Cruella De Vil & Justice Ducks in Dynamite December 2023 Solicits
Dynamite has two new Disney comics Cruella De Vil #1 by Sweeney Boo & Miriana Puglia, and Justice Ducks #1 by Roger Langridge & Carlo Lauro,
Dynamite brings two new titles to their Disney line, Cruella De Vil #1 by Sweeney Boo and Miriana Puglia, and Justice Ducks #1 by Roger Langridge and Carlo Lauro, spinning out of the Darkwing Duck comic books. All part of Dynamite's December 2023 solicits and solicitations, including the return of the Legenderry Red Sonja, and a new Jennifer Blood series.
(W) Sweeney Boo (A) Miriana Puglia (CA) Sweeney Boo
The beloved Disney villain – in her own FABULOUS series, darling!
Even though there's absolutely no hard evidence that noted couturière Cruella De Vil was ever involved in the theft of any Dalmatian puppies, her name has been ruined in all of the tabloids, and now her reputation in the fashion world is hanging by a thread. Which is why she's willing to do anything – ANYTHING! – to restore her good name – even stealing the royal family's priceless jewels!
How will that restore her reputation, you ask? You'll just have to pick up this brand new entry in Dynamite's Disney Villains adventures to find out! With a story (and a cover) by the astonishingly talented SWEENEY BOO, and interior art by the continentally sophisticated MIRIANA PUGLIA, Disney Villains: Cruella De Vil #1 also features covers from the intensely fashionable JOSHUA MIDDLETON!
In Shops: Dec 06, 2023
(W) Roger Langridge (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) Mirka Andolfo
Darkwing Duck Is Teaming Up – Whether He Likes It or Not!
Foes of evil! Enemies of injustice! To the mighty heroes of the JUSTICE DUCKS, all bad guys are a total bummer and must be taken down – even if said bad-o's are from OUTER SPACE!
In this thrilling maiden issue: Flying saucers descend from the skies, to (maybe) wreak (possible) havoc upon the (mostly) innocent citizens of St. Canard! All that's stopping these aggressive alien agitators is STEGMUTT, GIZMODUCK, NEPTUNIA, MORGANA, and (most important, in his opinion) DARKWING DUCK!
Written by the Eisner and Harvey Award-winning ROGER LANGRIDGE and illustrated by celebrated Darkwing Duck artist CARLO LAURO, this latest chapter in the ongoing saga of St. Canard's web-footed wonders is surely destined for greatness – just like DD himself!
In Shops: Dec 13, 2023
(W) Jeff Parker (A) Ciro Cangialosi (CA) Jae Lee
The Supervillain With the Midas Touch!
The rest of The Fearsome Five tremble in awe at their leader, who now wields a glove with the power to turn anything he touches into gold! Negaduck, of course, uses these stolen powers with all of the wisdom and responsibility you'd expect from the most evil villain in multiple universes.
Glittering talents JEFF PARKER and CIRO CANGIALOSI are further enriched by 24-karat cover artists JAE LEE, DREW MOSS, and TRISH FORSTNER to make this treasure trove of a title truly sparkle!
In Shops: Dec 20, 2023
(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Karen Darboe
The Gods Might Be Crazy!
Mighty Zeus raises his cup to toast his Mount Olympus Brunch! Dastardly Hades makes his hurt feelings known! Medusa and Minotaur seek out the sweetest revenge! And in the end (SPOILERS!), somebody learns a lesson!
Stalwart scribe ELLIOTT KALAN (The Daily Show) and inspired illuminator ALESSANDRO
RANALDI (Vampirella vs. Red Sonja) conclude their classical caper with this fantastic finale – all enclosed in a compelling collection of covers from KAREN S. DARBOE, JAE LEE, TRISH FORSTNER, and FRANCESCO TOMASELLI!
In Shops: Dec 27, 2023
(W) Greg Weisman (A) Drew Moss (CA) Clayton Crain
The End of an Era!
The Gargoyles attempt to reason with a Dragon – and the resulting battle, high in
the skies above Castle Wyvern, will change their destiny forever!
The final chapter of the Gargoyles' legendary origin story arrives in December
from writer and Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and artist DREW MOSS!
This 40-page issue includes a new text story from Weisman and all cardstock
covers featuring art by CLAYTON CRAIN, ALAN QUAH, MIRKA ANDOLFO, KENYA
DANINO, ERICA HENDERSON, and more!
In Shops: Dec 27, 2023
(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Robert Carey (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner
Everybody's favorite suburban wife, mother, and covert assassin – created by comics author extraordinaire GARTH ENNIS (The Boys, Battlefields, Preacher, The Punisher, Hitman) – returns for an all-new tale of extralegal killing and ruthless vigilantism!
Following the grisly events of Bloodlines, the woman formerly known as Jessica Blute – a.k.a. Jen Fellows, a.k.a. Jennifer Blood – finds herself involved with a new class of criminals. This one-woman bane of organized crime is supposedly dead and buried, and that's exactly what she wants the world to think. Now, however, a visit to her original penitentiary gravesite puts Blood in the crosshairs of a vicious prison gang – one that has no idea of what's about to hit them!
Written by FRED VAN LENTE (Marvel Zombies) and illustrated by ROBERT CAREY (The Outsiders), Jennifer Blood: Battle Diary #1 also features killer covers from artists JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, and REBECA PUEBLA!
In Shops: Dec 06, 2023
(W) Dan Panosian (A) Alessio Petillo (CA) Dan Panosian
Hyboria's Greatest Warrior continues her journey with the young prince Lucian and his bride Celia, as they seek sanctuary from the desert's bloodthirsty bandits in a nearby castle. Will they be able to fend off the ruthless horde? And what other horrors lurk in the burning sands, just waiting for their chance to strike?
Find out in this second issue of Red Sonja's most savage adventure to date, from comics superstars DAN PANOSIAN and ALESSIO PETILLO!
In Shops: Dec 06, 2023
DYNAMITE
(W) Katana Collins (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Sean Murphy
When last we saw the Legenderry world's Red Sonja, she was living the
pirate's life aboard her ship, The Nautilus. But times have changed! In this
special 40-page one-shot adventure – created exclusively for Red Sonja's 50th Anniversary – fan-favorite writer KATANA COLLINS weaves a tale of thievery, deception, and a mysterious painting with a decidedly handsome and unaging owner – all set against the steam-powered backdrop of the Legenderry world!
Illustrated by the incomparable KEWBER BAAL, Legenderry Red Sonja also features incredible covers by SEAN MURPHY, CORIN M. HOWELL, and a special cosplay cover by SHANNON KINGSTON!
In Shops: Dec 06, 2023
In this exciting new entry in Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time series, readers will explore the history alluded to in the prologue of The Great Hunt and discover the momentous events that led the young hero Rand al'Thor and his compatriots to seek out the Horn of Valere!
In Chapter 2, "The Flame of Tar Valon," Rand and his mentor Lan train in Fal Dara with a mysterious heron-marked sword – a weapon whose shadowy origins raise questions about Rand's own heritage. But even as the Dark One steps up his search for the reborn Dragon, Rand faces a different challenge in the form of two thousand Children of the Light approaching Fal Dara. What will the young hero do against the fiery might of The White Tower? And what will happen if the Dark One's Forces find him first? Grab this issue of The Wheel of Time: The Great Hunt from writer RIK HOSKIN and artist MARCIO ABREU and find out!
In Shops: Dec 13, 2023
(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Justin Greenwood (CA) Francesco Mattina
Evil masterminds TONY FLEECS and JUSTIN GREENWOOD continue to pollute the time streams with all things Ash and Evil Dead!
In this issue: Stuck in the future, a heavily bearded Ash tries to track down pieces of the Necronomicon, while in the past, Sheila faces off against a horde of Deadites at Castle Kandar. And in the present day, Bad Ash is gearing up to start "surfing" the "Internet." Remember AOL? Well, it's about to become AOD!
Following up on the cliffhanger ending to the Army of Darkness Director's Cut, this fast-paced series features covers by four incredible horror icons, including series writer/mastermind TONY FLEECS, East of West artist Nick Dragotta, zombie king ARTHUR SUYDAM, and master painter FRANCESCO MATTINA!
In Shops: Dec 20, 2023
(W) Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff (A) Jeff Zapata, Chris Meeks (CA) Tom Bunk
The insane minds of Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff, and Jeff Zapata continue to rummage through the ash heap of history in Garbage Pail Kids: Trashin' Through Time #3!
In this issue, Adam Bomb leads a daring raid on the Topps Gum Headquarters. Then, with a stale gum machine in tow, the GPKommandos head back in time to Romania in the 1800s, where we are treated to the origin story of Nasty Nick! You don't want to miss it!
This triumphant title boasts cardstock covers featuring four fantastic artists – including Tom Bunk, Jeff Zapata, Lowell Isaac, and a classic GPK Trading Card image – and every copy is polybagged with a special GPK Trading Card created exclusively for Dynamite and officially approved by Topps!
In Shops: Dec 20, 2023
(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Edu Menna (CA) Stuart Sayger
After two issues, it's time to hear Satan's side of the story, don't you agree? Well, he certainly thinks so… but Alice Cooper is here to keep the devil in check – with the power of rock and roll! As the two titans square off in this ultimate rock battle, the very fate of humanity hangs in the air between those last, lingering licks!
Written by RODNEY BARNES and illustrated by EDU MENNA, Alice Cooper #3 boasts a trio of amazing covers from the incredible STUART SAYGER, the master of horror ANDREW MANGUM, and a phenomenal photo featuring the man himself!
In Shops: Dec 13, 2023
(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Lucio Parrillo
In this issue: Chaos, blood, and magic all run riot in the streets as the figure behind "His Master's Voice" stands revealed! Varg faces off against [REDACTED] and the winner of that fight will turn their fury on Red Sonja in a battle for the very soul of Hyboria!
Superstar author and artist TORUNN GR NBEKK and WALTER GEOVANI are joined on this issue by visionary cover artists LUCIO PARRILLO, BJORN BARENDS, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, BRYAN HITCH, and more!
In Shops: Dec 27, 2023
(W) Sara Frazetta, Bob Freeman (A) Alberto Locatelli (CA) Lucio Parrillo
Horrific forces collide as the sinister machinations of Mr. Frey and Frances Moore are revealed. Vampirella and her allies must confront evil head-on – or risk losing young Evie to utter darkness!
Written by SARA FRAZETTA and BOB FREEMAN and featuring art by ALBERTO LOCATELLI, the hair-raising thrill-fest that is Vampirella: Dead Flowers ratchets up the tension until you feel like you're going to scream! Add in some terrifyingly terrific covers from talents like LUCIO PARRILLO, COLLETTE TURNER, ERGÜN GÜNDÜZ, and series scribes FRAZETTA & FREEMAN, and you've got the perfect read to keep you up all night!
In Shops: Dec 06, 2023
(W) Christopher Priest (A) Christian Rosado (CA) Lucio Parrillo
The only thing worse than being trapped on a packed subway train during a power outage is being trapped on a packed subway train during a power outage with a rage-obsessed vampire hunting you for the murder of her son. Will Vampirella endanger the lives of hundreds of innocents to achieve her vengeance – and, if so, can Dracula arrive in time to save her from herself?
In Shops: Dec 27, 2023
(W) Wes Clark Jr, Steven De Souza (A) Ediano Silva (CA) Lucio Parrillo
It's the 400th anniversary of the exclusive boarding school L'ecole des Jeunes Filles du Val Verde, and as the clock ticks down to the ceremony, the menace cranks up! More and more of the students have fallen under the sway of the eerie cult of the "Blessing Goddess"; Sheena's mentor Don Felipe has to make a daring prison break; and Sheena and Bob are trapped between an army of mercenaries and a stampede of hippos! And as if that's not bad enough, the identity of the mysterious mastermind behind it all is finally revealed, and he's someone whom everyone considers above reproach … and who is dangerously close to Sheena!
In Shops: Dec 13, 2023
(W) James L. Sutter (A) Edu Menna (CA) Biagio D'Alessandro
In the science-fantasy universe of the bestselling Starfinder roleplaying game, a bold crew of adventurers must race to an isolated world to stop a catastrophic war for faster-than-light technology!
In this chapter, the group makes a desperate move as Quig takes center stage in their plan. Only one problem (one big problem) – they didn't count on the Leviathans being set upon them!
Written by Starfinder RPG co-creator JAMES L. SUTTER and artist EDU MENNA, this issue features a stunning trio of covers led by series artist EDU MENNA along with RICHARD PACE and BIAGIO D'ALESSANDRO, and also includes playable character stats and new story-based character options – including a new playable species – all officially sanctioned by the Starfinder Society!
In Shops: Dec 20, 2023
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!