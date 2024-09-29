Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: Dark Souls, Julien Blondel
Dark Souls: Redemption Manga in Yen Press' December 2024 Solicits
Dark Souls: Redemption by Julien Blondel and Shonen is picked up for an English translated manga series in Yen Press' December 2024 solicits.
Article Summary
- Dark Souls: Redemption by Julien Blondel is now an English manga series from Yen Press, releasing December 2024.
- A range of new volumes from Yen Press and Yen On offers fresh manga and light novels for all tastes.
- Stories span from apocalyptic quests to heartfelt romances, catering to diverse reader interests.
- Featured series include Dark Souls: Redemption, Magical Explorer, and, TA Kazuki Sato's new works, among others.
Dark Souls: Redemption by Julien Blondel and Shonen sees the popular video game, previously adapted to comics from Titan Comics, now gets picked up for an English translated manga series in Yen Press' December 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as everything else from Yen and Yen On.
DARK SOULS REDEMPTION GN VOL 01 (MR)
YEN PRESS
OCT242049
(W) Julien Blondel (A) Shonen
Doomed by a past long forgotten, resolved to save what she once held dear.
The flame is lit. A nameless woman wakes. Roused from the tomb by a past she cannot recall, she sets out into a barren, unfamiliar landscape. The protector follows. Bound by oath and honor, he safeguards her against the dangers that draw near with the same ferocity he does the secrets of his past. The Gray Cinders gather in their tower, called by the fire to complete their solemn duty. A colossus, incarnate of death, stirs with the bones beneath the scarred grounds. And a nightmare-scourge of a bygone era-returns to exact its toll. The fate of this land hangs in the balance, as their journey unfolds in this original DARK SOULS story!
In Shops: Nov 27, 2024
TAKAHASHI FROM THE BIKE SHOP GN VOL 01
YEN PRESS
OCT242050
(W) Arare Matsumushi (A) Arare Matsumushi
From unwanted advances from her boss and work dumped onto her by coworkers,
thirty-year-old Tomoko Hanno, or Panko for short, struggles to stand up for herself. But
when her rusty bike breaks down, she meets Ryohei Takahashi from the neighborhood
bike repair shop. Although he can be a bit overbearing, Panko finds herself relying on
his considerate nature and her world begins to shift…
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
EVERYONES DARLING HAS A SECRET GN VOL 01
YEN PRESS
OCT242051
(W) Amanekashiko (A) Amanekashiko
Hizashi Hiruno, a freshman at a super-elite high school, has just finished his first
academic proficiency test of the year. He anxiously awaits the results, which will set the
tone for his next three years at school. But due to a mistake on his answer sheet, he
receives an abysmal score and gets sent to remedial lessons! If there's one silver
lining, he's not the only one-and his comrade could be the girl of his dreams?!
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
PINK & HABANERO GN VOL 02
YEN PRESS
OCT242052
(W) Mika Satonaka (A) Mika Satonaka
Mugi's been doing the best to keep the secret of Kurose Kei's part time job, so she
should be the only girl at school who knows the aloof pretty boy spends his evenings
serving parfaits and tea while dressed as a knight! But one day, Mugi receives an
anonymous, threatening letter ordering her to stay away from Kei. And once he finds
out, boy, does it ever tick him off! Looks like Kei's the only one allowed to push Mugi
around!
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
SPRING STORM & MONSTER GN VOL 02
YEN PRESS
OCT242053
(W) Mitsubachi Miyuki (A) Mitsubachi Miyuki
This boy is gonna be the death of her. Like, seriously. For real, they already live
together, but now he wants to go to her school too…?! Ranko's juuuust a tad worried
that he's obsessing a bit too much-after all, liking someone because they're nice is
one thing, liking someone because they're them is a whole 'nother story. Still, she finds
him slightly endearing, so despite the monster lurking behind his eyes, she just can't
leave him be…
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
TOUGEN ANKI LEGEND OF THE CURSED BLOOD GN VOL 02
YEN PRESS
OCT242054
(W) Yura Urushibara (A) Yura Urushibara
No one ever tried to murder Shiki Ichinose on his first day of school before. But then
again, he'd never attended "Rasetsu Academy," a school designed to train Oni in the
age-old conflict against the Momotarou before, either. Shiki and Jin's bickering turns
bloody as a timid Homura watches her only teammates try to rip each other to shreds.
But when her Oni blood awakens, the boys will have to pause their little deathmatch if
they want to make it out of the forest alive…
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
MISS SAVAGE FANG GN VOL 02
YEN PRESS
OCT242055
(W) Kakkaku Akashi (A) Umashi
Envil, the Savage Fang was the strongest merc around. They called him a magicless pleb, but it never stopped him from opening their throats with his sword-until he died and reincarnated into the body of Mylene, the same tyrant he helped depose! He might have her body and her magic, but he'll need to learn how to use it first. Flanked by the spineless boy Mylene's parents had arranged for her to marry one day, and princess Colette from the neighboring empire, they enroll at the Magic Academy! Sure, the homework might be boring, but missing persons and a viral new drug mean there's a lot more to this school than meets the eye…
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
FROM OLD COUNTRY BUMPKIN TO MASTER SWORDSMAN GN VOL 02
YEN PRESS
OCT242056
(W) Shigeru Sagazaki, Tetsuhiro Nabeshima (A) Kazuki Sato
Old swordmaster Beryl Gardinant has become a special instructor for the order of
knights. His former disciple Serena, now a black rank adventurer, asks him to help her
go on a dungeon attack. Though he has almost no dungeon-attacking experience, Beryl
accepts her request. But when representatives from the adventurer's guild doubt his
strength, he somehow ends up dueling Serena…?!
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
MAGICAL EXPLORER GN VOL 02 (MR)
YEN PRESS
OCT242057
(W) Iris (A) Yukari Higa, Noboru Kannatuki
Kousuke Takioto reincarnates as the unfortunate friend character in the world of an
adult game. But just when he decides to use his game knowledge to become the
strongest, he encounters a non-existent cohabitation route with the previously non
romanceable beautiful mother and daughter pair! What's more, even the main heroine
is living with them too…?!
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
COLOR OF THE END MISSION IN THE APOCALYPSE GN VOL 01 (MR) (C
YEN PRESS
OCT242058
(W) Haruo Iwamune (A) Haruo Iwamune
A girl walks alone in a world without humans. Her mission-to search for survivors and
cleanse the land. But is anyone still out there in the lonely, beautiful ruins, waiting to
be found?
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
IM HERE BESIDE YOU GN VOL 01 (MR)
YEN PRESS
OCT242059
(W) Tea Natsuno (A) Tea Natsuno
Ibuki Doi has never forgotten his first love from high school-Mikami Baba, the kind,
handsome, and totally straight student council president. Though he was too shy to
approach Mikami back then, Ibuki always held his idol near and dear to his heart,
wishing him nothing but the best! However, when he learns Mikami is soon to be
married to a man, he just can't help it-he's absolutely devastated. He drinks himself
into a stupor to drown his sorrow but is surprised to wake up and find…he's back in
high school?! Could this be Ibuki's second chance to make things go his way?
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
HELLS IS DARK WITH NO FLOWERS GN VOL 01 (MR)
YEN PRESS
OCT242060
(W) Yoru Michio (A) Ruka Todo
Seiji Tohno sometimes sees the people around him as monsters. It's a curse that has
driven him to a life of despair…but all that changes one evening when he stumbles
across a bewitchingly beautiful boy in a huge European mansion. The boy introduces
himself as Shiroshi Saijou, and before he knows it, Seiji has agreed to become
Shiroshi's part-time assistant. It turns out that Shiroshi's "proxy service" is to consign
yokai-possessed sinners to Hell, which will bring Seiji face-to-face with an
unimaginable host of horrors!
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
I PICKED UP THIS WORLDS STRATEGY GUIDE TP VOL 01 (RES)
YEN PRESS
OCT242061
(W) Atchi Ai (A / CA) Atchi Ai
Sana is the hardworking daughter of a shop owner, and she often ventures out into the forest to gather the herbs needed for the restorative potions they sell. But on one trip, she happens to pick up a mysterious strategy guide for a game-and it's filled with detailed information about her town, those around her, and even what's yet to come! Except, the future may not be at all what she expects… With such a powerful-and dangerous-book in hand, what will Sana do?
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
DAYS WITH MY STEPSISTER TP VOL 02 (RES)
YEN PRESS
OCT242062
(W) Ghost Mikawa (A) Yumika Kanade, Hiten
A month has passed since Yuuta and Saki became siblings. They agreed to keep a respectful distance from each other, but when Yuuta's attractive coworker asks him out on a date, Saki finds a strange new emotion welling up inside her heart…
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
WHEN THE VILLAINESS SEDUCES THE MAIN HEROINE GN VOL 02 (MR)
YEN PRESS
OCT242063
(W) Kasai Fujii (A) Kasai Fujii
Though time has passed since Sei moved in with Akuya, the flirtatious couple's hot and
steamy romance continues unabated, together with the lesbian-loving cat Nora and
Akuya's nursemaid, Yaaba. But little do the two lovers know that trouble looms on the
horizon, ready to disturb their happiness…
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
YOUR FORMA GN VOL 02
YEN PRESS
OCT242064
(W) Mareho Kikuishi (A) Yoshinori Kisaragi, Tsubata Nozaki
Begrudgingly partnering with the humanoid robot "Amicus" Harold, Echika finds herself
investigating crimes caused by a new type of virus. Her partner, as always, is
perfect-So why does she hate the Amicus so much? As the investigation progresses,
unexpected revelations from her past start to emerge, leading the investigation in
unforeseen directions.
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
BUNGO STRAY DOGS DAZAI CHUUYA AGE 15 GN VOL 03 (MR)
YEN PRESS
OCT242065
(W) Kafka Asagiri (A) Shiwasu Hoshikawa, Sango Harukawa
Dazai and Chuuya have the culprit behind this case pegged at last, but what was the
villain's motive? From the truth about Arahabaki to the mystery of the old boss's
resurrection-all the secrets are finally revealed!
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
SASAKI & PEEPS GN VOL 03
YEN PRESS
OCT242066
(W) Buncololi (A) Pureji Osho, Kantoku
In the brief moments after his psychic battle with the black-haired beauty who wears
traditional Japanese clothes, a trash-rummaging magical girl shows up and the
next-door middle schooler's yandere tendencies get worse-such peculiar girls are
steadily gathering around Sasaki…! Why is all this happening when he just wants to
learn to teleport to work and feed his bird good food…?!
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
SWORD ART ONLINE KISS & FLY GN VOL 03
YEN PRESS
OCT242067
(W) Reki Kawahara (A) Abec
Witness the first steps in the story of the girl who would one day become the infamous "Zekken!" Leaving behind the VR hospice program Serene Garden, Yuuki and her older sister Ran follow their new friend Merida into the Japanese-style VRMMMORPG Asuka Empire! Astounded by the twins' rapid progress, Merida questions how they acclimated so fast, leading Ran to divulge that they're running the game on modified NerveGear– the same technology used to dive into SAO…
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
LORD HADESS RUTHLESS MARRIAGE GN VOL 03 (MR)
YEN PRESS
OCT242068
(W) Ueji Yuho (A) Ueji Yuho
Ever since Kore, goddess of spring, somehow got Hades tangled up in a ridiculous
search for a queen, he has met dozens of eligible goddesses and bluntly turned down
every one. But they're still coming-even the goddess of love herself is prepared to
take a jaunt down to the underworld to try her charms! Try as all Olympus might,
though, Hades cannot be wooed. And yet… there is something about Kore… his
captive who started it all yet stays resolutely out of contention… Something that stirs
him, like bud about to bloom… Has spring come for Lord Hades's cold heart!?
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
THIS MONSTER WANTS TO EAT ME GN VOL 03
YEN PRESS
OCT242069
(W) Sai Naekawa (A) Sai Naekawa
"This is why bad monsters try to take advantage of you." Hinako is shocked to discover
her childhood friend Miko is actually "Okitsune-sama"-a bloodthirsty fox monster. But
monster or not, it was Miko who brought Hinako back from the depths of despair after
losing her family. The human girl once more extends a hand of friendship, as the
beast's jaws close around her…
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
AKO & BAMBI GN VOL 04
YEN PRESS
OCT242070
(W) HERO (A) HERO
She no longer disappears with the dawn. As the distinctions between Ako and Yamashiro become more and more defined, Ako's ghostly form has become much less phantasmic. However, the question remains-can Ako and Yamashiro ever become fully-fledged beings in their own right, or will an important part of them always be missing? If you ask amateur novelist Bambi's opinion…well, after spending so much time with Ako, he can't imagine life without her anymore…
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
SAINT NOPE MONSTER TAMER PASSING THROUGH GN VOL 05
YEN PRESS
OCT242071
(W) Inumajin (A) iidatoy, Falmaro
Kanata makes her way to the Holy City, where Fen-Fen's main body is sleeping-but
the city is ruled by Marianne, a false Saint! Having power exceeding that of the Saint's,
Kanata's existence is a nuisance to Marianne. Thus, she frames Kanata as a heretical
witch who worships fluff and calls for her execution! Kanata, undeterred by the target
on her back, sallies forth to find the fluff!
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
CALL NAME OF NIGHT GN VOL 05
YEN PRESS
OCT242072
(W) Tama Mitsuboshi (A) Tama Mitsuboshi
Fearful that she would call the night and bring harm upon others, Mira has been
staying with the good doctor, Rei to search for a cure. Rei think she's almost all better,
if she can just pass one final test-venture into town all by herself. Is Mira ready to
brave the whole, wide world?!
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
SHE LOVES TO COOK & SHE LOVES TO EAT GN VOL 05 (MR)
YEN PRESS
OCT242073
(W) Sakaomi Yuzaki (A) Sakaomi Yuzaki
Nomoto-san and Kasuga-san have decided to live together, but apartment hunting as a
same-sex couple has been quite the stormy voyage. Luckily, Yako-san connects them
with a realtor that may be able to help-and slowly but surely, the pair move toward
their new life together. Meanwhile, Nagumo-san has taken a good look at herself, and
she decides to pay a visit to the hospital…
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
CHEERFUL AMNESIA GN VOL 05 (MR)
YEN PRESS
OCT242074
(W) Tamamushi Oku (A) Tamamushi Oku
The wedding ceremony is finally here, and Mari and Arisa are about to seal their vows
with a kiss…until a certain sight causes Arisa's memories to come flooding back! From
Arisa's student days to the inspiration behind Mari's career-not to mention how the
two grew closer-the pair's relationship before Arisa's amnesia finally comes to light!
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
SO WHATS WRONG GETTING REBORN AS A GOBLIN GN VOL 07
YEN PRESS
OCT242075
(W) Nazuna Miki (A) Tsukasa Araki
Akira has come a long way: from Japanese salaryman to goblin mayor to goblin baron!
But with nobility comes conflict, and Akira's first taste of war is bitter-his foe, Count
Gignas, has dispatched an army of hypnotized goblins against their brethren in Akira's
village. All Akira's skills are of no avail, and he can only watch as the helpless goblins
die in droves. But as his motto-"I must not repeat my mistakes"-burns in his mind, a
new skill bubbles up from within…
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
GOBLIN SLAYER SIDE STORY II DAI KATANA GN VOL 07 (MR)
YEN PRESS
OCT242076
(W) Kumo Kagyu (A) Shogo Aoki, lack
Our heroic party has reached the fourth floor of the Dungeon of the Dead-deeper than
any have delved before. They have defeated fierce foes and marched through tangled
mazes, but an unexpected revelation may halt their progress in its tracks…
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
SHADOWS HOUSE GN VOL 08
YEN PRESS
OCT242077
(W) Somato (A) Somato
The inspection of the children's wing begins. On the surface, the Star-bearers are
hoping it ends quickly without incident. But between the adults' hidden agenda, the
fact that the brainwashing effect of the special coffee is quickly fading, and the forces
lurking in the shadows who desire nothing but the downfall of the house, the outcome
of the inspection is anyone's guess…
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
ELDEN RING ROAD TO ERDTREE GN VOL 05 (MR)
YEN PRESS
OCT242078
(W) Inc FromSoftware (A) Nikiichi Tobita
He's suppressed the riot at Castle Morne. He's done battle with D, Hunter of the Dead
and Rogier in Ailing Village. Now, as he makes his way through Limgrave, Aseo finally
embarks on his search for Caelid. What kinds of environments, enemies, and
characters await him in this fearsome land?!
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
GIRL SAVED ON TRAIN TURNED OUT CHILDHOOD FRIEND GN VOL 08 (C
YEN PRESS
OCT242079
(W) Kennoji (A) Yoh Midorikawa, Fly
The school trip has just started, and Hina's already snuck into Ryou's room! She's
coming on strong, but how will he respond? Plus, Hina's not the only one trying to
make a move-the next day is Torigoe and Ryou's souvenir shopping date! Though,
when Hina accidentally sees them getting along, she takes a hit to her resolve that
might be tough to recover from…
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
DEMON SWORD MASTER OF EXCALIBUR ACADEMY GN VOL 08 (MR)
YEN PRESS
OCT242080
(W) Yu Shimizu (A) Asuka Keigen, Asagi Tohsaka
As Leonis is showing Veira around the Seventh Assault Garden, they are suddenly
attacked by Muselle, the foe Leonis previously defeated, who should have lost the
power of his holy sword. Meanwhile, Elfiné finds out about the Demon Sword Project-a
plan to evolve Holy Swords secretly being carried out in the Academy!
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
SHY GN VOL 09
YEN PRESS
OCT242081
(W) Bukimi Miki (A) Bukimi Miki
Amarariruku has shattered the black sphere over Tokyo, spilling out a mysterious
miasma that turns everyone it touches into monsters. Mai readies herself to stop it at
the cost of her own life, but Shy is determined to save her former enemy too-and
she's not the only one!
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
KOWLOON GENERIC ROMANCE GN VOL 09 (MR)
YEN PRESS
OCT242082
(W) Jun Mayuzuki (A) Jun Mayuzuki
Ordinary memories of a world where no one is at fault are sorrowfully reflected in
Kujirai's glasses. But what does Kudou think of the world…? What if Kowloon
disappears? It doesn't matter if it's a tragedy, because the future absolutely is up to
oneself. Beyond the emotions that are conveyed and the everyday life that passes by,
the true form of Kowloon is revealed?!
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
TSUBAKI-CHOU LONELY PLANET GN VOL 09
YEN PRESS
OCT242083
(W) Mika Yamamori (A) Mika Yamamori
While Gorou recuperates, the sincere and straightforward Uneda takes over as
Akatsuki's editor. As she watches them, Fumi can't help but feel anxious about how
compatible the two seem to be. Then she overhears that Uneda and Akatsuki are set to
go on a research trip to Kyoto alone?!
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
HOLY GRAIL ERIS GN VOL 09
YEN PRESS
OCT242084
(W) Kujira Tokiwa (A) Hinase Momoyama, Yu-nagi
Connie has finally solved the mystery of Lily Orlamunde's key and discovered the true
meaning of "the Holy Grail of Eris"-a military operation devised by Faris, their
neighboring allied nation, to invade Adelbide. Now, the story rewinds to the past,
allowing a glimpse into the life of the woman who left the cryptic message. From Lily's
meeting with Scarlett, to her childhood with Crown Prince Enrique, to Scarlett's
execution…just what did she come to discover? And what drove her to commit suicide?
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
SASAKI AND MIYANO GN VOL 10
YEN PRESS
OCT242086
(W) Shou Harusono (A) Shou Harusono
Now that reading BL is no longer just hobby for Miyano, but also the story of his life,
it's almost time for the college arc! However, before he gets to that, Miyano's final
cultural festival of his high school career is just around the corner! Meanwhile, his
adorably sweet boyfriend, Sasaki, is struggling to figure out what his path forward
should be…
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
HAKUMEI & MIKOCHI GN VOL 12
YEN PRESS
OCT242087
(W) Takuto Kashiki (A) Takuto Kashiki
Hakumei is coerced into participating in an event with "cuteness" as its theme!
Maya-chan, the port town's old-timer and the owner of Ossicle, suddenly goes on
vacation? Meanwhile, Conju and Sen work hard at cooking! Long-time companions
surprise each other with unknown sides of themselves in this heart-racing twelfth
volume. And Harushina, the black mink bladesmith, makes a reappearance!
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
TOILET BOUND HANAKO KUN GN VOL 21
YEN PRESS
OCT242088
(W) AidaIro (A) AidaIro
It's autumn at Kamome Academy, and the annual school festival is underway. While
Nene and her friends are busy with preparations, a select few begin carrying out their
plot in the shadows-they have their eyes set on the yorishiro of No. 1 of the seven
School Mysteries, the Clock Keeper. When supernaturals burst onto the scene, what
was supposed to be a fun school festival turns into an unexpected crisis…!
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
SOLO LEVELING COLLECTORS OMNIBUS LIGHT NOVEL HC (MR)
YEN ON
OCT242095
(W) Chugong (A) DUBU
Arise, Solo Leveling fans! Experience all eight novels chronicling the tale of Jinwoo
Sung in a deluxe omnibus fit for the strongest S-rank hunter. Featuring stunning art
from the hit webcomic, this edition is sure to level up your collection!
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
LYCORIS RECOIL ORDINARY DAYS LIGHT NOVEL SC
YEN ON
OCT242096
(W) Asaura, Spider Lily (A) Imigimuru
Located on the east side of Tokyo, overlooking the old, destroyed radio tower, Café
LycoReco is a stylish and delicious place to relax. And this is a story depicting the
everyday, extraordinary life of the charming staff that work there. Irresistible sweets,
gun action, incredible games, heartwarming dramas, zombies and monsters…and a
touch of love!? Of course, you can't forget the coffee!
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
LOVE UNSEEN BENEATH CLEAR NIGHT SKY LIGHT NOVEL SC (MR)
YEN ON
OCT242097
(W) Nanigashi Shima (A) Raemz
On an April night in Tokyo, still too early for fireworks, university student Kakero Mano
meets a woman named Koharu Fuyutsuki. She is a beautiful girl who stands out from
the crowd, laughs a lot, and exudes a warmth that contrasts sharply with Kakero's own
introversion. But there was something Kakero didn't know at first-she can't see.
Unlike Kakero, Koharu hasn't given up on anything, even with her blindness. She
attends university daily, shows interest in clubs, makes friends-and dreams of
launching fireworks one day. Kakero wonders why, when she can't see them…but
maybe it doesn't matter. And maybe he can start moving forward, too, for the girl
who's always been by his side.
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
EVEN A REPLICA CAN FALL IN LOVE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02
YEN ON
OCT242098
(W) Harunadon (A) Raemz
When Sunao asks me to take over for her at school for the indefinite future, I'm so
happy I'm not sure what to do. I'm just a replica-a stand-in for my original-and this
is more than I could have ever hoped for. Now I can put my all into saving the
Literature Club from being disbanded, get even closer to Aki, and enjoy the day-to-day
of a regular student. It's time to spend an unforgettable autumn with the boy I love
most.
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
HERO SYNDROME LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02
YEN ON
OCT242099
(W) Rei Ayatsuki (A) riichu, Gekidan Inu Curry Doroinu
Two months have passed since the fight against the Goddess in Akihabara. The
members of Charon are in training, still attempting to recover, when a young woman
named Haru Takanashi is sent to join their ranks. Haru has clearly been dispatched by
the higher-ups to "observe" Charon, but Kaguya remembers her own early days in the
unit and decides to extend a friendly hand. Unfortunately, it looks like this new girl is
going to be an even tougher nut to crack than Azuma was! Regardless of what Haru
says, Kaguya knows that saving people is the right thing to do. More determined than
ever, Kaguya sets her sights on the furthest reaches of salvation, where she finds hope,
jealousy, cynicism…and betrayal.
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
IF VILLAINESS & VILLAIN MET & FELL IN LOVE NOVEL SC VOL 03 (
YEN ON
OCT242100
(W) Harunadon (A) Yomi Sarachi
Upon discovering that her contracted spirit was the legendary Phoenix, Brigitte's father
has finally invited her back to the main house. As the capital buzzes with anticipation
for a major festival, Brigitte herself is feeling conflicted-but no matter what happens,
she knows Yuri will stay by her side.
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
GODS GAMES WE PLAY LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 04 (MR)
YEN ON
OCT242101
(W) Kei Sazane (A) Toiro Tomose
Within the maze called Lucemia, players continually respawn at the starting point upon
death, with no option to leave the game. When it is announced that players around the
world are trapped in one of the Gods' games, Fay's team and other skilled apostles
form a rescue squad. Things start to look up when they discover a save point but that
doesn't solve all their problems. They still have to defeat the last boss to finish the
game. However, apparently this labyrinth's last boss-the god who created this
game-died of boredom! They worry that escape may be impossible…but then they get
a visit from the "Undefeated" God, Oroboros, in human form!
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
HELL IS DARK WITH NO FLOWERS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02 (MR)
YEN ON
OCT242102
(W) Yoru Michio (A) Yoru Michio
A letter hinting at an impending murder and dismemberment is delivered to Shiroshi's
door, and he and Seiji set out to investigate. They find themselves venturing to a
remote island dominated by a towering Baroque mansion, where all manner of
surprises await them – including a beautiful living doll and a young boy who calls
himself Shiroshi's brother!
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
EMINENCE IN SHADOW LIGHT NOVEL HC VOL 06
YEN ON
OCT242103
(W) Daisuke Aizawa (A) Touzai
A mysterious cabal called the Thirteen Nightblades has been running things in the
Midgar Kingdom from the shadows, and its members have concealed all manner of
crimes through their connections to the Cult of Diablos. How impressi-no, how
terrible. These dastardly nobles commit so many evil deeds, and yet justice always
evades them. That's when a serial killer known only as "Jack the Ripper" appears,
plunging the corrupt capital into chaos! In order to eradicate evil, an even greater evil
is needed…
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
MY HAPPY MARRIAGE NOVEL SC VOL 08
YEN ON
OCT242104
(W) Akumi Agitogi (A) Tsukiho Tsukioka
During his student days, Kiyoka was invited by Yoshito Godou's father to join the
Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit. In this collection of short stories, the beginning of
Kiyoka's military career and the nature of his connection with the Earth Spider are
finally revealed! Also included is an episode from Miyo and Kiyoka's happy married life.
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
SASAKI & PEEPS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 08 (MR)
YEN ON
OCT242105
(W) Buncololi (A) Kantoku
Thanks to Sasaki and the others' successful stint playing family, Type Twelve is
beginning to take a shine to humanity. But soon, she wants more-to attend the
neighbor's new school! Hoping to appease the mechanical life form, Sasaki's boss has
everyone infiltrate, but they're far from alone. Various other countries and
organizations follow suit, and armed agents and psychics lurk around every corner,
waiting for a chance to strike. Meanwhile, something fishy is going on with the magical
girls… Can Sasaki and his allies keep the school from erupting into bloodshed?
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
SABIKUI BISCO LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 09 (MR)
YEN ON
OCT242106
(W) Shinji Cobkubo (A) K Akagishi, Mocha
Bisco and Milo are basking in the joys of family life when the strongest mushroom
keeper from a parallel world falls like a shooting star right on top of them-and her
name is…Bisco Akaboshi! In her timeline, she lost to the rust and just barely managed
to escape to the world we know. Bisco and Milo (but mostly Milo) find themselves
unable to abandon her and head off on an adventure that will take them across time
and space…that is, if she doesn't succeed in absorbing this world's Bisco first!
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025
IRREGULAR AT MAGIC HIGH SCHOOL LIGHT NOVEL VOL 24
YEN ON
OCT242107
(W) Tsutomu Sato (A) Kana Ishida
The video message from Raymond Clark, one of the Seven Sages, makes waves not just in Japan but across the entire world by announcing the Dione Project, which Tatsuya realizes is essentially a plan to exile magicians from the planet. To counter this, Tatsuya unveils his very own ESCAPES Project, a project utilizing a stellar reactor that he has been researching for some time. The time to determine the future of magicians everywhere has come!
In Shops: Jan 22, 2025