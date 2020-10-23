Dave Sim Parodies Previews With Cerebus In Hell 2021 Preview One-Shot

Plenty of comic book publishers issue previews of their upcoming titles, made available free to comic books shops. Dave Sim intends to make people pay of them instead in January's Cerebus In Hell 2021 Preview One Shot, as well as a second printing of his Batvark XXXXX one-shot, now without the word PENIS in large letters on the front cover. And continuing his blatant attempt to try and get industry attention with anything else other than content.

CEREBUS IN HELL 2021 PREVIEW ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

NOV200975

(W) Dave Sim, David Birdsong (A) Gustave Dore, Benjamin Hobbs (A/CA) Dave Sim, David Birdsong

Get an advance look at the entire Cerebus In Hell? 2021 "monthly-that-actually-is-monthly" comics lineup teaser! Yes, they're all done! New gags that won't be included in the actual books! Experience an uncanny feeling of deja vu all year ("I remember this from somewhere! But …where?"). Leave Post-lt notes to yourself if your short-term memory is going: "IDiot! You saw it in the Cerebus In Hell? 2021 January Preview!" But, first, leave a Post-lt note reminding yourself to write the Post-It notes! Fun for the whole family!

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $4.00

BATVARK XXXXX ONE SHOT 2ND PTG

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

NOV200974

(W) Dave Sim (CA) Benjamin Hobbs (A/CA) Dave Sim, Gustave Dore

Parody of the 2018-19 Batman: Damned proving that even a low-budget publisher like Aardvark-Vanaheim can do a cheesy knock-off of Neil Gaiman's 1990 Books of Magic. All you need is a cast of mystery characters and a title character with "Bat" in his name! Batvark gets a new XXXXX – Michelangelo's David's XXXXX, in fact! – so he can "Go Commando" and have the "fine art defence" for legal cover. Note: This is a penis-less titled variant cover to Batvark Penis. The entire print runs will be numbered and randomly distributed throughout Diamond's distribution!

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $4.00