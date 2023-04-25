DC #1 Previews for Green Lantern, Brave & The Bold, The Vigil & Titans Big previews for four big Dawn of DC launches, for Green Lantern #1, Batman: The Brave & The Bold #1, The Vigil #1 & Titans #1.

Coming down the pipe for DC Comics, big previews for four of their big Dawn of DC launches, for Green Lantern #1, Batman: The Brave & The Bold #1, The Vigil #1 & Titans #1. The United Planets have seized control of the Green Lantern Corps and declared Earth as unsafe, with both Stormwatch and the Titans filling in for the Justice League…

Six pages of Green Lantern #1

GREEN LANTERN #1 CVR A XERMANICO

(W) Jeremy Adams, Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Xermanico, Montos (CA) Xermanico

Spinning out of the events of Dark Crisis, the Guardians of Oa at the heart of the Green Lantern Corps have quarantined Sector 2814, home of the planet Earth—and its champion along with it! A heartbreaking defeat has sent Hal reeling, returning home to rediscover his roots…and find the man responsible for ruining his life: Sinestro. From the visionary team of Jeremy Adams and Xermanico (who brought you the epic Flashpoint Beyond) comes a tale of redemption, loss, and finding out that maybe…just maybe…you can go home again. At least if you're willing to hot-wire a power ring to do it. Also featuring part one of John Stewart: War Journal from writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Montos!

DC Ten pages of Batman: The Brave & The Bold #1

BATMAN THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #1 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Simone Di Meo

Written by Tom King, Ed Brisson, Christopher Cantwell, and Dan Mora Art by Mitch Gerads, Jeff Spokes, Javier Rodriguez, and Dan Mora Coming off the spectacular success of Batman – One Bad Day: The Riddler, the Eisner Award-winning team of Tom King and Mitch Gerads reunite for a horrifying four-part retelling of the first bloody clash between The Joker and the Batman. A tale of loathing, lies, and laughter, this may be the most frightening Joker story in a generation. Everyone is going to be shocked. Everyone is going to be talking about it. The Justice League may be gone, but its enemies aren't. Who'll protect the world from the worst of the worst? Ed Brisson and Jeff Spokes pick up the story started in the Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special as Director Bones and his new covert StormWatch team travel the globe on black-ops missions to take super-powered weapons of mass destruction off the board. But this is StormWatch, and as always, not all is as it seems. Down with the Kings starts here! Superstar artist Dan Mora (Batman/Superman: World's Finest, Detective Comics) makes his writing debut kicking off a new series of Batman Black & White short stories. In a Gotham City overrun by the cybernetic henchmen of The Joker, the only person who can save us is the mysterious motorcycle-riding, bat-costumed hero of urban legend… In The Order of the Black Lamp—Part I, from writer Christopher Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire co-creator, Briar, Iron Man) and artist Javier Rodríguez (Daredevil, Defenders), Superman finds a decoder ring with a secret message— Save me —which sends him on a quest to solve a mystery with ties to the Man of Steel's past.

DC Five page preview for The Vigil #1

VIGIL #1 (OF 6) CVR A SUMIT KUMAR

(W) Ram V (A) Lalit Kumar Sharma (CA) Sumit Kumar

/…/ /Who Are The Vigil? The shipping vessel Eastwind was taken captive by pirates off the coast of Thailand. 24 hours after the crew had been taken hostage, before communications had been established or any demands made, the crew reported an intervention by a group of unknown individuals. Amid other bizarre claims by the crew, are reports of an individual who changed his appearance at will and a woman who seemingly dodged bullets. Once the pirates were taken out, no attempts were made at rescuing the crew. There have long been rumors rogue metahumans targeting weaponized illegal technology. With some hinting that they call themselves The Vigil. What were they after? Why did they intervene? Are there metas among us? Stay tuned for more/ /…/ /you are being watched./

DC Five page preview for Titans #1

TITANS #1 CVR A NICOLA SCOTT

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Nicola Scott

The Dark Crisis is over, and the Justice League is no more. Now, a new team must rise and protect the Earth…Titans, go! The Teen Titans are ready to grow up. Each member joined as a much younger hero, certain that one day they'd be invited to join the Justice League. But the time has come for them not to join the League…but to replace it! Are the no-longer-teen heroes ready for the big leagues? Danger lurks around every corner as heroes and villains alike challenge the new team before they've even begun. Will the DCU ever be the same? Find out in this landmark first issue brought you by the all-star creative team of Tom Taylor (Nightwing, DCeased) and Nicola Scott (Wonder Woman Historia, Earth 2)!

