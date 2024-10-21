Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: dazzler

Dazzler #2 Preview: Dazzler's Tour Hits a Sour Note

In Dazzler #2, our favorite mutant pop star takes her world tour to London, but a sinister force threatens to turn her performance into a swan song. Will her entourage save the day?

London Calling! DAZZLER and her entourage travel across the pond for the next stop on her world tour. But when a live studio session goes dangerously awry, it's time for DOMINO and STRONG GUY to shine! But who is the mystery villain out to cancel Dazzler's performances – permanently?! Featuring action, heartbreak and another original set of song lyrics!

Dazzler #2

by Jason Loo & Rafael Loureiro, cover by Terry Dodson

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 23, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620960600211

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620960600216 – DAZZLER #2 PABLO VILLALOBOS VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620960600221 – DAZZLER #2 PABLO VILLALOBOS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620960600231 – DAZZLER #2 LUCAS WERNECK STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

