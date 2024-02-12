Posted in: Comics, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged:

David Pepose And Jonathan Lau's Space Ghost Revival For May 2024

Space Ghost, under the title The Ghost Rises, from David Pepose and Jonathan Lau from Dynamite Entertainment in May 2024.

Bleeding Cool reported back in October that Dynamite Entertainment had followed its big licensing deals with Disney, with more from Warner Bros. Discovery. Dynamite began last week with a new ThunderCats comic by Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss, but that the line would continue with The Flintstones, The Powerpuff Girls, Space Ghost, Jonny Quest, The Wizard of Oz, and We Bare Bears. We speculated that Mark Russell is a keen Dynamite creator, and wondered if he might return to the Flintstones comic that made his name over at DC Comics?

But first, we have a creative confirmation of the upcoming Space Ghost series, under the title The Ghost Rises, in the back of the first ThunderCats issue. And it is by Punisher writer David Pepose and Green Hornet, Bionic Man, and Vampirella artist Jonathan Lau from Dynamite Entertainment in May 2024.

Space Ghost first appeared from Hanna-Barbera Productions in 1966 for CBS voiced by Gary Owens and was designed by legendary comic book creator Alex Toth. A superhero who fought villains in outer space, he had the ability to become invisible via his belt, fly, and survive in space, while his power bands attacked enemies with heat, cold, magnetism, energy, and force. He was revived in the nineties in an ironic fashion as the host for his own fictional late-night talk show, Space Ghost Coast to Coast, on Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and GameTap, voiced by George Lowe, that reused animation cels from the Hanna-Barbera archives.

He was also revived by DC Comics as a serious superhero in the noughties, though that didn't lasgt long. In the 2000s, he was revamped as a serious superhero once again in a mini-series by DC Comics. Here's a list of his previous comic book titles;

Space Ghost (Gold Key, 1967)

Hanna-Barbera Super TV Heroes (Gold Key, 1968)

Golden Comics Digest (Gold Key, 1969)

TV Stars (Marvel, 1978)

Space Ghost (Comico, 1987)

Cartoon Network Presents (Archie, 1997)

Cartoon Network Presents (DC, 1997)

Cartoon Network Starring (DC, 1999)

Cartoon Cartoons (DC, 2001)

Space Ghost (DC, 2005)

Future Quest (DC, 2016)

Scooby-Doo! Team Up (DC, 2016)

Green Lantern/Space Ghost Special #1 (DC, 2017)

Time to add a new one for 2024.

