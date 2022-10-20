DC Comics' Dark Crisis Gets Its Hardcovers In 2023

DC Comics are lining up Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths hardcovers for June 2023, with at least one curiosity. Dark Crisis contains issues 1 to 7 of the series, Dark Crisis: Young Justice contains that series, Flash Vol 18 TPB includes the Barry Allen crossover but… what is Tales From The Dark Crisis? The cover and contents seem to describe aspects of the main series rather than the spinoffs. Will it actually one-shots and spinoffs such as Justice League #75, Road To Dark Crisis, Worlds Without A Justice League, Deadly Green, Dark Army, War Zone and the like?

Dark Crisis Hardcover – June 20, 2023 by Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere

The Justice League are dead. Can a new generation of heroes save the Multiverse? DC's latest Crisis saga is the epic event years in the making! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League are dead. The remaining heroes are left to protect the world from an onslaught of violent attacks by DC's greatest villains! Leading the charge is a super-powered Slade Wilson…but this time there's something dark fueling his rage. Can the younger heroes, led by the 21st century Superman Jonathan Kent, step out of the shadows of the classic icons to form a new Justice League? And will that be enough to stop a darkness greater than anything they've ever faced from destroying everything? The world burns as Pariah and the Great Darkness make their play for planet Earth! The blockbuster creative team of writer Joshua Williamson and artist Daniel Sampere bring years of stories to an explosive crescendo in this massive, cross-generational saga, the latest in DC's famed canon of Crisis events—and the next evolution of the DC Universe! This volume collects Dark Crisis #1-7.

Tales from Dark Crisis Hardcover – June 20, 2023 by Joshua Williamson, Various, Rafa Sandoval

The Justice League are dead. Can a new generation of heroes save the Multiverse? Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League are dead. The remaining heroes are left to protect the world from an onslaught of violent attacks by DC's greatest villains! Can the legacy heroes step out of the shadows of the classic heroes to form a new Justice League? And will that be enough to stop a darkness greater than anything they've ever faced from destroying everything?

Dark Crisis: Young Justice Hardcover – June 13, 2023 by Meghan Fitzmartin, Laura Braga

Crises have always had devastating impacts on the generation of heroes that make up Young Justice, and Dark Crisis will hit them even harder. Tim Drake, Impulse, and Superboy go missing during the Justice League's funeral. The only person concerned enough to find them? Cassie Sandsmark, a.k.a Wonder Girl. But…the three boys of Young Justice aren't on this Earth anymore…they're on the world of their dreams, one they may never want to leave! If anyone can rescue the boys, it's Wonder Girl! Cassie will help them navigate the strange fantasy world they're trapped in…but isn't Cassie back on Earth? Dive into the adventure and discover which Cassie is lying with Dark Crisis: Young Justice! Collecting Dark Crisis: Young Justice #1-6!

The Flash Vol. 18 The Search For Barry Allen Paperback – June 27, 2023

Even the Fastest Man Alive can't outrun all the danger of the War for Earth-3! Enlisted by his former teammates on the Teen Titans, Wally West helped bring the Titans to Earth-3 but will any of them make it home? Chased by Earth-3's Johnny Quick, the Scarlet Speedster quickly finds himself running out of options.