Darren Aronofsky's Human Nature in Abrams Comics January 2025 Solicits

Darren Aronofsky's Human Nature continues in Abrams Comics' January 2025 solicits and solicitations, as Bleeding Cool brings their various imprints together, including Are You Afraid Of The Dark by Roseanne A. Brown, Shazleen Khan, Bill Masuku, and Gigi Murakami. As well as the West Hollywood Monster Squad from Sina Grace and Bradley Clayton.

HUMAN NATURE #3 CVR A MARTIN MORAZZO

ABRAMS COMICS

NOV241136

NOV241137 – HUMAN NATURE #3 CVR B KENT WILLIAMS

NOV241138 – HUMAN NATURE #3 CVR C MUPAN

(W) Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel (A / CA) Martin Morazzo

This Place Is a Zoo! The former chicken magnate Duke is in for a rude awakening. After he dies from an inoperable brain tumor, Duke's body is preserved with cryogenic technology. An unknown amount of years later, Duke is revived only to discover he's trapped in a human zoo ran by floating eye ball creatures called the Keepers! Clearly no longer on Earth and with only the company of others who were cryogenically preserved and revived, will Duke be able to escape this strange compound?

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

ARE YOU AFRAID OF DARK GN VOL 02 SINISTER SISTERS

ABRAMS FANFARE

NOV241142

(W) Roseanne A. Brown (A) Shazleen Khan, Bill Masuku, Gigi Murakami

This graphic novel features three chilling stories based on Ghanaian urban legends and folktales. Izzy's sister has been acting strange. Izzy knows that something is going on with her twin, Grace; hurrying off to hang with other kids, avoiding her at school, and going to bed earlier than usual. When Izzy learns that her twin sister has been sneaking off at night to hang out with the mysterious Midnight Society, she surprises them at their night of storytelling and threatens to tell their parents about Grace's new hobby. But in order to prevent Izzy from telling on her, the Midnight Society proposes a scare-off! If Izzy wins, Grace is booted from the Midnight Society. If Grace wins, Izzy won't tell anyone about the Midnight Society. What follows are three terrifying tales that may determine the fate of not only the Midnight Society, but also the twins' relationship. In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

ARE YOU AFRAID OF DARK HC GN VOL 02 SINISTER SISTERS

BIG IDEAS THAT CHANGED WORLD ITS ABOUT TIME GN

ABRAMS FANFARE

NOV241144

(W) Don Brown (A) Don Brown

In It's About Time!, narrator Albert Einstein takes kids through time-literally. Measuring time is explored, from the stone circles and giant pyramids of ancient cultures to hourglasses and sundials to early time pieces and watches to atomic clocks. The book explains why there are 12 months a year, 24 hours in a day, 60 minutes in an hour, and 60 seconds in a minute. And seven days in the week. From Stonehenge to Greenwich Mean Time to James Hutton's Deep Time, the book helps kids understand the passage of time, and why sometimes it seems so slow and other times way, way too fast. In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

WEST HOLLYWOOD MONSTER SQUAD GN (MR)

ABRAMS COMICARTS – SURELY

NOV241140

(W) Sina Grace (A / CA) Bradley Clayton

A group of high schoolers get more than they bargained for when the drag show they're attending is attacked by monsters in this funny YA graphic novel from acclaimed queer comics creator Sina Grace. Marvin Matocho just wanted to have a simple night out with his friends at the local drag show. But when a mysterious pink snow starts to fall, Marvin finds himself the hero of his own story when Los Angeles suddenly becomes overrun by monsters. Now he, along with his group of friends consisting of several queer teens, a drag queen, and a 50-something bar manager, are the only folks who can prevent the complete annihilation of the city-that is, if they can sort through their personal issues before they become dead meat. As they fight for their lives, the gang must work together to find out who's behind the sinister pink snow. With the city of angels overrun with demons, these misfits will have to solve the mystery-or die trying. In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

WEST HOLLYWOOD MONSTER SQUAD HC GN (MR)

SILENCE GN

ABRAMS – KANA

NOV242018

(W) Yoann Vorniere (A / CA) Yoann Vorniere

There once was a land where humans and monsters both lived. The sun protected the humans during the day, but at night the monsters were on the prowl. On the day that the sun disappeared forever behind the clouds, the terrifying monsters, no longer warded off by the sunlight, hunted the humans in the day and the night. For almost thirty years, Saber and his village were cut off from the rest of the world. They have no choice but to communicate with each other using sign language to avoid the monsters, who can track them by sound and especially by voice. However, the village encounters trouble when a young woman named Lune arrives in the village. She tells them that there is a better way to fight monsters-by becoming monsters themselves. The villagers leave everything behind, traversing the looming mountains that surround them to find other humans who can help them. In order to escape a life devoid of peace, it is up to Lune and the villagers to summon something they have long forgotten-the courage to live.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

