Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Dark Knights of Steel, elseworlds

Days Of Future Past in Dark Knights Of Steel: Allwinter #1 Spoilers

Spoilers! DC launches Allwinter, a new Elseworld sequel to Dark Knights Of Steel by Jay Kristoff, Tom Taylor, Tirso Cons & Riccardo Federici

Article Summary DC's Allwinter is the sequel to Dark Knights Of Steel, by Kristoff and Taylor.

The series features a black-and-white world, with a striking visual style.

Deathstroke is portrayed as a reluctant guardian in an icy dystopia.

A touch of color enters as a character from the future influences the past.

Spoilers! DC Comics launches the new Elseworld series Allwinter, a sequel to the Dark Knights Of Steel series by Jay Kristoff, Tom Taylor, Tirso Cons, Riccardo Federici. One of the fun aspects of these titles is to see just how certain familiar figures from DC Comics are portrayed in different timelines. But it seems that there is another difference, visible to those who pick up a copy. "The snow falls thick, blood runs black, and color itself is only a distant memory." As we get a black-and-white world…

With Vandal Savage and Killer Frost striding across the barren wintry wasteland. But their version of Deathstroke finds something different among the covered tundra, a young boy who Vandal Savage has a fascination for.

In this DC Comics time of long, long ago, we have something of the far, far future. That is also bringing a little colour with it.

Kamandi, The Last Boy On Earth. From the far future desolate wasteland, now finding the same in the distant past. And bringing a touch of Pleasantville to this world. And a colour that seems to have spread to other stories in which we meet other significant figures with less power as well, but with just as much influence.

See, wherever you go right now, Amanda Waller is there…

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL ALLWINTER #1 (OF 6)

(W) Jay Kristoff, Tom Taylor (A) Tirso Cons, Riccardo Federici (CA) Tirso Cons

The snow falls thick, blood runs black, and color itself is only a distant memory. The legendary assassin Deathstroke stalks a frozen wasteland, killing for coin among a nation of ever-warring jarls. But when our murderer for hire finds himself cast in the role of reluctant guardian, will he fight to end the icy curse destroying his land or be consumed by the sins of his own dark past? The red-hot Dark Knights of Steel epic expands into bone-chilling new territories with new surprises in store!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/17/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!