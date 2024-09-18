Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ,

David Pepose & Mike Henderson Launch Cable: Love & Chrome in January

David Pepose posts to social media. "CABLE: LOVE & CHROME this January from me, Mike Henderson and @Marvell"

  • David Pepose and Mike Henderson are teaming up for "Cable: Love & Chrome," launching this January from Marvel.
  • New series will explore Cable's lonely battle against the Techno-Organic Virus in a dystopian city, Salvation Bay.
  • Expect epic sci-fi adventures, time-travel, and groundbreaking revelations in Cable's ongoing war.
  • Featured artwork includes contributions from Ian Churchill, offering a glimpse into this high-stakes storyline.

David Pepose posts to social media. "He's a soldier. An X-Man. A hero of the timestream. But Nathan Summers always thought he was alone in his war against the Techno-Organic Virus. What he'll learn next will change his life forever. Don't miss CABLE: LOVE & CHROME this January from me, Mike Henderson and @Marvel"

David Pepose & Mike Henderson Launch Cable: Love & Chrome in January

With preview art and a cover from Ian Churchill from ComicBook.

Cable: Love & Chrome #1 by David Pepose and Ian Churchill
He's been a soldier. An X-Man. A protector of the timestream. But even from his earliest days, the mutant known as Cable has been living on borrowed time, waging a lonely war against the ravages of the Techno-Organic Virus. Yet when a high-stakes mission in the future goes catastrophically awry, Cable is left stranded in the dystopian city of Salvation Bay — and will find himself caught in the midst of a civil war that will change his life forever.

David Pepose & Mike Henderson Launch Cable: Love & Chrome in January

David Pepose said "To me, Cable has always been such a fascinating and complex character — a soldier from the future who spends every day of his life battling against the ravages of the Techno-Organic Virus. For years, that's a war that Cable has waged alone — but what happens when he finally meets someone with this exact same terminal condition? Get ready for an epic sci-fi adventure that will cross the boundaries of time itself — and deliver all the larger-than-life action that every good Cable story demands!"

David Pepose & Mike Henderson Launch Cable: Love & Chrome in January

Mike Henderson said, "Cable's been on my short list for a long while so when this idea bodyslid into my inbox, I had to find a place in my schedule to make it happen. Throw him in a portal to the apocalypse and strap on some big guns that would make the 1990's blush and I'm your guy. I can't wait for people to see what we're cooking up!"

David Pepose & Mike Henderson Launch Cable: Love & Chrome in January

