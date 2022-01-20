DC Comics' April 2022 Solicits For Batman's Shadow War Crossover

Bleeding Cool has been following the breadcrumbs for Batman's Shadow War, the event that brings the Ra's Al Ghuls back to the DC Universe in a big way. Shadow War kicks off in March's Shadow War: Alpha #1 from DC Comics by Joshua Williamson and Viktor Bogdanovic.

SHADOW WAR: ALPHA #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 3/29/22

When Deathstroke assassinates Ra's al Ghul, Talia al Ghul demands revenge and sends her League of Shadows to kill Deathstroke and Deathstroke Inc.! Batman and Robin must team up to track down Deathstroke and bring him to justice…but do they? Expect over-the-top fights, action, mystery, and betrayal as this crossover event creates a major impact on the DCU!

The action continues in April with Batman #122!

And now DC Comics have released the next month's worth of Shadow War solicitations for April 2022in comics written by Josh Williamson, pieced together for your viewing pleasure by Bleeding Cool's hard-working elves who are currently trying to unionise.

Batman #122 ("Shadow War Part 2") On Sale April 5

Part Two of "Shadow War" continues April 5, 2022, in Batman #122, with Howard Porter providing the art and main cover.

Ra's al Ghul is dead, and Talia is out for revenge! Batman is on the case, in a race against time to find Deathstroke before Talia's elite assassins do! But as the World's Greatest Detective starts piecing together clues, he realizes that not all is what it seems when it comes to the death of "The Demon's Head," and the questions lead back to Talia herself! What added strain will this place on the relationship of these two former lovers? In the backup story, artist Trevor Hairsine joins Williamson revealing for the first time the secret first fight between Batman and Deathstroke!

Batman #122 also features a main variant cover by Gabriele Dell'Otto, a linking 1:25 ratio variant cover by Roger Cruz and Victor Olazaba, and a 1:50 ratio variant cover by JOCK.

Deathstroke Inc. #8 ("Shadow War Part 3") On Sale April 26

Artist Paolo Pantalena joins Williamson as artist for Part 3 of this exciting event on April 26 in issue eight of Deathstroke Inc! Following the death of Ra's al Ghul, Deathstroke Inc. has been destroyed, his villain associates have been killed by the Demon's Shadow, and Slade and Respawn are on the run! If they can survive this deadly gauntlet of skilled and bloodthirsty assassins, maybe Deathstroke will be able to explain to Batman why he killed Ra's!

Deathstroke Inc.#8 features a main cover by Jonboy Meyers, a variant cover by Chris Burnham, plus the second of three linking 1:25 ratio variant covers by Roger Cruz and Victor Olazaba.

Robin #13 ("Shadow War Part 4") On Sale April 26

Williamson, and artists Roger Cruz and Norm Rapmund, close out the April action in Part Four of Shadow War, also on sale April 26. Robin and Ravager finally catch up with Deathstroke and Respawn, but will they convince Slade to turn himself in, or does this become a fight to the death? And what startling revelation does Robin learns that is sure to rock Shadow War to its very foundation? Plus, Batman goes deeper into the conspiracy behind Ra's al Ghul's death and discovers that it's bigger than he thought. He's calling in backup, just not the backup that readers will expect!

Roger Cruz provides the main cover, with Crystal Kung providing the variant cover for this issue, with Cruz and Victor Olazaba also providing art for the 1:25 ratio variant that completes the three linked images.