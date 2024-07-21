Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Dark Untold Strange Detective, October 2024, scout comics

Dark Untold Strange Detective #1 in Scout Comics October 2024 Solicits

Dark Untold Strange Detective #1 by Ivan Lacitignola and Francesco Iaquinta launches in Scout Comics' October 2024 solicitations.

Dark Untold Strange Detective #1 by Ivan Lacitignola and Francesco Iaquinta launches in Scout Comics' October 2024 solicits and solicitations, as does Final Interview #1 by Ivan Lacitignola and Francesco Iaquinta, a Blackmarrow oneshot by Ryan Gutierrez, and Catrina's Caravan Confrontation #1 by Héctor Rodríguez III and Guillermo Villarreal.

As well and the return of Baby Barbarian, by William Gosline and Igor Woski, and Veil by El Torres and Gabriel Hernandez Walta, two of a number of titles cancelled in a recent creator ruction, but now returned.

DARK UNTOLD STRANGE DETECTIVE #1 CVR A FRANCESCO IAQUINTA

(W) Ivan Lacitignola (A/CA) Francesco Iaquinta

DARK HARBOR: Brand new three issue horror series for fans of WANTED & KICK-ASS! Detective Zakaria Thompson returns to his hometown Duskshore to investigate a series of brutal murders. Assisted by his old friends, Zak will discover that in the mysterious Duskshore, nothing is as it seems… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024

FINAL INTERVIEW #1 CVR A LOU PETERSON

(W) Edward Nguyen Borey (A/CA) Lou Peterson

DARK HARBOR: For fans of SQUID GAMES and THE GAME comes this new five issue horror series! At global powerhouse LifeWay, Inc., four candidates for a mysterious promotion get pushed to their limits by a Rabbit-masked interviewer. Mind games and moral tests pit Tori, Hal, Iggy, and Brett against each other. By the end, one applicant is dead and the other three are prisoners, but even larger problems loom: the Red Door, a fanatical terrorist movement, has infiltrated LifeWay. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/9/2024

BABY BARBARIAN #1 CVR A IAN WEBSTER (NONSTOP) (Resolicit)

(W) William Gosline (A) Igor Wolski (CA) Ian Webster

SCOOT – When the Berrserk family comes to Lethomme, they encounter a merchant in possession of the Player's Throne, a magical seat that transports whoever sits on it to a Land of Endless Fun and Games. Unable to control his curiosity, one of our barbarians is spirited away to the ruins of Castle Slapdash. The rest of the family follows him, but Castle Slapdash is full of tricks, traps, and monsters! Will the family make it back home to Lethomme? Or will they become the latest victims of the ruin's ghoulish residents? Enjoy the world premiere first issue of this NON-STOP! series followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/30/2024

BLACKMARROW #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A RYAN GUTIERREZ (MR)

(W/A/CA) Ryan Gutierrez

DARK HARBOR: An Oversized one shot in a series of ongoing one shots by writer/artist Ryan Gutierrez! A werewolf gunslinger rides from town to town in a nightmarish version of the Old West, dispensing justice by the end of a smoking barrel and bloodied fang. Blackmarrow helps those who need help and kills those who need killing. Man or demon, he'll give you the justice you deserve Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 10/16/2024

CATRINAS CARAVAN CONFRONTATION #1 (OF 4) (MR)

(W) Héctor Rodríguez III (A) Guillermo Villarreal (CA) Ariel Medel

CHISPA: In a sudden violent turn of events, Seattle Washington becomes plagued by flesh-eating ghouls who all have one bizarre thing in common: none of them are Mexican! Barely escaping with their lives in the gentrified suburbs, siblings Marisol and Javier barricade themselves in a local taquería and meet a motley group of survivors. Tension builds as the number of victims and ghouls grow, while the remaining defenders plot an escape from the city. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/16/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!