West Coast Avengers #45 For $1500 And More WandaVision eBay Bumps

Since we mentioned the price of those West Coast Avengers back issues by John Byrne yesterday, the prices have jumped again. And how. And yes, it's all thanks to a certain WandaVision,

We reported that West Coast Avengers #45 CGC 9.8 had just sold for $780 for featuring the first White Vision – reconstructed without his memories after being kidnapped and taken apart by scientists. West Coast Avengers #45 and #46 also went for $100 the pair, raw. This time last year, they could both be bought for a dollar each.

Now, West Coast Avengers #45 CGC 9.8 has doubled on eBay with two copies selling for $1475 each, or $250 raw by itself. But there are even more comics getting affected by the fickle finger of WandaVision. Ultimate Fantastic Four #54 features the first appearance of the Ultimate Universe version of Agatha Harkness, as a young woman, and as an antagonist to the Fantastic Four rather than their protector. So we have the first appearance of a younger, villainous version of Agatha Harkness. Because it was Agatha all along.

That has seen Ultimate Fantastic Four #54 by Mike Carey and Tyler Kirkham his $25 on eBay, but still can be picked up for a lot less.

And as a result of a certain WandaVvision television show, has jumped to $25 on eBay, though you can pick up copies right now from $14 up.

We mentioned the impact on WandaVision on John Byrne finally getting a "thanks" credit – but there is also another comic as well as West Coast Avengers he drew getting such attention, written by Mark Gruenwald, Steven Grant and David Micheline. It saw Quicksilver and Scarlet Witchy looking into their origin, and giving us the first High Evolutionary/Bova version of the story, while keeping Magneto on the back burner, as well as the demonic forced of Darkhold and Cthon possessing Wanda Maximoff.

It's a spurious connection to the TV show which has just thrown Bova in the background, but it is enough to have sent eBay prices spiralling with a set of Avengers #185, Avengers #186 and Avengers #187. CGC 9.8 selling for $995 for all three or raw for $135. While on its own Avengers #185 CGC 9.4 has sold for $120, CGC 9.8 for $395. or raw for $164.

More notable may be the James Robinson Scarlet Witch series from 2016, with Wanda Maximoff teaming up with the ghost of the good witch Agatha Harkness, that revealed that Wanda was part of a line of Scarlet Witches, agents of Choas Magic.

Scarlet Witch #3 has been getting more attention, with a 1:25 cover CGC 9.8 selling for $250, and raw for $100, but the revelation above is in issue 4 – and that can be picked up for below cover price right now.