Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Cruella de Vil, December 2023, jennifer blood, Justice Ducks, red sonja, Solicits, vampirella

Cruella De Vil & Justice Ducks in Dynamite December 2023 Solicits

Dynamite has two new Disney comics Cruella De Vil #1 by Sweeney Boo & Miriana Puglia, and Justice Ducks #1 by Roger Langridge & Carlo Lauro,

Dynamite brings two new titles to their Disney line, Cruella De Vil #1 by Sweeney Boo and Miriana Puglia, and Justice Ducks #1 by Roger Langridge and Carlo Lauro, spinning out of the Darkwing Duck comic books. All part of Dynamite's December 2023 solicits and solicitations, including the return of the Legenderry Red Sonja, and a new Jennifer Blood series.

DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #1 CVR A BOO

DYNAMITE

OCT230194

OCT230195 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #1 CVR B MIDDLETON

OCT230196 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #1 CVR C LUSKY

OCT230197 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #1 CVR D ACTION FIGURE

OCT230198 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #1 CVR E BLANK AUTHENTIX

OCT230199 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #1 CVR F 10 COPY INCV ACTION

OCT230200 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #1 CVR G 15 COPY INCV MIDDLET

OCT230201 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #1 CVR H 20 COPY INCV LUSKY V

OCT230202 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #1 CVR I 25 COPY INCV BOO VIR

OCT230203 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #1 CVR J 100 COPY INCV MIDDLE

OCT230204 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #1 CVR K BOO METAL PREMIUM

(W) Sweeney Boo (A) Miriana Puglia (CA) Sweeney Boo

The beloved Disney villain – in her own FABULOUS series, darling!

Even though there's absolutely no hard evidence that noted couturière Cruella De Vil was ever involved in the theft of any Dalmatian puppies, her name has been ruined in all of the tabloids, and now her reputation in the fashion world is hanging by a thread. Which is why she's willing to do anything – ANYTHING! – to restore her good name – even stealing the royal family's priceless jewels!

How will that restore her reputation, you ask? You'll just have to pick up this brand new entry in Dynamite's Disney Villains adventures to find out! With a story (and a cover) by the astonishingly talented SWEENEY BOO, and interior art by the continentally sophisticated MIRIANA PUGLIA, Disney Villains: Cruella De Vil #1 also features covers from the intensely fashionable JOSHUA MIDDLETON!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

JUSTICE DUCKS #1 CVR A ANDOLFO

DYNAMITE

OCT230205

OCT230206 – JUSTICE DUCKS #1 CVR B TOMASELLI

OCT230207 – JUSTICE DUCKS #1 CVR C LANGRIDGE

OCT230208 – JUSTICE DUCKS #1 CVR D FORSTNER NEGATIVE SPACE

OCT230209 – JUSTICE DUCKS #1 CVR E BLANK AUTHENTIX

OCT230210 – JUSTICE DUCKS #1 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LANGRIDGE VIRGIN

OCT230211 – JUSTICE DUCKS #1 CVR G 15 COPY INCV FORSTNER NEGATIVE SPACE

OCT230212 – JUSTICE DUCKS #1 CVR H 20 COPY INCV ANDOLFO VIRIGN

OCT230213 – JUSTICE DUCKS #1 CVR I 25 COPY INCV TOMASELLI VIRGIN

(W) Roger Langridge (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) Mirka Andolfo

Darkwing Duck Is Teaming Up – Whether He Likes It or Not!

Foes of evil! Enemies of injustice! To the mighty heroes of the JUSTICE DUCKS, all bad guys are a total bummer and must be taken down – even if said bad-o's are from OUTER SPACE!

In this thrilling maiden issue: Flying saucers descend from the skies, to (maybe) wreak (possible) havoc upon the (mostly) innocent citizens of St. Canard! All that's stopping these aggressive alien agitators is STEGMUTT, GIZMODUCK, NEPTUNIA, MORGANA, and (most important, in his opinion) DARKWING DUCK!

Written by the Eisner and Harvey Award-winning ROGER LANGRIDGE and illustrated by celebrated Darkwing Duck artist CARLO LAURO, this latest chapter in the ongoing saga of St. Canard's web-footed wonders is surely destined for greatness – just like DD himself!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

NEGADUCK #4 CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

OCT230214

OCT230215 – NEGADUCK #4 CVR B MOSS

OCT230216 – NEGADUCK #4 CVR C FORSTNER

OCT230217 – NEGADUCK #4 CVR D CANGIALOSI

OCT230218 – NEGADUCK #4 CVR E ACTION FIGURE

OCT230219 – NEGADUCK #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

OCT230220 – NEGADUCK #4 CVR G 15 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRGIN

OCT230221 – NEGADUCK #4 CVR H 20 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN

OCT230222 – NEGADUCK #4 CVR I 20 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Ciro Cangialosi (CA) Jae Lee

The Supervillain With the Midas Touch!

The rest of The Fearsome Five tremble in awe at their leader, who now wields a glove with the power to turn anything he touches into gold! Negaduck, of course, uses these stolen powers with all of the wisdom and responsibility you'd expect from the most evil villain in multiple universes.

Glittering talents JEFF PARKER and CIRO CANGIALOSI are further enriched by 24-karat cover artists JAE LEE, DREW MOSS, and TRISH FORSTNER to make this treasure trove of a title truly sparkle!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #5 CVR A DARBOE

DYNAMITE

OCT230223

OCT230224 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #5 CVR B LEE

OCT230225 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #5 CVR C FORSTNER

OCT230226 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #5 CVR D TOMASELLI

OCT230227 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #5 CVR E ACTION FIGURE

OCT230228 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

OCT230229 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #5 CVR G 10 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VI

OCT230230 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #5 CVR H 10 COPY INCV DARBOE VIRGIN

OCT230231 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #5 CVR I 15 COPY INCV TOMASELLI VIRGIN

OCT230232 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #5 CVR J 15 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN

(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Karen Darboe

The Gods Might Be Crazy!

Mighty Zeus raises his cup to toast his Mount Olympus Brunch! Dastardly Hades makes his hurt feelings known! Medusa and Minotaur seek out the sweetest revenge! And in the end (SPOILERS!), somebody learns a lesson!

Stalwart scribe ELLIOTT KALAN (The Daily Show) and inspired illuminator ALESSANDRO

RANALDI (Vampirella vs. Red Sonja) conclude their classical caper with this fantastic finale – all enclosed in a compelling collection of covers from KAREN S. DARBOE, JAE LEE, TRISH FORSTNER, and FRANCESCO TOMASELLI!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

GARGOYLES DARK AGES #6 CVR A CRAIN

DYNAMITE

OCT230233

OCT230234 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #6 CVR B QUAH

OCT230235 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #6 CVR C ANDOLFO

OCT230236 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #6 CVR D DANINO

OCT230237 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #6 CVR E HENDERSON

OCT230238 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #6 CVR F ACTION FIGURE

OCT230239 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #6 CVR G 7 COPY INCV MOSS ORIGINAL

OCT230240 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #6 CVR H 10 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRG

OCT230241 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #6 CVR I 10 COPY INCV MOSS VIRGIN

OCT230242 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #6 CVR J 10 COPY INCV ANDOLFO VIRGIN

OCT230243 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #6 CVR K 15 COPY INCV DANINO VIRGIN

OCT230244 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #6 CVR L 15 COPY INCV QUAH VIRGIN

OCT230245 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #6 CVR M CRAIN PREMIUM METAL

OCT230246 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #6 CVR N CRAIN LTD VIRGIN

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Drew Moss (CA) Clayton Crain

The End of an Era!

The Gargoyles attempt to reason with a Dragon – and the resulting battle, high in

the skies above Castle Wyvern, will change their destiny forever!

The final chapter of the Gargoyles' legendary origin story arrives in December

from writer and Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and artist DREW MOSS!

This 40-page issue includes a new text story from Weisman and all cardstock

covers featuring art by CLAYTON CRAIN, ALAN QUAH, MIRKA ANDOLFO, KENYA

DANINO, ERICA HENDERSON, and more!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #1 CVR A LINSNER (MR)

DYNAMITE

OCT230247

OCT230248 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #1 CVR B LEIRIX (MR)

OCT230249 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #1 CVR C PUEBLA (MR)

OCT230250 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #1 CVR D BLANK AUTHENTIX (MR)

OCT230251 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #1 CVR E 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LI

OCT230252 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #1 CVR F 15 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIR

OCT230253 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #1 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LI

OCT230254 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #1 CVR H 20 COPY INCV PUEBLA VIR

OCT230255 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #1 CVR I LINSNER LTD VIRGIN (MR)

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Robert Carey (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Everybody's favorite suburban wife, mother, and covert assassin – created by comics author extraordinaire GARTH ENNIS (The Boys, Battlefields, Preacher, The Punisher, Hitman) – returns for an all-new tale of extralegal killing and ruthless vigilantism!

Following the grisly events of Bloodlines, the woman formerly known as Jessica Blute – a.k.a. Jen Fellows, a.k.a. Jennifer Blood – finds herself involved with a new class of criminals. This one-woman bane of organized crime is supposedly dead and buried, and that's exactly what she wants the world to think. Now, however, a visit to her original penitentiary gravesite puts Blood in the crosshairs of a vicious prison gang – one that has no idea of what's about to hit them!

Written by FRED VAN LENTE (Marvel Zombies) and illustrated by ROBERT CAREY (The Outsiders), Jennifer Blood: Battle Diary #1 also features killer covers from artists JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, and REBECA PUEBLA!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

SAVAGE RED SONJA #2 CVR A PANOSIAN

DYNAMITE

OCT230266

OCT230267 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #2 CVR B CHO

OCT230268 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #2 CVR C LINSNER

OCT230269 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #2 CVR D COSPLAY

OCT230270 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #2 CVR E 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART

OCT230271 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

OCT230272 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #2 CVR G 15 COPY INCV CHO LINE ART

OCT230273 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #2 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART VIRG

OCT230274 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #2 CVR I 20 COPY INCV CHO LINE ART VIRGIN

OCT230275 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #2 CVR J 20 COPY INCV PANOSIAN VIRGIN

OCT230276 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #2 CVR K CHO LTD VIRGIN

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Alessio Petillo (CA) Dan Panosian

Hyboria's Greatest Warrior continues her journey with the young prince Lucian and his bride Celia, as they seek sanctuary from the desert's bloodthirsty bandits in a nearby castle. Will they be able to fend off the ruthless horde? And what other horrors lurk in the burning sands, just waiting for their chance to strike?

Find out in this second issue of Red Sonja's most savage adventure to date, from comics superstars DAN PANOSIAN and ALESSIO PETILLO!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

LEGENDERRY RED SONJA ONE SHOT CVR A MURPHY

DYNAMITE

OCT230277

(W) Katana Collins (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Sean Murphy

When last we saw the Legenderry world's Red Sonja, she was living the

pirate's life aboard her ship, The Nautilus. But times have changed! In this

special 40-page one-shot adventure – created exclusively for Red Sonja's 50th Anniversary – fan-favorite writer KATANA COLLINS weaves a tale of thievery, deception, and a mysterious painting with a decidedly handsome and unaging owner – all set against the steam-powered backdrop of the Legenderry world!

Illustrated by the incomparable KEWBER BAAL, Legenderry Red Sonja also features incredible covers by SEAN MURPHY, CORIN M. HOWELL, and a special cosplay cover by SHANNON KINGSTON!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

LEGENDERRY RED SONJA ONE SHOT CVR B HOWELL

LEGENDERRY RED SONJA ONE SHOT CVR C COSPLAY

LEGENDERRY RED SONJA ONE SHOT CVR D BLANK AUTHENTIX

LEGENDERRY RED SONJA ONE SHOT CVR E 10 COPY INCV HOWELL LINE

LEGENDERRY RED SONJA ONE SHOT CVR F 10 COPY INCV MURPHY LINE

LEGENDERRY RED SONJA ONE SHOT CVR G 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIR

LEGENDERRY RED SONJA ONE SHOT CVR H 15 COPY INCV HOWELL VIRG

LEGENDERRY RED SONJA ONE SHOT CVR I 20 COPY INCV MURPHY VIRG

RED SONJA ENAMEL PIN (O/A)

DYNAMITE

SEP230215

(A) Frank Thorne

Feel the fury of her 45th anniversary! Red Sonja can't be caged, but she will look great on your lapel or backpack. Frank Thorne's classic art of Red Sonja literally shines in enamel.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #2 CVR A RUBI

DYNAMITE

OCT230297

OCT230298 – WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #2 CVR B GUNDERSON

OCT230299 – WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV RUBI VIRGIN

OCT230300 – WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #2 CVR D 10 COPY INCV GUNDERSON VIR

(W) Rik Hoskin (A) Marcio Abreu (CA) Mel Rubi

In this exciting new entry in Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time series, readers will explore the history alluded to in the prologue of The Great Hunt and discover the momentous events that led the young hero Rand al'Thor and his compatriots to seek out the Horn of Valere!

In Chapter 2, "The Flame of Tar Valon," Rand and his mentor Lan train in Fal Dara with a mysterious heron-marked sword – a weapon whose shadowy origins raise questions about Rand's own heritage. But even as the Dark One steps up his search for the reborn Dragon, Rand faces a different challenge in the form of two thousand Children of the Light approaching Fal Dara. What will the young hero do against the fiery might of The White Tower? And what will happen if the Dark One's Forces find him first? Grab this issue of The Wheel of Time: The Great Hunt from writer RIK HOSKIN and artist MARCIO ABREU and find out!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

AOD FOREVER #3 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

OCT230302

OCT230303 – AOD FOREVER #3 CVR B SUYDAM

OCT230304 – AOD FOREVER #3 CVR C FLEECS

OCT230305 – AOD FOREVER #3 CVR D DRAGOTTA

OCT230306 – AOD FOREVER #3 CVR E 10 COPY INCV DRAGOTTA VIRGIN

OCT230307 – AOD FOREVER #3 CVR F 15 COPY INCV FLEECS VIRGIN

OCT230308 – AOD FOREVER #3 CVR G 20 COPY INCV SUYDAM VIRGIN

OCT230309 – AOD FOREVER #3 CVR H 20 COPY INCV MATTINA VIRGIN

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Justin Greenwood (CA) Francesco Mattina

Evil masterminds TONY FLEECS and JUSTIN GREENWOOD continue to pollute the time streams with all things Ash and Evil Dead!

In this issue: Stuck in the future, a heavily bearded Ash tries to track down pieces of the Necronomicon, while in the past, Sheila faces off against a horde of Deadites at Castle Kandar. And in the present day, Bad Ash is gearing up to start "surfing" the "Internet." Remember AOL? Well, it's about to become AOD!

Following up on the cliffhanger ending to the Army of Darkness Director's Cut, this fast-paced series features covers by four incredible horror icons, including series writer/mastermind TONY FLEECS, East of West artist Nick Dragotta, zombie king ARTHUR SUYDAM, and master painter FRANCESCO MATTINA!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #3 CVR A BUNK

DYNAMITE

OCT230310

OCT230311 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #3 CVR B ZAPATA

OCT230312 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #3 CVR C ISAAC

OCT230313 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #3 CVR D CLASSIC TRADING CARD

OCT230314 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #3 CVR E 10 COPY INCV ZAPATA

OCT230315 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV BUNK B&

OCT230316 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #3 CVR G 15 COPY INCV ISAAC V

OCT230317 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #3 CVR H 15 COPY INCV ZAPATA

OCT230318 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #3 CVR I 20 COPY INCV TRADING

OCT230319 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #3 CVR J CLASSIC TRADING CARD

OCT230320 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #3 CVR K BUNK LTD VIRGIN

(W) Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff (A) Jeff Zapata, Chris Meeks (CA) Tom Bunk

The insane minds of Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff, and Jeff Zapata continue to rummage through the ash heap of history in Garbage Pail Kids: Trashin' Through Time #3!

In this issue, Adam Bomb leads a daring raid on the Topps Gum Headquarters. Then, with a stale gum machine in tow, the GPKommandos head back in time to Romania in the 1800s, where we are treated to the origin story of Nasty Nick! You don't want to miss it!

This triumphant title boasts cardstock covers featuring four fantastic artists – including Tom Bunk, Jeff Zapata, Lowell Isaac, and a classic GPK Trading Card image – and every copy is polybagged with a special GPK Trading Card created exclusively for Dynamite and officially approved by Topps!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS HC SGN ED

DYNAMITE

OCT230321

(W) Hans Rodionoff, Jeff Zapata, Adam F. Goldberg (A) Jeff Zapata (CA) John Pound

The insane minds of Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff, and Jeff Zapata have joined forces to bring you the Garbage Pail Kids as you've never seen them before! Together with Dynamite Entertainment, they proudly present a tale more than 30 years in the making: Garbage Pail Kids: Origins!

Reprinting issues #1-3 of the Earth-shattering original series, this collection not only relates the epic saga of how our GPK heroes came to be, but also reveals how Adam Bomb and his gang of good guys were instrumental in the outcome of World War II and the fate of humanity!

This special hardcover edition is signed by series writers Adam F. Goldberg and Hans Rodionoff, and includes three exclusive Garbage Pail Kids trading cards!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS HC SKETCHED & REMARKED ED

DYNAMITE

OCT230322

(W) Hans Rodionoff, Jeff Zapata, Adam F. Goldberg (A) Jeff Zapata (CA) John Pound

The insane minds of Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff, and

Jeff Zapata have joined forces to bring you the Garbage

Pail Kids as you've never seen them before! Together with

Dynamite Entertainment, they proudly present a tale more than

30 years in the making: Garbage Pail Kids: Origins!

Reprinting issues #1-3 of the Earth-shattering original series,

this collection not only relates the epic saga of how our GPK

heroes came to be, but also reveals how Adam Bomb and his

gang of good guys were instrumental in the outcome of World

War II and the fate of humanity!

This special hardcover edition features an original signed art

sketch by cover artist Ken Haeser remarqued inside the book,

and also includes five exclusive Garbage Pail Kids trading

cards! Note: Remarques will be on bookplates.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

ALICE COOPER #3 CVR A SAYGER

DYNAMITE

OCT230323

OCT230324 – ALICE COOPER #3 CVR B MANGUM

OCT230325 – ALICE COOPER #3 CVR C PHOTO

OCT230326 – ALICE COOPER #3 CVR D 10 COPY INCV MANGUM LINE ART

OCT230327 – ALICE COOPER #3 CVR E 15 COPY INCV PHOTO VIRGIN

OCT230328 – ALICE COOPER #3 CVR F 15 COPY INCV MANGUM VIRGIN

OCT230329 – ALICE COOPER #3 CVR G 20 COPY INCV SAYGER VIRGIN

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Edu Menna (CA) Stuart Sayger

After two issues, it's time to hear Satan's side of the story, don't you agree? Well, he certainly thinks so… but Alice Cooper is here to keep the devil in check – with the power of rock and roll! As the two titans square off in this ultimate rock battle, the very fate of humanity hangs in the air between those last, lingering licks!

Written by RODNEY BARNES and illustrated by EDU MENNA, Alice Cooper #3 boasts a trio of amazing covers from the incredible STUART SAYGER, the master of horror ANDREW MANGUM, and a phenomenal photo featuring the man himself!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

RED SONJA 2023 #6 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

OCT230330

OCT230331 – RED SONJA 2023 #6 CVR B BARENDS

OCT230332 – RED SONJA 2023 #6 CVR C LINSNER

OCT230333 – RED SONJA 2023 #6 CVR D HITCH

OCT230334 – RED SONJA 2023 #6 CVR E COSPLAY

OCT230335 – RED SONJA 2023 #6 CVR F 10 COPY INCV FRISON MODERN ICON

OCT230336 – RED SONJA 2023 #6 CVR G 10 COPY INCV THORNE ICON

OCT230337 – RED SONJA 2023 #6 CVR H 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

OCT230338 – RED SONJA 2023 #6 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN

OCT230339 – RED SONJA 2023 #6 CVR J 15 COPY INCV HITCH VIRGIN

OCT230340 – RED SONJA 2023 #6 CVR K 15 COPY BARENDS VIRGIN

OCT230341 – RED SONJA 2023 #6 CVR L PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Lucio Parrillo

In this issue: Chaos, blood, and magic all run riot in the streets as the figure behind "His Master's Voice" stands revealed! Varg faces off against [REDACTED] and the winner of that fight will turn their fury on Red Sonja in a battle for the very soul of Hyboria!

Superstar author and artist TORUNN GR NBEKK and WALTER GEOVANI are joined on this issue by visionary cover artists LUCIO PARRILLO, BJORN BARENDS, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, BRYAN HITCH, and more!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #3 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

OCT230342

OCT230343 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #3 CVR B TURNER

OCT230344 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #3 CVR C GUNDUZ

OCT230345 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #3 CVR D FRAZETTA & FREEMAN

OCT230346 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #3 CVR E COSPLAY

OCT230347 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV TURNER LINE AR

OCT230348 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #3 CVR G 10 COPY INCV GUNDUZ VIRGIN

OCT230349 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #3 CVR H 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

OCT230350 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #3 CVR I 15 COPY INCV FRAZETTA & FRE

OCT230351 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #3 CVR J 20 COPY INCV TURNER LINE AR

OCT230352 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #3 CVR K 20 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT

OCT230353 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #3 CVR L 25 COPY INCV TURNER VIRGIN

OCT230354 – VAMPIRELLA DEAD FLOWERS #3 CVR M PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

(W) Sara Frazetta, Bob Freeman (A) Alberto Locatelli (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Horrific forces collide as the sinister machinations of Mr. Frey and Frances Moore are revealed. Vampirella and her allies must confront evil head-on – or risk losing young Evie to utter darkness!

Written by SARA FRAZETTA and BOB FREEMAN and featuring art by ALBERTO LOCATELLI, the hair-raising thrill-fest that is Vampirella: Dead Flowers ratchets up the tension until you feel like you're going to scream! Add in some terrifyingly terrific covers from talents like LUCIO PARRILLO, COLLETTE TURNER, ERGÜN GÜNDÜZ, and series scribes FRAZETTA & FREEMAN, and you've got the perfect read to keep you up all night!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #5 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

OCT230355

OCT230356 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #5 CVR B CELINA

OCT230357 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #5 CVR C KROME

OCT230358 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #5 CVR D VIGONTE

OCT230359 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #5 CVR E COSPLAY

OCT230360 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT

OCT230361 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #5 CVR G 10 COPY INCV VIGONTE LINE A

OCT230362 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #5 CVR H 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

OCT230363 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #5 CVR I 15 COPY INCV CELINA VIRGIN

OCT230364 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #5 CVR J PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Christian Rosado (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The only thing worse than being trapped on a packed subway train during a power outage is being trapped on a packed subway train during a power outage with a rage-obsessed vampire hunting you for the murder of her son. Will Vampirella endanger the lives of hundreds of innocents to achieve her vengeance – and, if so, can Dracula arrive in time to save her from herself?

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #4 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

OCT230365

OCT230366 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #4 CVR B ROYLE

OCT230367 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #4 CVR C SUYDAM

OCT230368 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #4 CVR D COSPLAY

OCT230369 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #4 CVR E 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT

OCT230370 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV ROYLE LINE ART

OCT230371 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #4 CVR G 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

OCT230372 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #4 CVR H 10 COPY INCV SUYDAM VIRGIN

OCT230373 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #4 CVR I 15 COPY INCV ROYLE VIRGIN

(W) Wes Clark Jr, Steven De Souza (A) Ediano Silva (CA) Lucio Parrillo

It's the 400th anniversary of the exclusive boarding school L'ecole des Jeunes Filles du Val Verde, and as the clock ticks down to the ceremony, the menace cranks up! More and more of the students have fallen under the sway of the eerie cult of the "Blessing Goddess"; Sheena's mentor Don Felipe has to make a daring prison break; and Sheena and Bob are trapped between an army of mercenaries and a stampede of hippos! And as if that's not bad enough, the identity of the mysterious mastermind behind it all is finally revealed, and he's someone whom everyone considers above reproach … and who is dangerously close to Sheena!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

STARFINDER ANGELS DRIFT #4 CVR A DALESSANDRO

DYNAMITE

OCT230374

OCT230375 – STARFINDER ANGELS DRIFT #4 CVR B PACE

OCT230376 – STARFINDER ANGELS DRIFT #4 CVR C MENNA

(W) James L. Sutter (A) Edu Menna (CA) Biagio D'Alessandro

In the science-fantasy universe of the bestselling Starfinder roleplaying game, a bold crew of adventurers must race to an isolated world to stop a catastrophic war for faster-than-light technology!

In this chapter, the group makes a desperate move as Quig takes center stage in their plan. Only one problem (one big problem) – they didn't count on the Leviathans being set upon them!

Written by Starfinder RPG co-creator JAMES L. SUTTER and artist EDU MENNA, this issue features a stunning trio of covers led by series artist EDU MENNA along with RICHARD PACE and BIAGIO D'ALESSANDRO, and also includes playable character stats and new story-based character options – including a new playable species – all officially sanctioned by the Starfinder Society!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!