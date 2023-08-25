Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: archie, Darkling, november 2023, Solicits

Darkling #1 Launches in Archie Comics November 2023 Solicitations

Darkling #1 relaunches in Archie Comics' November 2023 solicits and solicitations by Sarah Kuhn and Carola Borelli. Here's everything coming down the pipe between Thanksgiving and Christmas…

DARKLING ONESHOT CVR A MARIA SANAPO

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

SEP231436

(W) Sarah Kuhn (A) Carola Borelli (CA) Maria Sanapo

From the outside, Darla Lang looks like a normal college student-save for the peculiar voluminous black cloak she wears everywhere. Her peers and professors chalk this up to Darla's eccentric, introverted, slightly creepy persona, but Darla is a young woman with a secret… and a mission. Darla's cloak is actually a mystical artifact that she can use as a melee weapon, trapping her enemies inside and teleporting them away. Darla's power and connection to the supernatural world have always been a curse, and now she's enrolled in Ivy Hollow University which harbors some dark secrets of its own. Will Darla find within its hallowed halls the answers to the questions about herself and her powers that she's been seeking?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DARKLING ONESHOT CVR B DAVID MACK

JOSIE ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR ONESHOT

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

SEP231438

(W) Holly G (A) Holly G (CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY: "ROCK Cats!" Josie & the Pussycats are about to put on the concert of a lifetime… in space! Then, celebrate 60 years of Josie McCoy with some iconic classic stories!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ARCHIE COLOSSAL DIGEST PACK

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

SEP231439

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent

Bask in the shimmering glow of this giant-sized collection of hilarious, heartwarming, and hijinks-filled stories starring Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and all your favorites from Riverdale!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 19.99

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO DIGEST #16 CHRISTMAS STOCKING

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

SEP231440

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent

Get ready for some more festive fun with Archie and Friends! From ho-ho-ho hijinks to merry mayhem, these fun Christmas-themed stories have it all!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 9.99

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #30

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

SEP231441

(W) Various, Dan Parent, Bill Golliher (A) Various, Bill Golliher (A / CA) Dan Parent

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, a week before Christmas, Pow-Girl and Pureheart the powerful discover a band of super-villains are gathering supplies for a major caper and race to uncover the sinister scheme before it can threaten the good people of Riverdale. Then, a mystery game taking place at the holiday party at the Lodge Mansion gives Penny Parker some real suspicions. High society will be reeling after this party!

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #345

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

SEP231442

(W) Various, Ron Cacace, Ian Flynn (A) VARIOUS, Rex Lindsey, Pat Kennedy (CA) Dan Parent, Francis Bonnet

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, CHRISTMAS IS CANCELED!? When Ethel reads a rumor online that Santa won't be delivering presents to Riverdale this year, everyone is up in arms! Could this be true or is it just internet misinformation? Then, the Shield enlists Archie in finding a dangerous artifact before the winter celebration becomes a disaster

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 9.99

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #319

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

SEP231443

(W) VARIOUS, Ian Flynn, Tom DeFalco (A) Various, Steven Butler, Bill Galvan (CA) Dan Parent, Bill Golliher

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, The Shield is looking for the perfect holiday gift. Lucky for her Betty and Veronica are there to help her shop-and stop some shoplifters! Then, on the eve of her interview for membership in the Mighty Crusaders, a battle with a new super-villain ruins Pow-Girl's costume so she must turn to Betty & Veronica to save the day.

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 9.99

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #135

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

SEP231444

(W) Various, Tom DeFalco, Dan Parent (A) Various, Steven Butler (A / CA) Dan Parent

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, a week before Christmas, Pow-Girl and Pureheart the powerful discover a band of super-villains are gathering supplies for a major caper and race to uncover the sinister scheme before it can threaten the good people of Riverdale. Then, a tunnel of love ride at the Riverdale Winter Carnival allows riders to see their romantic futures, including some surprising couples!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 9.99

