Posted in: Batman, Comics, Crisis, DC Comics, Doomsday Clock, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Crisis, darkseid, doomsday, KO, metaverse

The Multiverse, Metaverse & Absolute Crisis Of DC's K.O. #5 (Spoilers)

The Multiverse, Metaverse and Infinite, Absolute Crisis of DC's K.O. #5, from Doomsday to Doomsday Clock to Darkseid (Spoilers)

Article Summary DC K.O. #5 fuses the Multiverse, Metaverse, and Absolute Universe.

Darkseid’s multiversal army faces off against Superman across infinite realities and timelines.

Doomsday, seeking Alpha and Omega Energy, manipulates crossovers and fuels a metanarrative war for survival.

The ending reshapes DC’s future, hinting at a new Absolute Crisis on Infinite Earths in late 2026.

DC K.O. #5 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javier Fernandez, Xermanico and Wes Craig is published by DC Comics today. You can read more Bleeding Cool DC's K.O. coverage right here. The series has seen Darkseid come to Earth to defeat its champion, bringing his own champions as dark reflections, the Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman from the Absolute Universe. While, to gather the necessary Alpha and Omega Energy for the final battle, Doomsday, the Time Trapper, sought energy from battles across a myriad of dimensions, from The Boys, Beneath The Trees, Mortal Kombat, Archie, Conjuring, Vampirella and Red Sonja realities. But who knew that we'd also get an appearance from Doomsday Clock? Last seen in the background of The New History Of The DC Universe volumes, and additional… more on that to come.

Because, that was indeed the conclusion of Doomsday Clock by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank, which has received short shrift since. Doctor Manhattan then revealed that the DC Earth was part of a sentient universe, the Metaverse…

…whose history shaped itself according to the presence of Superman, shifting forward every time that he appeared on Earth.

That the Multiverse shaped itself around the Metaverse, creating new realities to preserve every era of Superman, such as the original Earth-Two, Crisis Earth and New 52 Earth.

And this would continue until the timeline converges in the Legion of Super-Heroes' era.

We never did get the Time Masters Crisis of 2025, nor 5G, and the current DC/Marvel crossovers look to have started a Secret Crisis a few years early.

But Doomsday is nore than a hulking figure and has moved on now. Revealing his plan to keep a safe space, or indeed a save space, for Superman and company. Saving rather than killing Superman.

DC's K.O. #5 by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez

Because it turns out that, as a result, not only does the Meta-Multiverse tend towards Superman, it is basically Superman. Just as the Absolute Universe is Darkseid.

While there are other parallel worlds at play, such as that of Knightfight, which left us with a grown-up-Damian Wayne Batman and his son, Alfred. And now connected to other world… will they be back soon?

Because the history of this world has a new chapter in the New History Of The DC Universe, and I don't mean the Milestone Universe spinoff.

Wally West may have new powers to see the future with his Flash Insights, but there is now a new past to consider. And one being written by Darkseid.

Because he still has his Absolute Universe to fight with. One that is expanding all the time…

As it seems that the K.O. fight continued in parallel worlds, with very different outcomes just as Darkseid always planned…

And with an infinite number of Earths fighting Darkseid, and each other, and all feeding into his lordship, and forming his Army of Infinite Earths and securing the equation he has long since sought an answer to.

And bringing in the next big event, possibly the one teased for the fourth quarter of 2026…

An Absolute Crisis On Infinite Earths... DC K.O. #5 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javier Fernandez, Xermanico and Wes Craig is published by DC Comics today. You can read more Bleeding Cool DC's K.O. coverage right here…

DC K.O. #5 (OF 5)

(W) Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson (A) Javier Fernandez, Xermanico and Wes Craig

THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE HEART OF APOKOLIPS! In the melee that started with dozens of heroes and villains vying for their chance to win the ultimate power in the universe, now only one remains! But to truly be crowned the King Omega, you must battle more than the obstacles in your path…you must battle yourself. It's the finale to end all finales as the one true champion is crowned, the fate of all that lives hangs in the balance, and a shocking decision will bring the DC Universe to the next level. We would type more, but honestly, anything else is a spoiler–so suit up, get ready, and leap into the final round! $5.99 3/4/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!