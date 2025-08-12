Posted in: Comics, Comics | Tagged: david hartman, kickstarter

David Hartman's Monster Drive-In: Isle of Evil On Kickstarter

Comic book artist and movie director David Hartman is launching Monster Drive-In: Isle of Evil

his own full-throttle horror comic, through Kickstarter next month. Could this be the new Mark Spears' Monsters?

The director of Phantasm: Ravager, artist on Strange Cases, Kraken and Spectors and The Devil's Rejects, longtime Rob Zombie collaborator and directing Trese, Transformers Prime and Twilight of the Gods, Hartman "blends grindhouse horror with his signature art style in this all-new 104-page, full-color graphic novel — a series designed to feel like long-lost cult horror movies from the '60s, '70s, and '80s, complete with vintage-style horror ads and intermission breaks."

ONE BOAT CAPTAIN. THREE DOOMED GIRLS. AND AN ISLAND CRAWLING WITH UNDEAD HORRORS, STITCHED-UP FREAKS, AND RIVAL MAD SCIENTISTS!

A retro horror comic tribute to a grindhouse film that never existed… but should have been. MONSTER DRIVE-IN: ISLE OF EVIL is Volume 1 in a new series of blood-splattered tributes to cult horror loaded with monsters, jungle carnage, twisted science, and retro-style comic ads. The book follows Captain Pickles, a grizzled boatman who ferries a trio of party-hungry girls to a remote island for a beach bash. But the island is cursed — crawling with flesh-stitched abominations, voodoo-controlled undead, and two rival mad scientists battling for control. The comic mixes camp, terror, and explosive action, packed with fake retro ads, sketchbook backmatter, and monster mayhem on every page — all in Hartman's unmistakable style.

"I made this book for the kid in me who stayed up way too late watching creature features—drawn to the monsters, the mayhem, and the raw imagination behind it all. This isn't just a tribute; it's a heartfelt thank you to the wild horror stories that shaped me—and the first volume in a series of Monster Drive-In stories." — David Hartman

"David Hartman's Monster Drive-In is everything you need! In a world of nonstop generic superhero nonsense, this will melt your dying brain with monsterific mental madness! Get it now!" – Rob Zombie (Devil's Rejects, Lords of Salem, Halloween)

Hartman promises that Kickstarter backers will be the first to get the book, as well as merch and art available nowhere else.

