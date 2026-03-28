Posted in: Comics, Crisis, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Crisis, darkseid, scott snyder, wondercon

DC All-In Saga: Darkseid Vs The World This Year, Absolute Crisis Next

DC announced they will publish DC All-In Saga: Darkseid Vs The World by Scott Snyder and Sanford Greene this year... Absolute Crisis in 2027?

Article Summary DC announces DC All-In Saga: Darkseid Vs The World by Scott Snyder and Sanford Greene for release this year

Story revisits Darkseid after DC's K.O., explores the New Gods and Superman's mysterious fate

Absolute Crisis event teased for 2027, following hints at WonderCon and Snyder's panel appearances

Justice League wields new Alpha Energy powers, with redeemed villains and looming threats ahead

The DC All-in Saga: Darkseid vs The World by Scott Snyder and Sanford Greene will be published by DC Comics later this year, as a DC K.O epilogue, and will let us know what Darkseid has been up to since DC's K.O. and operate as a primer for the year to come. Note the New Gods, the Fourth World, where Superman has been all this time, and a certain floating "omega man"…

Superman may have become the King Omega of Earth and defeated Darkseid in DC's K.O. tournament, but as we have seen in the recent Justice League Unlimited, Darkseid is still coming for Earth, and the heroes have to be prepared, with new Alpha Energy powers, redeemed supervillains in the Justice League and visions for what's to come…

And it looks like Scott Snyder might have mentioned an Absolute Crisis for 2027 as well…

The new project was announced at the DC Comics: What's Next panel at WonderCon with Tini Howard, Scott Snyder, Babs Tarr and Joshua Williamson. While the Absolute Crisis mention was at the Spotlight on Scott Snyder panel that followed. Well, that had been teased too.

Noting all this down were Brad Gullickson and Lisa Gullickson of the Comic Book Couples Counseling podcast, and you might expect some of these folks to appear in upcoming episodes. As it is, they launched Season Two of The Stacks, their comics answer to the Criterion Closet, last month, where comic book creators celebrate their favourite comic books, pulling books off the shelves at Third Eye Comics in Annapolis, Maryland, when they are doing signings. The Stacks Season Two features creators like Frank Barbiere, Rodney Barnes, Morgan Beem, Tyler Boss, Jorge Corona, Nick Dragotta, Justin Jordan, Jim Rugg, Matthew Rosenberg, Christian Ward, and Joshua Williamson as creators steer the conversations based on the comics they find in The Stacks… and now at WonderCon, they are on the road. Bleeding Cool cleaned up the images a little; well, it's the least we can do. As well as Season Two, currently running, Season One, featuring episodes with David Brothers, Chris Condon, Sanford Greene, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Chip Zdarsky, and more, is now streaming on the channel…

DC Comics: What's Next

Saturday March 28, 2026 1:00pm – 2:00pmPDT

Room 207

Top DC storytellers dive deep into DC's comics, including DC: Next Level, DC Vertigo, DC's Absolute comic books, and more. Discover what's coming next from the writers and artists shaping the future of the DC Universe, get behind-the-scenes insights into upcoming series, and learn how these creators are expanding the scope of DC storytelling. Tini Howard F-05, Scott Snyder F-01, Babs Tarr F-06, Joshua Williamson F-03

Saturday March 28, 2026 1:00pm – 2:00pmPDT Room 207 Top DC storytellers dive deep into DC's comics, including DC: Next Level, DC Vertigo, DC's Absolute comic books, and more. Discover what's coming next from the writers and artists shaping the future of the DC Universe, get behind-the-scenes insights into upcoming series, and learn how these creators are expanding the scope of DC storytelling. F-05, F-01, F-06, F-03 Spotlight on Scott Snyder

Saturday March 28, 2026 5:00pm – 6:00pmPDT

Room 207

After a historic run on titles like Batman and American Vampire, Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman) made his return to DC Comics in 2024 with the release of DC All In Special and a celebrated launch of the Absolute Universe. But what's coming down the DC pipeline from Snyder after the colossal DC K.O. event? This spirited discussion of his thoughts and process just might yield an answer or two.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!