DC Announce Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong 2

DC Comics announced a sequel to last years' Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong comic book series at New York Comic Con,

DC Comics announced a sequel to last years' Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong comic book series at New York Comic Con, imaginatively titled Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong 2. With the returning comic book team of Brian Buccellato and Christian Duce, lined up for the summer of 2025. And it looks like a few more people will be joining the crossover crew.

Everyone has wanted to see Harley Quinn take on Ghidorah with her sledgehammer, right?

Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2023 and first published in October of that year. A seven-issue comic book collaboration between DC Comics and Legendary Comics in association with Toho International, it crossed over the Justice League and the Legion Of Doom with the Monsterverse. Here's the listing for the original:

The DC Universe is about to get shaken-up when the Legion of Doom unlocks a portal to another dimension, unleashing the fiercest Monsters in the Multiverse. Godzilla, the King of the Monsters has emerged from the deep seas of Metropolis, interrupting Superman's proposal to Lois Lane. King Kong is taking on the world's greatest heroes in his home turf, Skull Island. Can the Justice League send these creatures back to their own dimension before it's too late? How do you destroy the Justice League? The question has been plaguing Lex Luthor and his Legion of Doom since the two titanic groups first came to blows. When confronted with the colossal entities of Skull Island, Lex believes he's found the answer to their eternal question. It's Superman vs. Godzilla, Wonder Woman vs. Behemoth, Green Lantern vs. Scylla, Batman vs. Camazotz, and Supergirl vs. Kong in this all-out battle for the fate of the DC Universe. Can Superman stand up to the power of Godzilla? Can Lex Luthor harness the primal forces of Skull Island? It's time to find out the answers to these questions and more! Acclaimed writer Brian Buccellato (Injustice) and bestselling artist Christian Duce (Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point) bring the cataclysmic crossover event of the year as the DC Universe clashes with Legendary's MonsterVerse. Collects JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG #1-7.

