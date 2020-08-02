DC Comics Confirms Emma is New Wonder Woman Villain Liar Liar

Bleeding Cool pointed at it, but in a message to retailers, DC Comics confirmed it. Wonder Woman #759 has the first appearance of Wonder Woman's next big supervillain, Liar Liar, as Diana's new apartment neighbour, Emma.

Liar Liar, the next major villain to challenge Wonder Woman, reveals herself as so much more than just Diana's teenage neighbor Emma in Wonder Woman #761 — but are you ready for her? Don't miss out on this early appearance by a villain that already has fans talking. Emma appears in Wonder Woman #759 and #760 — but it's in issue #761 that her true intentions are revealed for the first time!

DC Comics tells retailers that publication will be promoted with Social media support, Art previews, House ads, DC Nation column, Previews to comic trade press, Talent Interviews, Advance reviews with all manner of tame media sources.

Wonder Woman #761 is on Final Order Cutoff tonight, with an on-sale date of August 25th.

WONDER WOMAN #760 (RES)

DC COMICS

JUN200463

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Mikel Janin (CA) David Marquez

Wonder Woman's quest to bring justice to Man's World has seen her take on many devastating opponents – but none so vicious as Maxwell Lord! Max represents the worst that humanity has to offer… so when he shows up at Diana's doorstep seeking help, what's a warrior for the truth to do?In Shops: Aug 12, 2020

SRP: $3.99

WONDER WOMAN #761

DC COMICS

JUN200465

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Carlo Barberi, Matt Santorelli (CA) David Marquez

It's the team-up no one saw coming: Wonder Woman and Maxwell Lord! This evil jerk has returned to Diana's life, but is Max here to save the day? With a new psychic phenomenon affecting more and more people, Wonder Woman is going to need all the help she can get to contain this frightening new warping of the mind… ON SALE 07.08.20 In Shops: Aug 26, 2020 SRP: $4.99

WONDER WOMAN #762

DC COMICS

JUL200428

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Mikel Janin (CA) David Marquez

NEW VILLAIN ALERT: LIAR LIAR DEBUTS! Random acts of violence are breaking out all over the Earth, and Wonder Woman is closing in on the source. The problem? It looks like a new ally is to blame for the widespread pandemonium. Check out the debut of the deadly new villain Liar Liar in this issue, plus the shocking connection between this new threat and a face from the past…In Shops: Sep 09, 2020

SRP: $3.99

WONDER WOMAN #763

DC COMICS

JUL200430

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Carlo Barberi, Matt Santorelli (CA) David Marquez

A brand-new foe has made her presence known in the life of Wonder Woman, and Liar Liar isn't going anywhere! In this issue, this unhinged young villain is revealed as the mastermind behind the psychic phenomenon spreading chaos across the globe – but is there more to her than meets the eye? Maxwell Lord is about to find out the hard way, with a bombshell that will shake the smarmy mogul to his core. Can Max trust someone who so ruthlessly uses deception to manipulate her opponents in the first place?In Shops: Sep 30, 2020

SRP: $4.99