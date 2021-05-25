DC Comics' August 2021 Solicits and Solicitations, Frankensteined

Last year, Adam Phillips, former Director, Marketing Services at DC Comics, who did the regularly monthly solicitations was made redundant. It was his last day, two months ago. And it seems the work was reassigned rather than someone rehired. As a result, DC Comics solicits, which would have normally been out a week last Friday, will be published in full tomorrow at noon PT, 3pm ET, 9pm BST. Until then, here are details on the few August-scheduled books already release, Frankensteined together in the Bleeding Cool way.

DC Comics, Tuesday, 3rd of August

The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox

By Matthew Rosenberg, Jesús Merino, Joshua Hixon and Ulises Arreola with covers by Chip Zdarsky

The G.C.P.D. discover a mysterious corpse, a magical box, and a murderer's row of the city's most dangerous villains sitting in a jail cell. Now all they need to figure out is what exactly happened! Fortunately, one suspect is willing to talk. Unfortunately, it's The Joker. And he's holding all the cards. Launching on August 3 with a debut issue by Matthew Rosenberg, Jesús Merino, Joshua Hixon and Ulises Arreola, over the course of seven installments of The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox, The Joker introduces seemingly unconnected stories of his fellow inmates. As the series progresses, it becomes apparent that each tale is actually a piece of The Joker's larger plan. Does an agent of chaos even make plans? Superstar writer Matthew Rosenberg, magnificent artist Jesús Merino, and a multitude of rising-star artists invite you to spend a night in the Gotham Central interrogation room to make sense of murder, mayhem, and mystery—as told by the Clown Prince of Crime himself! Can you solve this puzzle before the sun comes up? $4.99

DC Comics, Tuesday, August 10th

Detective Comics #1041

Writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Dan Mora are back, as Batman comes up against a new terrifying team-up of villains determined to bring the Bat crashing down to their level—and cause chaos on the streets of Gotham City. Also starting in the pages of Detective Comics this August: The Countdown to Task Force Z…. because in a town like Gotham, there are a lot of good uses for a corpse. Don't miss the beginning of a new, terrifying chapter for Gotham City's criminal underworld. As Gotham's Dark Knight Batman is seen as judge and executioner of the city's vilest villains. Well, it's time for him to meet the Jury! In a last-ditch effort to avenge his daughter's death, Mr. Worth has teamed with the Penguin's criminal empire, the Party Crashers gang, and the Falcone crime family to form the kind of villain team-up that would leave a Boy Wonder sweating in his booties. Backup: Countdown to Task Force Z: Part One! Deb Donovan is on the trail of some weird happenings in Gotham…missing bodies from the morgue…tales of shady criminal activity the likes of which Gotham has never seen…and the person trying to keep her quiet is…Batman? On sale August 10th, Detective Comics 1041 will retail for $4.99, $5.99 with variant cover (card stock) from Lee Bermejo. Backup story by Matthew Rosenberg, backup art by Darick Robertson.

I Am Batman #0 –

The age of a new Dark Knight begins! On August 10, picking up immediately from the events of The Next Batman: Second Son, Jace Fox begins the march toward his destiny when he fights to protect Alleytown against the oppressive forces of the Magistrate, using Batman armor and tech he's found in Bruce Wayne's old base of operations, the Hibernaculum!

Written by John Ridley

Art and Main Cover by Travel Foreman

Card Stock Variant cover by Dave Wilkins

Card Stock Variant cover by Derrick Chew

Card Stock 1:25 Variant cover by Riccardo Federici

40 Pages; $4.99 ($5.99 card stock variant cover)

On Sale Tuesday, August 10, 2021

DC Comics, Saturday, August 14th

Batman FCBD Special Edition

from James Tynion IV, Jorge Jimenez, John Ridley, and Travel Foreman.

The BATMAN creative team of GLAAD Award-winning writer James Tynion IV (Detective Comics) and Jorge Jimenez (Justice League) take their epic run to the next level. Gotham City is on the brink of a violent evolutionary path as the danger level to Batman and his allies reaches a fever pitch. The Magistrate now have full support from the mayor to handle high level law enforcement in Gotham and branded the Dark Knight as Public Enemy #1. Plus, the Scarecrow has his own terrifying agenda as he launches his master plan in the chaos. This is the first look at the epic Fear State event that will run across Batman titles beginning this Fall. The new Dark Knight, Jace Fox, has arrived in this sneak peek of the upcoming I Am Batman series written by Oscar® winner John Ridley (The Other History of the DC Universe) with stunning art by Travel Foreman (The Next Batman: Second Son). Fans will get a taste of this blockbuster storyline starring the newest Caped Crusader in this 32-page FCBD special edition.

Suicide Squad FCBD Special Edition

King Shark story by Tim Seeley & Scott Kolins and a sneak peek at the Suicide Squad: Get Joker! limited series by Brian Azzarello and Alex Maleev.

Just in time for The Suicide Squad movie written and directed by James Gunn, releasing in theaters and HBO Max on August 6th, with this incredible special edition that features the world's deadliest villains. Discover more about the breakout character from Task Force X in an original Suicide Squad: King Shark story written by New York Times bestselling author Tim Seeley (Nightwing) and illustrated by award-winning artist Scott Kolins (The Flash). This 32-page issue also includes a preview of the sensational Suicide Squad: Get Joker! limited series by writer Brian Azzarello (Batman: Damned) and artist Alex Maleev (Checkmate). An incarcerated and angry Red Hood receives a chance at freedom from Amanda Waller. All the former Boy Wonder needs to do to gain his freedom is lead the Suicide Squad on a mission to terminate The Joker. Paired up with Harley Quinn and Gotham City killers such as Firefly and Killer Croc, he doesn't care if any of them come back alive, as long as The Joker dies!

TEEN TITANS: BEAST BOY LOVES RAVEN SPECIAL EDITION: The writer and artist of the New York Times bestselling Teen Titans: Raven, Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo, continue the Teen Titans series and give readers the romantic meet-up they've all been waiting for! It seems like years, but it's only been a few days since Raven Roth recovered her memories; trapped her demon father, Trigon, in her amulet; and had her heart broken for the first time. Garfield Logan still can't believe he has powers that allow him to change into different animals, but the price of knowing that his parents kept this secret hidden from him just feels too high. Both are seeking answers from the one person who seems to have them all figured out: Slade Wilson. When their paths converge in Nashville, Raven and Gar can't help but feel a connection, despite the secrets they both try to hide. It will take a great amount of trust and courage to overcome the wounds of their pasts, but can they find acceptance for the darkest parts of themselves? Or maybe even love? This 32-page special edition features a chapter from the upcoming original graphic novel. The full graphic novel will be available digitally and at participating bookstores on September 28, 2021.

BATMAN AND ROBIN AND HOWARD / AMETHYST: PRINCESS OF GEMWORLD SPECIAL EDITION FLIPBOOK: This flipbook style sampler features first looks at two upcoming all-ages original graphic novels, Batman And Robin And Howard by bestselling author and illustrator Jeffrey Brown (Clumsy) and Amethyst: Princess Of Gemworld by New York Times bestselling authors Shannon Hale (Princess Academy and The Goose Girl) and Dean Hale (Rapunzel's Revenge, Coauthor) with art by Asiah Fulmore. To Damian Wayne, there is nothing more important than protecting the streets of Gotham City as Robin. But when he makes a critical mistake while out on patrol, Damian finds himself benched. And what's more, Damian's dad, Bruce Wayne—a.k.a. Batman—decides that starting over in a new school will be just the distraction Damian needs from his superhero routine. Certain that Gotham Metro Academy has nothing to teach him, Damian is completely unprepared for the challenge he finds in Howard–the smartest and most athletic kid in school. The boys' rivalry is instantaneous and fierce…and both are sure only one of them can be the best in their class. Amaya, princess of House Amethyst in Gemworld, is something of a troublemaker. She and her brother have great fun together until a magical prank goes much too far and her parents ground her…to Earth! They hope a whole week in the mundane world will teach her that magic is a privilege…and maybe washing dishes by hand will help her realize the palace servants should be respected. Three years later, Amy has settled into middle school and ordinary life. She doesn't remember any other life. So, when a prince of the realm brings her home and restores her magical destiny, how will she cope? Both Batman And Robin And Howard and Amethyst: Princess Of Gemworld will be available digitally and at participating bookstores on November 9, 2021.

Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Catwoman #34 –

Written by Ram V

Art by Fernando Blanco

Main cover by Matteo Scalera

Card stock variant by Jenny Frison

32 Pages; $3.99 ($4.99 card stock variant)

Alleytown continues to be the hotspot in Gotham City, with Selina Kyle's quest to keep her home safe beset on all sides, not only by law enforcement gone bad, but a potential invasion by the city's villains as well. And if those problems aren't enough, Batman makes the scene, breaking his and Selina's vow to give each other another one-year break.

Batman: Secret Files: Clownhunter #1

by Ed Brisson and Rosi Kämpe

Two of 2020's breakout characters are on a collision course this August as Batman Secret Files continues to shine the spotlight on other characters waging war against crime in Gotham City!m Clownhunter's war on the clown gangs from The Joker War continues in Batman Secret Files: Clownhunter #1, a brutal tale written by Ed Brisson, with art by Rosi Kämpe. The untrained but focused vigilante stalks a boss-level clown, but his luck might be running out as he walks into an ambush set by Punchline! In a horrific parallel to his days at Gotham Academy, Clownhunter finds himself overwhelmed and outgunned…just the type of odds he likes! 40-pages, main cover by Mico Suayan $4.99, $5.99 card stock variant cover by Kofi Ofosu.

Tuesday, August 24th

Detective Comics #1042

Writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Dan Mora are back, as Batman comes up against a new terrifying team-up of villains determined to bring the Bat crashing down to their level—and cause chaos on the streets of Gotham City. Batman rampages through the underworld of Gotham! Driven to a violent madness courtesy of the Jury's "Vile" serum, the Dark Knight crushes bones, makes a scene, and gives costumed vigilantes in Gotham a very bad name. But will the Jury's plan backfire? Can a violent rage-machine packed with money, weapons, and an insatiable bloodlust possibly end well for Mr. Worth and his Jury? That giant plunge from a building might be the answer… Backup: Countdown to Task Force Z: Part Two! When Red Hood shows up at your apartment, you know you've done something drastically wrong. Jason Todd teams with Deb Donovan to uncover the mysterious disappearances in Gotham, and their search brings them to the missing body of Bane! Look alive, because death seems to be knocking at the door… On sale August 24th Detective Comics 1042 will retail for $4.99, $5.99 with variant cover (card stock) from Lee Bermejo. Backup story by Matthew Rosenberg, backup art by Darick Robertson

Harley Quinn #6

Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art by Laura Braga

Main cover by Riley Rossmo

Card stock variant by Derrick Chew

32 Pages; $3.99 ($4.99 card stock variant cover)

What would any crisis that threatens all of Gotham City be without Harley Quinn? Boring, that's what! The mistress of mischief and mayhem teams up with Catwoman to kick the Magistrate out of Alleytown for good!

Superman vs. Lobo #1 (of 3)

by Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie, Mirka Andolfo and Arif Prianto

The main man meets the man of steel! What happens when an indomitable force meets an irritating object? That's what readers will find out when Superman runs into Lobo in August's launch of Superman vs. Lobo! What will be worse, the damage Lobo causes on his own, or the chaos of trying to stop him? I smell a team-up, fanboys! Or, will it be a train wreck? Lobo is involved, after all! From writers Tim Seeley & Sarah Beattie, the team behind the indie hit Money Shot, and Punchline artist Mirka Andolfo comes a hilarious new three-issue, oversize, superhero epic! Numen is the most popular being in the universe, a god clogging all social channels—and he does not take kindly to attention going to Superman and Lobo. Further complicating things is Dr. Flik, a scientist determined to study the last sons of Krypton and Czarnia respectively. What can she glean from the hero whose home planet was destroyed when he was just a baby and the bad, bad boy who made it all go away just for the heck of it? DC's Prestige Plus format (8 1/2" x 10 7/8") with a card stock main cover by Andolfo, card stock variant covers by Simon Bisley and Tony Harris and a 1:25 card stock variant cover by Phillip Tan. Superman vs. Lobo will retail for $6.99 US for 48 pages and will carry DC's Black Label content descriptor, indicating content appropriate for readers ages 17+.

Tuesday, August 31st

Batman: Fear State Alpha #1 –

Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Riccardo Federici

Main cover by Ben Oliver

Variant cover by Dylan Teague

1:25 ratio variant cover by Jorge Jimenez

1:50 ratio variant cover by Francesco Mattina

40 Pages; $4.99 ($5.99 card stock variant cover)

The event over a year in the making begins…Fear State settles upon Gotham City, and no one is safe! Overwhelmed by the dual threat of the Scarecrow and Peacekeeper-01, Batman and his allies have been one step behind since the events of Infinite Frontier #0…and with the arrival of a mysterious anti-Oracle and the return of Poison Ivy…Batman might have more than he can handle!

Sandman/Locke & Key: Hell Gone #2

By Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez

To win back her brother's soul from Hell, Mary Locke has done the unthinkable—she's seized control of the imprisoned Dream Lord's artifacts of power and crossed over into his place of power, the Dreaming! Unfortunately, she's managed to find herself in the middle of a war for the future of the kingdom, led by none other than the monstrous Corinthian. And even if Mary survives her encounter, the road to Hell ends in locked gates guarded by Etrigan the Demon and the all-powerful Lucifer himself! Of course, the Locke family has always had a knack for making keys… This 48-page tale of mystery and terror is written by Joe Hill (Locke & Key, Hill House Comics/Basketful of Heads) with interiors and card stock cover by Gabriel Rodriguez (Adventures of Superman). In addition to Rodriguez' breathtaking cover, two of comics' most renowned mystery/horror artists, Kelley Jones and J.H. Williams III will also provide card stock variant covers for this must-read issue, each priced at $6.99.

Aquaman 80th Anniversary Special 100-Page Super Spectacular

Since his first appearance in November 1941's More Fun Comics #73, Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman, has defended the Seven Seas and the DC Universe itself from all manner of threats. On August 31, DC and Aqua-fans alike can celebrate the legacy of the Atlantean Sea King, with the release of the Aquaman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular. Some of the greatest names in comics will contribute their storytelling firepower to this 100-page collector's item – writers Dan Jurgens, Geoff Johns, Brandon Thomas, Chuck Brown, Stephanie Phillips, Michael Moreci, Marguerite Bennett, Dan Watters, Jeff Parker, Becky Cloonan and Francis Manapul. They'll be joined by some of the most prolific artists in comics, including Steve Epting, Paul Pelletier, Valentine de Landro, Hendry Prasetya, Pop Mhan, Trungles, Miguel Mendonça, Evan "Doc" Shaner, and more. In addition to a stunning cover by the iconic team of Ivan Reis and Joe Prado, the Aquaman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular will feature eight "decade" themed card stock variant covers, portraying the marine monarch throughout the years:

1940's variant cover by Michael Cho

1950's variant cover by Ramona Fradon

1960's variant cover by Walt Simonson

1970's variant cover by José Luis García-López

1980's variant cover by Chuck Patton and Kevin Nowlan

1990's variant cover by Yvel Guichet

2000's variant cover by Becky Cloonan

2010's variant cover by Robson Rocha.

This all-star-filled anthology spans across the ocean king's legacy, not just celebrating his own triumphs but also those of his greatest allies and enemies. The main cover version of this 100-page blockbuster is priced at $9.99, with each card stock variant priced at $10.99