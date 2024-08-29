Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Compact Comics, Watchmen

DC Comics Offers Retailers A DC Compact Comics Display With Watchmen and Batman: Court Of Owls In Time For Christmas

DC Comics is now offering a DC Compact Comics display, measuring 13.5" width x 16.5" depth x 57" height and arrives with a two-sided header card, showcasing Watchmen on one side and Batman: The Court of Owls Saga on the other. This 6-pocket display can fit approximately 36 DC Compact Comics, and is scheduled to arrive by mid-November.

Retailers who order any 60 copies total of the following DC Compact Comics will be eligible for a free DC Compact Comics display:

Batman: The Court of Owls Saga

Watchmen

All-Star Superman

Far Sector

Batman: Hush

Wonder Woman: Earth One

Additionally, retailers can order the display, without purchasing any qualifying titles, for $110. The Compact Comics display is scheduled to arrive in stores around the 13th of November, and orders must be placed by the 16th of September. Here are the DC Compact Comics list for 2024 and 2025 so far…

Watchmen (9781779527325) by Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons – June 4th 2024

Batman: The Court of Owls (9781779527271) by Scott Snyder, Greg Capullo – June 4th 2024

All-Star Superman (9781779527257) by Grant Morrison, Frank Quitely – July 2nd 2024

Far Sector (9781779527295) by N.K. Jemisin, Jamal Campbell – July 2nd 2024

Wonder Woman: Earth One (9781779527332) by Grant Morrison, Yanick Paquette – August 6th 2024

American Vampire Book One (9781779527349) by Scott Snyder, Stephen King, Rafael Albuquerque – 1st October 2024

Batman: Hush (9781779527264) by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee – August 6th 2024

Joker (9781779527318) by Brian Azzarello, Lee Bermejo – 3rd of September 2024

Harley Quinn & the Gotham City Sirens (9781779527301) by Paul Dini, Peter Calloway, Tony Bedard, Guillem March, Andres Guinaldo – September 3rd 2024

Catwoman: Trail of the Catwoman (9781779527288) by Darwyn Cooke, Ed Brubaker – October 1st 2024

Kingdom Come – by Mark Waid, Alex Ross, 6th of May, 2025

Static: Season One – 27th of May, 2025

DCeased – 3rd of June, 2025

Batwoman: Elegy – 17th of June, 2025

Superman: Birthright – 24th of June, 2025

Authority Book One – 1st of July, 2025

Superman/Batman: Book One – 15th of July, 2025

