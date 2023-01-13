Dark Web: X-Men #3 Preview: Will the Real Jean Grey Please Stand Up? Madelyne Pryor takes on Jean Grey for the intellectual property rights to Jean's memories in this preview of Dark Web: X-Men #3.

In this issue, Madelyne Pryor takes on Jean Grey for the intellectual property rights to Jean's memories.

Dark Web: X-Men #3

by Gerry Duggan & Rod Reis, cover by Phil Noto

TRAPPED IN THE DARK WEB! When Jean Grey returned from the dead, Scott Summers left his wife and child to be with her. The fact that she was revealed to be a clone of Jean didn't make her feel any better. Maybe the cold sting of revenge can?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Jan 18, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620500400311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

