Mikami back then, Ibuki always held his idol near and dear to his heart,

wishing him nothing but the best! However, when he learns Mikami is soon to be

married to a man, he just can't help it-he's absolutely devastated. He drinks himself

into a stupor to drown his sorrow but is surprised to wake up and find…he's back in

high school?! Could this be Ibuki's second chance to make things go his way?

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

HELLS IS DARK WITH NO FLOWERS GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

OCT242060

(W) Yoru Michio (A) Ruka Todo

Seiji Tohno sometimes sees the people around him as monsters. It's a curse that has

driven him to a life of despair…but all that changes one evening when he stumbles

across a bewitchingly beautiful boy in a huge European mansion. The boy introduces

himself as Shiroshi Saijou, and before he knows it, Seiji has agreed to become

Shiroshi's part-time assistant. It turns out that Shiroshi's "proxy service" is to consign

yokai-possessed sinners to Hell, which will bring Seiji face-to-face with an

unimaginable host of horrors!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

I PICKED UP THIS WORLDS STRATEGY GUIDE TP VOL 01 (RES)

YEN PRESS

OCT242061

(W) Atchi Ai (A / CA) Atchi Ai

Sana is the hardworking daughter of a shop owner, and she often ventures out into the forest to gather the herbs needed for the restorative potions they sell. But on one trip, she happens to pick up a mysterious strategy guide for a game-and it's filled with detailed information about her town, those around her, and even what's yet to come! Except, the future may not be at all what she expects… With such a powerful-and dangerous-book in hand, what will Sana do?

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

DAYS WITH MY STEPSISTER TP VOL 02 (RES)

YEN PRESS

OCT242062

(W) Ghost Mikawa (A) Yumika Kanade, Hiten

A month has passed since Yuuta and Saki became siblings. They agreed to keep a respectful distance from each other, but when Yuuta's attractive coworker asks him out on a date, Saki finds a strange new emotion welling up inside her heart…

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

WHEN THE VILLAINESS SEDUCES THE MAIN HEROINE GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

OCT242063

(W) Kasai Fujii (A) Kasai Fujii

Though time has passed since Sei moved in with Akuya, the flirtatious couple's hot and

steamy romance continues unabated, together with the lesbian-loving cat Nora and

Akuya's nursemaid, Yaaba. But little do the two lovers know that trouble looms on the

horizon, ready to disturb their happiness…

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

YOUR FORMA GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

OCT242064

(W) Mareho Kikuishi (A) Yoshinori Kisaragi, Tsubata Nozaki

Begrudgingly partnering with the humanoid robot "Amicus" Harold, Echika finds herself

investigating crimes caused by a new type of virus. Her partner, as always, is

perfect-So why does she hate the Amicus so much? As the investigation progresses,

unexpected revelations from her past start to emerge, leading the investigation in

unforeseen directions.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

BUNGO STRAY DOGS DAZAI CHUUYA AGE 15 GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

OCT242065

(W) Kafka Asagiri (A) Shiwasu Hoshikawa, Sango Harukawa

Dazai and Chuuya have the culprit behind this case pegged at last, but what was the

villain's motive? From the truth about Arahabaki to the mystery of the old boss's

resurrection-all the secrets are finally revealed!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SASAKI & PEEPS GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

OCT242066

(W) Buncololi (A) Pureji Osho, Kantoku

In the brief moments after his psychic battle with the black-haired beauty who wears

traditional Japanese clothes, a trash-rummaging magical girl shows up and the

next-door middle schooler's yandere tendencies get worse-such peculiar girls are

steadily gathering around Sasaki…! Why is all this happening when he just wants to

learn to teleport to work and feed his bird good food…?!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SWORD ART ONLINE KISS & FLY GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

OCT242067

(W) Reki Kawahara (A) Abec

Witness the first steps in the story of the girl who would one day become the infamous "Zekken!" Leaving behind the VR hospice program Serene Garden, Yuuki and her older sister Ran follow their new friend Merida into the Japanese-style VRMMMORPG Asuka Empire! Astounded by the twins' rapid progress, Merida questions how they acclimated so fast, leading Ran to divulge that they're running the game on modified NerveGear– the same technology used to dive into SAO…

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

LORD HADESS RUTHLESS MARRIAGE GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

OCT242068

(W) Ueji Yuho (A) Ueji Yuho

Ever since Kore, goddess of spring, somehow got Hades tangled up in a ridiculous

search for a queen, he has met dozens of eligible goddesses and bluntly turned down

every one. But they're still coming-even the goddess of love herself is prepared to

take a jaunt down to the underworld to try her charms! Try as all Olympus might,

though, Hades cannot be wooed. And yet… there is something about Kore… his

captive who started it all yet stays resolutely out of contention… Something that stirs

him, like bud about to bloom… Has spring come for Lord Hades's cold heart!?

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

THIS MONSTER WANTS TO EAT ME GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

OCT242069

(W) Sai Naekawa (A) Sai Naekawa

"This is why bad monsters try to take advantage of you." Hinako is shocked to discover

her childhood friend Miko is actually "Okitsune-sama"-a bloodthirsty fox monster. But

monster or not, it was Miko who brought Hinako back from the depths of despair after

losing her family. The human girl once more extends a hand of friendship, as the

beast's jaws close around her…

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

AKO & BAMBI GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

OCT242070

(W) HERO (A) HERO

She no longer disappears with the dawn. As the distinctions between Ako and Yamashiro become more and more defined, Ako's ghostly form has become much less phantasmic. However, the question remains-can Ako and Yamashiro ever become fully-fledged beings in their own right, or will an important part of them always be missing? If you ask amateur novelist Bambi's opinion…well, after spending so much time with Ako, he can't imagine life without her anymore…

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SAINT NOPE MONSTER TAMER PASSING THROUGH GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

OCT242071

(W) Inumajin (A) iidatoy, Falmaro

Kanata makes her way to the Holy City, where Fen-Fen's main body is sleeping-but

the city is ruled by Marianne, a false Saint! Having power exceeding that of the Saint's,

Kanata's existence is a nuisance to Marianne. Thus, she frames Kanata as a heretical

witch who worships fluff and calls for her execution! Kanata, undeterred by the target

on her back, sallies forth to find the fluff!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

CALL NAME OF NIGHT GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

OCT242072

(W) Tama Mitsuboshi (A) Tama Mitsuboshi

Fearful that she would call the night and bring harm upon others, Mira has been

staying with the good doctor, Rei to search for a cure. Rei think she's almost all better,

if she can just pass one final test-venture into town all by herself. Is Mira ready to

brave the whole, wide world?!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SHE LOVES TO COOK & SHE LOVES TO EAT GN VOL 05 (MR)

YEN PRESS

OCT242073

(W) Sakaomi Yuzaki (A) Sakaomi Yuzaki

Nomoto-san and Kasuga-san have decided to live together, but apartment hunting as a

same-sex couple has been quite the stormy voyage. Luckily, Yako-san connects them

with a realtor that may be able to help-and slowly but surely, the pair move toward

their new life together. Meanwhile, Nagumo-san has taken a good look at herself, and

she decides to pay a visit to the hospital…

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

CHEERFUL AMNESIA GN VOL 05 (MR)

YEN PRESS

OCT242074

(W) Tamamushi Oku (A) Tamamushi Oku

The wedding ceremony is finally here, and Mari and Arisa are about to seal their vows

with a kiss…until a certain sight causes Arisa's memories to come flooding back! From

Arisa's student days to the inspiration behind Mari's career-not to mention how the

two grew closer-the pair's relationship before Arisa's amnesia finally comes to light!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SO WHATS WRONG GETTING REBORN AS A GOBLIN GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

OCT242075

(W) Nazuna Miki (A) Tsukasa Araki

Akira has come a long way: from Japanese salaryman to goblin mayor to goblin baron!

But with nobility comes conflict, and Akira's first taste of war is bitter-his foe, Count

Gignas, has dispatched an army of hypnotized goblins against their brethren in Akira's

village. All Akira's skills are of no avail, and he can only watch as the helpless goblins

die in droves. But as his motto-"I must not repeat my mistakes"-burns in his mind, a

new skill bubbles up from within…

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

GOBLIN SLAYER SIDE STORY II DAI KATANA GN VOL 07 (MR)

YEN PRESS

OCT242076

(W) Kumo Kagyu (A) Shogo Aoki, lack

Our heroic party has reached the fourth floor of the Dungeon of the Dead-deeper than

any have delved before. They have defeated fierce foes and marched through tangled

mazes, but an unexpected revelation may halt their progress in its tracks…

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SHADOWS HOUSE GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

OCT242077

(W) Somato (A) Somato

The inspection of the children's wing begins. On the surface, the Star-bearers are

hoping it ends quickly without incident. But between the adults' hidden agenda, the

fact that the brainwashing effect of the special coffee is quickly fading, and the forces

lurking in the shadows who desire nothing but the downfall of the house, the outcome

of the inspection is anyone's guess…

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

ELDEN RING ROAD TO ERDTREE GN VOL 05 (MR)

YEN PRESS

OCT242078

(W) Inc FromSoftware (A) Nikiichi Tobita

He's suppressed the riot at Castle Morne. He's done battle with D, Hunter of the Dead

and Rogier in Ailing Village. Now, as he makes his way through Limgrave, Aseo finally

embarks on his search for Caelid. What kinds of environments, enemies, and

characters await him in this fearsome land?!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

GIRL SAVED ON TRAIN TURNED OUT CHILDHOOD FRIEND GN VOL 08 (C

YEN PRESS

OCT242079

(W) Kennoji (A) Yoh Midorikawa, Fly

The school trip has just started, and Hina's already snuck into Ryou's room! She's

coming on strong, but how will he respond? Plus, Hina's not the only one trying to

make a move-the next day is Torigoe and Ryou's souvenir shopping date! Though,

when Hina accidentally sees them getting along, she takes a hit to her resolve that

might be tough to recover from…

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

DEMON SWORD MASTER OF EXCALIBUR ACADEMY GN VOL 08 (MR)

YEN PRESS

OCT242080

(W) Yu Shimizu (A) Asuka Keigen, Asagi Tohsaka

As Leonis is showing Veira around the Seventh Assault Garden, they are suddenly

attacked by Muselle, the foe Leonis previously defeated, who should have lost the

power of his holy sword. Meanwhile, Elfiné finds out about the Demon Sword Project-a

plan to evolve Holy Swords secretly being carried out in the Academy!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SHY GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

OCT242081

(W) Bukimi Miki (A) Bukimi Miki

Amarariruku has shattered the black sphere over Tokyo, spilling out a mysterious

miasma that turns everyone it touches into monsters. Mai readies herself to stop it at

the cost of her own life, but Shy is determined to save her former enemy too-and

she's not the only one!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

KOWLOON GENERIC ROMANCE GN VOL 09 (MR)

YEN PRESS

OCT242082

(W) Jun Mayuzuki (A) Jun Mayuzuki

Ordinary memories of a world where no one is at fault are sorrowfully reflected in

Kujirai's glasses. But what does Kudou think of the world…? What if Kowloon

disappears? It doesn't matter if it's a tragedy, because the future absolutely is up to

oneself. Beyond the emotions that are conveyed and the everyday life that passes by,

the true form of Kowloon is revealed?!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

TSUBAKI-CHOU LONELY PLANET GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

OCT242083

(W) Mika Yamamori (A) Mika Yamamori

While Gorou recuperates, the sincere and straightforward Uneda takes over as

Akatsuki's editor. As she watches them, Fumi can't help but feel anxious about how

compatible the two seem to be. Then she overhears that Uneda and Akatsuki are set to

go on a research trip to Kyoto alone?!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

HOLY GRAIL ERIS GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

OCT242084

(W) Kujira Tokiwa (A) Hinase Momoyama, Yu-nagi

Connie has finally solved the mystery of Lily Orlamunde's key and discovered the true

meaning of "the Holy Grail of Eris"-a military operation devised by Faris, their

neighboring allied nation, to invade Adelbide. Now, the story rewinds to the past,

allowing a glimpse into the life of the woman who left the cryptic message. From Lily's

meeting with Scarlett, to her childhood with Crown Prince Enrique, to Scarlett's

execution…just what did she come to discover? And what drove her to commit suicide?

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SASAKI AND MIYANO GN VOL 10

YEN PRESS

OCT242086

(W) Shou Harusono (A) Shou Harusono

Now that reading BL is no longer just hobby for Miyano, but also the story of his life,

it's almost time for the college arc! However, before he gets to that, Miyano's final

cultural festival of his high school career is just around the corner! Meanwhile, his

adorably sweet boyfriend, Sasaki, is struggling to figure out what his path forward

should be…

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

HAKUMEI & MIKOCHI GN VOL 12

YEN PRESS

OCT242087

(W) Takuto Kashiki (A) Takuto Kashiki

Hakumei is coerced into participating in an event with "cuteness" as its theme!

Maya-chan, the port town's old-timer and the owner of Ossicle, suddenly goes on

vacation? Meanwhile, Conju and Sen work hard at cooking! Long-time companions

surprise each other with unknown sides of themselves in this heart-racing twelfth

volume. And Harushina, the black mink bladesmith, makes a reappearance!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

TOILET BOUND HANAKO KUN GN VOL 21

YEN PRESS

OCT242088

(W) AidaIro (A) AidaIro

It's autumn at Kamome Academy, and the annual school festival is underway. While

Nene and her friends are busy with preparations, a select few begin carrying out their

plot in the shadows-they have their eyes set on the yorishiro of No. 1 of the seven

School Mysteries, the Clock Keeper. When supernaturals burst onto the scene, what

was supposed to be a fun school festival turns into an unexpected crisis…!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SOLO LEVELING COLLECTORS OMNIBUS LIGHT NOVEL HC (MR)

YEN ON

OCT242095

(W) Chugong (A) DUBU

Arise, Solo Leveling fans! Experience all eight novels chronicling the tale of Jinwoo

Sung in a deluxe omnibus fit for the strongest S-rank hunter. Featuring stunning art

from the hit webcomic, this edition is sure to level up your collection!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

LYCORIS RECOIL ORDINARY DAYS LIGHT NOVEL SC

YEN ON

OCT242096

(W) Asaura, Spider Lily (A) Imigimuru

Located on the east side of Tokyo, overlooking the old, destroyed radio tower, Café

LycoReco is a stylish and delicious place to relax. And this is a story depicting the

everyday, extraordinary life of the charming staff that work there. Irresistible sweets,

gun action, incredible games, heartwarming dramas, zombies and monsters…and a

touch of love!? Of course, you can't forget the coffee!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

LOVE UNSEEN BENEATH CLEAR NIGHT SKY LIGHT NOVEL SC (MR)

YEN ON

OCT242097

(W) Nanigashi Shima (A) Raemz

On an April night in Tokyo, still too early for fireworks, university student Kakero Mano

meets a woman named Koharu Fuyutsuki. She is a beautiful girl who stands out from

the crowd, laughs a lot, and exudes a warmth that contrasts sharply with Kakero's own

introversion. But there was something Kakero didn't know at first-she can't see.

Unlike Kakero, Koharu hasn't given up on anything, even with her blindness. She

attends university daily, shows interest in clubs, makes friends-and dreams of

launching fireworks one day. Kakero wonders why, when she can't see them…but

maybe it doesn't matter. And maybe he can start moving forward, too, for the girl

who's always been by his side.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

EVEN A REPLICA CAN FALL IN LOVE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN ON

OCT242098

(W) Harunadon (A) Raemz

When Sunao asks me to take over for her at school for the indefinite future, I'm so

happy I'm not sure what to do. I'm just a replica-a stand-in for my original-and this

is more than I could have ever hoped for. Now I can put my all into saving the

Literature Club from being disbanded, get even closer to Aki, and enjoy the day-to-day

of a regular student. It's time to spend an unforgettable autumn with the boy I love

most.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

HERO SYNDROME LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN ON

OCT242099

(W) Rei Ayatsuki (A) riichu, Gekidan Inu Curry Doroinu

Two months have passed since the fight against the Goddess in Akihabara. The

members of Charon are in training, still attempting to recover, when a young woman

named Haru Takanashi is sent to join their ranks. Haru has clearly been dispatched by

the higher-ups to "observe" Charon, but Kaguya remembers her own early days in the

unit and decides to extend a friendly hand. Unfortunately, it looks like this new girl is

going to be an even tougher nut to crack than Azuma was! Regardless of what Haru

says, Kaguya knows that saving people is the right thing to do. More determined than

ever, Kaguya sets her sights on the furthest reaches of salvation, where she finds hope,

jealousy, cynicism…and betrayal.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

IF VILLAINESS & VILLAIN MET & FELL IN LOVE NOVEL SC VOL 03 (

YEN ON

OCT242100

(W) Harunadon (A) Yomi Sarachi

Upon discovering that her contracted spirit was the legendary Phoenix, Brigitte's father

has finally invited her back to the main house. As the capital buzzes with anticipation

for a major festival, Brigitte herself is feeling conflicted-but no matter what happens,

she knows Yuri will stay by her side.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

GODS GAMES WE PLAY LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 04 (MR)

YEN ON

OCT242101

(W) Kei Sazane (A) Toiro Tomose

Within the maze called Lucemia, players continually respawn at the starting point upon

death, with no option to leave the game. When it is announced that players around the

world are trapped in one of the Gods' games, Fay's team and other skilled apostles

form a rescue squad. Things start to look up when they discover a save point but that

doesn't solve all their problems. They still have to defeat the last boss to finish the

game. However, apparently this labyrinth's last boss-the god who created this

game-died of boredom! They worry that escape may be impossible…but then they get

a visit from the "Undefeated" God, Oroboros, in human form!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

HELL IS DARK WITH NO FLOWERS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02 (MR)

YEN ON

OCT242102

(W) Yoru Michio (A) Yoru Michio

A letter hinting at an impending murder and dismemberment is delivered to Shiroshi's

door, and he and Seiji set out to investigate. They find themselves venturing to a

remote island dominated by a towering Baroque mansion, where all manner of

surprises await them – including a beautiful living doll and a young boy who calls

himself Shiroshi's brother!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

EMINENCE IN SHADOW LIGHT NOVEL HC VOL 06

YEN ON

OCT242103

(W) Daisuke Aizawa (A) Touzai

A mysterious cabal called the Thirteen Nightblades has been running things in the

Midgar Kingdom from the shadows, and its members have concealed all manner of

crimes through their connections to the Cult of Diablos. How impressi-no, how

terrible. These dastardly nobles commit so many evil deeds, and yet justice always

evades them. That's when a serial killer known only as "Jack the Ripper" appears,

plunging the corrupt capital into chaos! In order to eradicate evil, an even greater evil

is needed…

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

MY HAPPY MARRIAGE NOVEL SC VOL 08

YEN ON

OCT242104

(W) Akumi Agitogi (A) Tsukiho Tsukioka

During his student days, Kiyoka was invited by Yoshito Godou's father to join the

Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit. In this collection of short stories, the beginning of

Kiyoka's military career and the nature of his connection with the Earth Spider are

finally revealed! Also included is an episode from Miyo and Kiyoka's happy married life.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SASAKI & PEEPS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 08 (MR)

YEN ON

OCT242105

(W) Buncololi (A) Kantoku

Thanks to Sasaki and the others' successful stint playing family, Type Twelve is

beginning to take a shine to humanity. But soon, she wants more-to attend the

neighbor's new school! Hoping to appease the mechanical life form, Sasaki's boss has

everyone infiltrate, but they're far from alone. Various other countries and

organizations follow suit, and armed agents and psychics lurk around every corner,

waiting for a chance to strike. Meanwhile, something fishy is going on with the magical

girls… Can Sasaki and his allies keep the school from erupting into bloodshed?

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SABIKUI BISCO LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 09 (MR)

YEN ON

OCT242106

(W) Shinji Cobkubo (A) K Akagishi, Mocha

Bisco and Milo are basking in the joys of family life when the strongest mushroom

keeper from a parallel world falls like a shooting star right on top of them-and her

name is…Bisco Akaboshi! In her timeline, she lost to the rust and just barely managed

to escape to the world we know. Bisco and Milo (but mostly Milo) find themselves

unable to abandon her and head off on an adventure that will take them across time

and space…that is, if she doesn't succeed in absorbing this world's Bisco first!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

IRREGULAR AT MAGIC HIGH SCHOOL LIGHT NOVEL VOL 24

YEN ON

OCT242107

(W) Tsutomu Sato (A) Kana Ishida

The video message from Raymond Clark, one of the Seven Sages, makes waves not just in Japan but across the entire world by announcing the Dione Project, which Tatsuya realizes is essentially a plan to exile magicians from the planet. To counter this, Tatsuya unveils his very own ESCAPES Project, a project utilizing a stellar reactor that he has been researching for some time. The time to determine the future of magicians everywhere has come!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

