Dave Cockrum X-Men #107 Original Art Cover $100,000 At Auction So Far

When Dave Cockrum joined Len Wein in reviving the X-Men for the mid-seventies, he brought characters and concepts he had created elsewhere, including his designs and desires for the Legion Of Super-Heroes, and has already updated their look and costumes over at DC Comics – before doing just that at Marvel with the X-Men. And with X=Men #107, he took that further than before, taking the X-Men into space, with the Imperial Guard and the Starjammers, designing a whole universe for the X-Men to play in, rather than just one world. This original cover artwork features many of their first appearances. It is being auctioned by Heritage Auctions on Thursday as part of their Premium Collection and already has received bids of around $100,000.

Tom Spurgeon once said, "Cockrum's penciled interiors on those first few issues of the "new" X-Men were dark and appealingly dramatic . . . . Cockrum gave those first few issues of X-Men a sumptuous, late-'70s cinema style that separated the book from the rest of Marvel's line, and superhero comics in general. Reading those X-Men comics felt like sneaking into a movie starring Sean Connery or Sigourney Weaver, not simply like flipping on the television. Uncanny X-Men really felt new and different, almost right away, and Cockrum's art was a tremendous part of that."

Dave Cockrum X-Men #107 Cover Imperial Guard and Starjammers Original Art (Marvel, 1977). This highly-memorable cover is jam-packed with characters, some of them appearing for the first time! It was the first appearance of the Imperial Guard (pictured: Gladiator and Titan), and the Starjammers (pictured: Corsair, Hepzibah, Raza, and Ch'od). This stellar cover also features Storm, Colossus, Cyclops, and Banshee. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 9.75" x 15". The corner box, logo, and all masthead text are stat paste-ups, as is the lower caption blurb. There is a bit of whiteout art correction on the page. In Very Good condition.