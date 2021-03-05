Darkhold First Appearance, Marvel Spotlight #4 Sells For $500 On eBay

Marvel Spotlight #4 featured the third appearance of Werewolf-By-Night back in 1972, created by Gerry Conway and Mike Ploog, but also the first appearance of the Marvel Comics grimoire book of the dead, Darkhold. Marvel Comics increasing the prominence of the Darkhold in recent years. It has seen an appearance in the Agents Of SHIELD TV series with Ghost Rider, the TV series Runaways, a sighting in an earlier episode of WandaVision, and the rearranged publication of the Darkhold event series from Marvel Comics starring Doctor Doom and the Scarlet Witch, originally intended to be published last year.

The Darkhold, also known as The Book of Sins was first mentioned in Marvel Spotlight #3 in 1972, but first shown in Marvel Spotlight #4. The book subsequently appeared in Werewolf by Night #1 in 1972 and Marvel Chillers in 1976. The comic book series Darkhold: Pages from the Book of Sins ran 16 issues, from October 1992 through January 1994. And, if there hadn't have been a pandemic shutdown, the new Darkhold event would have already been published and collected in bookstores to go on sale right now…

And now a raw copy of Marvel Spotlight #4 has this morning sold on eBay for $425, unslabbed. And a slabbed 9.2 copy has sold for $500. A few days ago, a raw copy in similar condition sold for just $200. These were all buy-it-now copies, it might be worth keeping an eye on the auctioned listings, which are seeing some pretty healthy bidding.

Other related issues such as Marvel Chillers: Mordred The Mystic from 1975 featuring a Darkhold flashback have seen sales of the first and second issues jump to $103 for the pair, raw. and Pages From The Book Of Sins #1 selling for $28 a month ago.

And those Scarlet Witch issues of Avengers have also seen a bump as well.