Dave Gibbons Records Audio Version of His Autobiography, Confabulation

B7 Media has announced at this year’s Lakes that Dave Gibbons has recorded an audiobook of Confabulation: An Anecdotal Autobiography.

Dave Gibbons says "Ever since I was a kid, I've wanted to be a comic artist. The idea of sitting on my own in a small room drawing exciting pictures and getting paid for it was all I aspired to… And now, in a further unforeseen development, I'm pleased to present the audiobook version of my autobiography, from B7 Media. With their expert help, I've recorded every word of the book plus a few extra entries not in the print version. Ironically enough, and with strange circularity, this has taken many hours sitting on my own in a small room! Hope you enjoy the results."

As with the printed edition, the audiobook will be presented alphabetically with informally written anecdotes, including exclusive new anecdotes, that can be listened to sequentially or simply dipped into. Gibbons reveals unseen comics pitches, life as the first Comics Laureate, adventures in advertising and album cover design, and his journey from fanzine artist to infiltrating DC Thomson in the 1970s.

"Dave Gibbons' incredible body of work in comics as both a writer and artist, makes him one of the most prominent and celebrated comic book creators working today," says B7 Media's creative director, Andrew Mark Sewell. "From his work on Doctor Who, Dan Dare and Green Lantern comic strips, to seminal graphic novels Watchmen, Martha Washington and the Eisner-award winning semi biographical The Originals, Dave's comic books are essential reading. We're utterly delighted that Dave has put his trust in B7 Media to record and publish the audiobook edition of his life story and let's face it there's only one voice that could record it – and that is Dave himself."

This book covers everything from his work on Doctor Who and meeting Tom Baker, to his induction into the Eisner Hall of Fame. Gibbons also discusses, for the first time anywhere, the end of his relationship with fellow Watchmen co-creator Alan Moore. It might be worth revisiting that in light of new news.

Confabulation: An Anecdotal Autobiography will be available exclusively to buy and download from www.Audioteria.com a new dedicated digital platform – whose aim is to promote, market and distribute via a global download and streaming (iOS or Android) app the very best of independently produced audio drama, enhanced audiobooks and audio theatre.

The original Confabulation: An Anecdotal Autobiography by Dave Gibbons, compiled by Tim Pilcher is currently published by Dark Horse Comics.