Darkwing Duck Ends, Roger Langridge & Carlo Cid Lauro's Justice Ducks

Last month, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Dynamite Comics would be publishing a new Darkwing Duck spinoff comic, Justice Ducks by longtime Bleeding Cool favourite Roger Langridge and Carlo Cid Lauro in December. And now Dynamite has made it official so that we get a first look inside the pages. This also comes as their Darkwing Duck series ends with issue 10 in the same month.

"The avian all-stars assemble this December for Justice Ducks, the next incredible chapter in Dynamite's chronicling of Darkwing Duck's beloved adventures!

"They are foes of evil. They are enemies of injustice. They are the Justice Ducks! When St. Canard faces mysterious flying saucers descending from the skies and (possibly) threatening the way of life of innocent civilians, Darkwing Duck cannot handle this threat all by himself. Drake Mallard will assemble the greatest team of adventurers and crime-stoppers ever seen, as he allies with Stegmutt, Gizmoduck, Neptunia, Morgana, and maybe some special assistance from his daughter Gosalyn, too!

"Together this team of duck defenders and friends can take on the aggressive alien agitators and bummer bad guys and instill a new era of peace and prosperity for St. Canard. That is, if they manage not to get in each other's ways while at it!

"Writer Roger Langridge, an Eisner and Harvey Award-winning writer and artist acclaimed for his work on many classic licensed comics franchises like The Muppets, Popeye, The Rocketeer, and the timeless, all-ages classic Thor: The Mighty Avenger for Marvel Comics. Following the fan-favorite tenure by Amanda Deibert, Langridge and returning artist Carlo Cid Lauro are bringing fans an "event" story like no other!

"Speaking on his approach to the series, Langridge said, "I'm a lifelong fan of the Disney Ducks as written and drawn by Carl Barks, so that style of storytelling is very much in my veins. I also have enormous fondness for the goofier end of superhero comics — 1960s Jimmy Olsen, Plastic Man, Metamorpho, Metal Men and so on. Tonally, these are the sort of notes I'd like to hit."

"For fans who may be newer or less familiar with these characters, here's a quick breakdown. Gizmoduck is the tank, fitted with a suit of armor stacked with gadgets galore. Neptunia is a fierce and formidable fish-woman. Stegmutt is a duck-turned-dino possessing awe-inspiring strength. Many will know Morgana, a sorceress who didn't always get along perfectly with Mr. Mallard, and who fans got to see a bunch of in the concluding Darkwing series. Then of course the leader behind them all is Darkwing Duck, the terror that flaps in the night.

"Covers for the series feature fun combos and scenes of the Justice Ducks in action from top artists like Mirka Andolfo and Francesco Tomaselli. Writer Langridge flexes his other talents with a stellar cover in homage to Kevin Maguire's iconic Justice League #1. A stunning fourth cover presents a "negative space" or "color bleed" style that collectors love, courtesy of Trish Forstner.

"With Dynamite's initial Darkwing Duck series ending on its tenth issue, Justice Ducks takes the lead as the can't-miss spot to keep up with Mr. Mallard and his wonderful world. The title will run parallel with a look at the villainous side of Duck-lore in Negaduck."