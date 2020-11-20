Dave Sim Parodies Spider-Man No More For Cerebus In February 2021

Dave Sim continues, as he has done for the last few years, to continue to publish Cerebus comic books, as Cerebus In Hell, every month getting a new title, a new #1 and a new weak joke at some aspect of the comic book industry, legacy or reputation – filtered through his own rather unfortunate viewpoints. The one for February 2021, Amazing Batvark #1 smashes up Cerebus with Batman and Spider-Man, using the Spider-Man No More cover by John Romita Sr from Amazing Spider-Man #50 – not the most recent one, but the one from the mid-sixties. And continuing his blatant attempt to try and get industry attention with anything else other than content. Maybe one day it will work?

Here's the solicitation from the next week's Previews catalogue for comic books being published in February 2021.

AMAZING BATVARK ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

(W) Dave Sim (CA) David Birdsong (A/CA) Dave Sim, Gustave Dore

Don't you ever get tired of obviously contrived cover "come ons" like "Batvark No More!"? Like we would actually allow our #1 (sad to say) intellectual property to just quit being who he is? Of course you don't! That's the driving force behind the modern comic-book field! Contrived and completely unsustainable headline-grabbing reboots and reinventions. So what's new about this one? The giant symbolic Batvark and the tiny little former Batvark on the cover actually appear that way in the comic book! That's what! In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $4.00

And here's the original cover.

Here's the cover from January 2021, listing all the other comic book covers and titles coming in 2021, if you can squint harder. Cerebus The Duck, Baby Cerebus, Strangers In Cerebus, a Spawn thing and the print publication of his digital Coronoavirus themed comics made during shutdown.