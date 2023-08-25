Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: archie, Darkling, november 2023, Solicits
Darkling #1 Launches in Archie Comics November 2023 Solicitations
Darkling #1 relaunches in Archie Comics' November 2023 solicits and solicitations by Sarah Kuhn and Carola Borelli.
Here's everything coming down the pipe between Thanksgiving and Christmas…
DARKLING ONESHOT CVR A MARIA SANAPO
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
SEP231436
(W) Sarah Kuhn (A) Carola Borelli (CA) Maria Sanapo
From the outside, Darla Lang looks like a normal college student-save for the peculiar voluminous black cloak she wears everywhere. Her peers and professors chalk this up to Darla's eccentric, introverted, slightly creepy persona, but Darla is a young woman with a secret… and a mission. Darla's cloak is actually a mystical artifact that she can use as a melee weapon, trapping her enemies inside and teleporting them away. Darla's power and connection to the supernatural world have always been a curse, and now she's enrolled in Ivy Hollow University which harbors some dark secrets of its own. Will Darla find within its hallowed halls the answers to the questions about herself and her powers that she's been seeking?
In Shops: Nov 22, 2023
SRP: 3.99
- DARKLING ONESHOT CVR B DAVID MACK
JOSIE ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR ONESHOT
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
SEP231438
(W) Holly G (A) Holly G (CA) Dan Parent
BRAND NEW STORY: "ROCK Cats!" Josie & the Pussycats are about to put on the concert of a lifetime… in space! Then, celebrate 60 years of Josie McCoy with some iconic classic stories!
In Shops: Nov 08, 2023
SRP: 3.99
ARCHIE COLOSSAL DIGEST PACK
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
SEP231439
(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent
Bask in the shimmering glow of this giant-sized collection of hilarious, heartwarming, and hijinks-filled stories starring Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and all your favorites from Riverdale!
In Shops: Nov 15, 2023
SRP: 19.99
ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO DIGEST #16 CHRISTMAS STOCKING
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
SEP231440
(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent
Get ready for some more festive fun with Archie and Friends! From ho-ho-ho hijinks to merry mayhem, these fun Christmas-themed stories have it all!
In Shops: Nov 29, 2023
SRP: 9.99
WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #30
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
SEP231441
(W) Various, Dan Parent, Bill Golliher (A) Various, Bill Golliher (A / CA) Dan Parent
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, a week before Christmas, Pow-Girl and Pureheart the powerful discover a band of super-villains are gathering supplies for a major caper and race to uncover the sinister scheme before it can threaten the good people of Riverdale. Then, a mystery game taking place at the holiday party at the Lodge Mansion gives Penny Parker some real suspicions. High society will be reeling after this party!
In Shops: Nov 01, 2023
SRP: 9.99
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #345
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
SEP231442
(W) Various, Ron Cacace, Ian Flynn (A) VARIOUS, Rex Lindsey, Pat Kennedy (CA) Dan Parent, Francis Bonnet
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, CHRISTMAS IS CANCELED!? When Ethel reads a rumor online that Santa won't be delivering presents to Riverdale this year, everyone is up in arms! Could this be true or is it just internet misinformation? Then, the Shield enlists Archie in finding a dangerous artifact before the winter celebration becomes a disaster
In Shops: Nov 08, 2023
SRP: 9.99
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #319
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
SEP231443
(W) VARIOUS, Ian Flynn, Tom DeFalco (A) Various, Steven Butler, Bill Galvan (CA) Dan Parent, Bill Golliher
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, The Shield is looking for the perfect holiday gift. Lucky for her Betty and Veronica are there to help her shop-and stop some shoplifters! Then, on the eve of her interview for membership in the Mighty Crusaders, a battle with a new super-villain ruins Pow-Girl's costume so she must turn to Betty & Veronica to save the day.
In Shops: Nov 15, 2023
SRP: 9.99
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #135
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
SEP231444
(W) Various, Tom DeFalco, Dan Parent (A) Various, Steven Butler (A / CA) Dan Parent
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, a week before Christmas, Pow-Girl and Pureheart the powerful discover a band of super-villains are gathering supplies for a major caper and race to uncover the sinister scheme before it can threaten the good people of Riverdale. Then, a tunnel of love ride at the Riverdale Winter Carnival allows riders to see their romantic futures, including some surprising couples!
In Shops: Nov 22, 2023
SRP: 9.99
