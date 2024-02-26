Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #150, chip zdarsky

Will Batman #150 Reveal He Is Bruce Wayne To The World? (Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees the publication of Penguin #9, Brave And The Bold #10 and Detective Comics #1082 all in the shadow of the upcoming Batman #150.

Spoilers ahead. Tomorrow sees the publication of The Penguin #9, The Brave And The Bold #10 and Detective Comics #1082. And all in the shadow of the upcoming Batman #150 this summer. Can we start to pick up where things may be heading? No actual insight here, but plenty of assumptions!

Everyone knows who Bruce Wayne is… including the Penguin, Who knows who Oswald Cobblepot is.

Though at the beginning of new The Penguin series, we met a dying Penguin who seemed to know it all.

Then throw this in with one of Catwoman's henchmen-turned-catburglars discovering the truth about Bruce Wayne and Batman…

…add in Victor Savage knowing – and buying Wayne Manor. The Joker knowing. The number have been building, And also in tomorrow's Penguin #9…

…. the Penguin also knows who owns the Iceberg Lounge now.

Even in hallucinatory fantasies, does Batman know what's coming? Are these all breadcrumbs? Batman #147, out in May, does have a big of a de-cowling moment if you chose to interpret it that way… what will August bring? A global identity reveal from the hands of Amanda Waller and Zur-En-Arrh?

They've only just put Superman's secret identity back in the box, is it time to give Batman's an airing?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1082 CVR A EVAN CAGLE

(W) Ram V., Dan Watters (A) Riccardo Federici, Stefano Raffaele, Christopher Mitten (CA) Evan Cagle

Elegy of Sand continues, and Batman's hallucinatory trek across a desert between worlds becomes ever more dangerous as he finds himself face-to-face against…well, you'll just have to wait and find out. Meanwhile, in Gotham, a strange Utopia is blooming as the Orghams continue to hypnotize the public into believing that Batman never existed. And as this knight-less city thrives, one must ask…did Gotham ever need Batman in the first place?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/27/2024 PENGUIN #7 CVR A CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

(W) Tom King (A) Stevan Subic (CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

In the shocking second chapter of the story of Batman and the Penguin's first meeting, a dramatic change in their relationship has emerged…is Cobblepot ready to go toe-to-toe with the Dark Knight? Or is he already two moves ahead? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/27/2024 BATMAN THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #10 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Simone Di Meo

Written by Karl Kerschl, Torunn Gronbekk, Delilah S. Dawson, Dan Watters Art by Karl Kerschl, Fernando Pasarin and Ricardo Lopez Ortiz Gotham Academy is back in session in the first part of Karl Kerschl's thrilling three-part Batman adventure, guest-starring Maps Mizoguchi and Tristan Grey! Kirk Langstrom, formerly Man-Bat, now clean of his serum for years, is teaching at Gotham Academy. But Man-Bat is menacing the city. Has Dr. Langstrom fallen off the wagon, or is there a deeper, far more sinister, plan afoot? Plus, get ready for a conspiracy only Lois Lane could solve, a tale of rip-roaring adventure starring Artemis, and a Batman Black & White tale from Dan Watters and Ricardo López Ortiz!

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 02/27/2024

