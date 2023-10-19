Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Dark Souls, Willow King

Dark Souls Get The Willow King from George Mann & Maan House in 2024

Titan Comics is to publish a new Dark Souls comic book in 2024 with Dark Souls: The Willow King based on Bandai Namco’s game franchise.

Titan Comics is to publish a new Dark Souls comic book in 2024 with Dark Souls: The Willow King based on Bandai Namco's game franchise. Dark Souls: The Willow King sees the return of sci-fi and fantasy writer, George Mann, with new artist Maan House. That's right, the Mann and the Maan. Dark Souls: The Willow King #1 is published on the 31st of January, 2024 with covers from Stephanie Hans, Maan House, Alan Quah, and more.

THE WILLOW KING is the fifth entry into Titan Comics' DARK SOULS comic saga, originally launched in 2016. The title has received wide praise from critics and fans alike. The new, four-part series will follow HERAD THE UNLIVED – a poor soul who failed to link the First Flame – as he is resurrected as an Unkindled by the mighty King USTRAD UTHREL. Ordered to seek out a revived Lord of Cinder, known as THE WILLOW KING, Herad must unite three mighty warriors and venture on a perilous journey into the unknown.

"I'm overjoyed to be returning to the dark, grim, Hollow-ridden world OF DARK SOULS for this brand-new comic series." Says writer, George Maan. "Like an Unkindled, we're rising from the ashes to bring you something entirely new and exciting. We'll journey with Heroth the Unlived as he and his companions seek out a reluctant Lord of Cinder, The Willow King, to try to bend him to his task. Expect new monsters! Giants! Unseen horrors! Dungeon delves and ruined cities! Will the flame ever be linked? You'll have to read to find out… unless the Hollows get to you first…"

On the launch of THE WILLOW KING, series editor Calum Collins says, "I am extremely excited to work with George and Maan to return to the world of DARK SOULS and seek to link the flame once more! In this story, a band of desperate ashen hollows will attempt to link the flame where they once failed, venturing into the creaking monster-filled domain of the Willow King to accomplish their goal. Expect grim gothic vistas, twisted monsters, and an epic quest into a dungeon unlike any seen before."

