DC Comics February 2023 Solicits, Not Just Batman, Superman As Well

DC Comics has decided to announce a whole lot of comic books that aren't Batman. Or, at least, mostly not Batman. We will have comics for Clark, Conner and Jon Kent, one each, while both John Stewart and Hal Jordan get a Green Lantern book each. But for now, it's back to Clark Kent getting his Superman #1 and that's about it. Hence why they decided to get ahead with the Dawn Of DC announcements. Though we also have a new DC/RWBY #1 from Marguerite Bennett and Meghan Hetrick to keep an eye on, a new Nightmare Country, Milestone books with new Static and Icon Vs Hardware, a Shazamily Matters special and a Batman/Spawn collection with the new crossover as part of it, only months after the collection was published that didn't have it in. There will be grumbles over that…

SUPERMAN #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by ANDY KUBERT, ARIEL COLÓN, IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA, RICCARDO FEDERICI, GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ, ED BENES and WAYNE FAUCHER, ALEXANDER LOZANO, FRANCESCO MATTINA, NICK DRAGOTTA, and JORGE JIMENEZ

1:25 B&W variant cover by ANDY KUBERT

1:50 variant cover by TOM DERENICK

1:75 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:100 foil variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:200 spot foil variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Phantom Zone foil variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA ($7.99 US)

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

IT'S THE DAWN OF DC!

Superman has returned to Metropolis and his greatest enemy Lex Luthor is finally behind bars. The future of the Superman family has never been brighter! As Clark Kent settles back into his life, iconic and new enemies erupt from the shadows to strike down the Man of Steel! But waiting in the wings to back up Big Blue is…Supercorp?! What secret project has Lex given to Superman?! "A hero is only as good as their villains" will be put to the test in this brand-new oversize #1 featuring comics' greatest superhero by DC Comics architect Joshua Williamson and award-winning superstar artist Jamal Campbell!

ACTION COMICS #1052

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, DAN JURGENS, and LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, LEE WEEKS, and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Cover by STEVE BEACH

Variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY and MARCELO MAIOLO

Variant cover by RAFA SANDOVAL and MATT HERMS

Variant cover by LEE WEEKS

1:25 variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

1:50 foil variant cover by STEVE BEACH

Black History Month variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/28/23

METALLO ATTACKS!

The crown jewel of Superman's new Metropolis is in ruins, and the increasingly violent Blue Earth movement is keeping the entire Super-Family on their toes. Meanwhile, Metallo's powerful new body is evolving in unforeseen, horrific ways. As Metallo's life and sanity continue to unravel, he sets out to capture the only person who can help him: John Henry Irons. It's Steel versus Metallo as the new era of Action Comics continues!

LAZARUS PLANET: NEXT EVOLUTION #1

Written by RAM V, BRANDON T. SNIDER, CHUCK BROWN, and DELILAH S. DAWSON

Art by LALIT KUMAR, LAURA BRAGA, ALITHA MARTINEZ and MARK MORALES, and RO and STEIN

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

Variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

Variant cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

1:25 variant cover by SUMIT KUMAR

1:50 foil variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/7/23

HEROES WILL BE FORGED!

Good and bad, yin and yang…all sides of humanity will be transformed by the Lazarus event…and in the DC Universe one thing's for sure: heroes will always rise. In this special we'll explore some of the amazing new powers gifted to the freedom fighters of the future…and we'll see what perils these villain-vanquishing virtuosos will face. What secret does Flatline seek from the heart of Talia al Ghul's HQ? Can Red Canary bring order to an out-of-control city? What secret does the heroic Dead Eye hold that will haunt him forever? And enter into a brand-new legend with the fantastic debut of Vigil!

LAZARUS PLANET: DARK FATE #1

Written by TIM SEELEY, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, DENNIS CULVER, A.L. KAPLAN, and ALYSSA WONG

Art by BALDEMAR RIVAS, CHRIS BURNHAM, A.L. KAPLAN, and HAINING

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

Variant cover by AL BARRIONUEVO

Variant cover by IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA

Variant cover by HAINING

1:25 variant cover by CHRIS BURNHAM and NICK FILARDI

1:50 foil variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/14/23

NEW THREATS WILL RISE!

When the Lazarus storm touches down, people from every walk of life stand to be affected. People who are kind, people who are good…and people who are evil. This epic issue will spotlight the many disastrous new villains created by the Lazarus event and the heroes who stand ready to stop them from doing harm to others! What sinister threat brings a new chapter to the Doom Patrol saga? Can a new hero channel the inexorable Still Force energy to fend off evil? What lurks in the corners of the Spirit World for new character Xanthe? And what early clue to the new direction in Arkham Tower will spell disaster for Gotham City?

LAZARUS PLANET: OMEGA #1

Written by MARK WAID and GENE LUEN YANG

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI, BILLY TAN, and more

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

Variant covers by LEE GARBETT, BEN OLIVER, ARIEL COLÓN, FELIPE MASSAFERA, and JEN BARTEL

1:25 variant cover by PETE WOODS

1:50 variant cover by HÉLÈNE LENOBLE

1:100 foil variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

Team variant cover by TIAGO DA SILVA ($8.99 US)

Lucky Red Envelope variant cover by BERNARD CHANG

Black History Month variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23 FATE AND FURY.

The Devil Nezha and his son are at war—with all of humanity caught in the middle! The Lazarus storms are intensifying worldwide, Earth's superheroes are on the ropes, and Batman is living on borrowed time. It's up to Zatanna, the Spectre, the Demon, Klarion, and the rest of the DCU's magic users to join Damian Wayne and set things right—but to do that, they'll have to uncover Nezha's final, explosive secret! Plus: Dreamer has rescued Doctor Fate's helmet from destruction…but why does it keep glowing like that? The Dawn of the DCU begins as the Lazarus Planet saga crashes to a close!

BATMAN VS. ROBIN #5

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Variant covers by KELLEY JONES, RAFA SANDOVAL, and YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:50 variant cover by YASMIN FLORES MONTANEZ

1:100 foil variant by MAHMUD ASRAR

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 5 of 5 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/28/23

WILL FATHER AND SON RECONCILE…OR RUMBLE?

The Lazarus Volcano has left its impact on planet Earth, but the fallout from Bruce and Damian Wayne's war is far from over. It's been a long road from the initial tensions that drove a wedge between father and son in the pages of Teen Titans, but is the hatchet at last ready to be buried? A bold new chapter in the lives of Batman and Robin begins in this epic final issue!

BATMAN #132

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Backup art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

Variant cover by JOE QUESADA

Variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

1:25 variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:50 foil variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/7/23

The mean streets of Gotham City have gotten meaner as the likes of Harvey Dent and Killer Croc roam free, brutalizing the population. Where is Batman and why hasn't he responded to the cries of a city in peril?! Can Bruce Wayne find the answers before the mysterious Red Mask captures him? and in the backup story, Tim Drake's hunt for Batman continues. Will Metropolis's newest Superman, Jon Kent, be able to help the Boy Wonder with this Multiversal mystery, or will they both run afoul of an overpowered Toyman?!

BATMAN & THE JOKER: THE DEADLY DUO #4

Written by MARC SILVESTRI

Art and cover by MARC SILVESTRI

Batman variant cover by DAVID MACK

Catwoman variant cover by DAVID MACK

1:25 variant cover by LIAM SHARP

1:50 variant cover by MARC SILVESTRI

1:100 variant cover by SANFORD GREENE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 7 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 2/7/23

TRAINing day! Batman and The Joker's ability to function as a team is put to the biggest test yet as they are dropped out of the sky and into a moving train! Will their alliance hold together, even if the speeding locomotive does not?

Meanwhile, the Dark Knight has enlisted the help of Nightwing and Catwoman to help with his investigation, but with more pieces of Gordon being shipped to GCPD headquarters, by the time they find any clues, will there even be enough of the commissioner left to save?

THE RIDDLER: YEAR ONE #3

Written by PAUL DANO

Art by STEVAN SUBIC

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Variant covers by STEVAN SUBIC and BEN OLIVER

1:25 variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 2/28/23

Edward reaches out to the daughter of a mob victim who might have insight into their operation. Meanwhile, his boss at the accounting firm believes there's a reason to be suspicious about Wayne Industries' payments to Bruce Wayne. And in his most daring move yet, Edward goes undercover at a company responsible for locking away highly sensitive documents. What he finds may lead to his most shocking revelation yet!

Actor Paul Dano (The Batman) and artist Stevan Subic continue the origin of the Riddler, leading up to his appearance in Matt Reeves's epic film.

BATMAN – ONE BAD DAY: CLAYFACE #1

Written by COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING

Art and cover by XERMÁNICO

Variant cover by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, and ALEX SINCLAIR

1:25 variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

1:50 variant cover by JORGE CORONA and SARAH STERN

1:100 variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND Premium variant cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and ARIF PRIANTO

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

All Basil Karlo ever wanted to be was an actor…no…one of the greatest actors there's ever been. However, his life went off course when he became the shape-shifting monster known as Clayface. After years of doing battle with Batman in Gotham City and distancing himself from his dream, Clayface goes out west to Los Angeles. Creating a new identity, he pursues his dream of acting only to find that Gotham City isn't the only place with an overwhelming sense of dread to it, and that he might not have what it takes to make it in the City of Angels. So he'll reshape the city to fit his needs in a deadly pursuit of stardom. From the rising-star creative team of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Batman Beyond: Neo-Year, Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty) and Xermánico (Flashpoint Beyond), this is an epic tragedy not to be missed!

NIGHTWING #101

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by TRAVIS MOORE

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Backup written by C.S. PACAT

Backup art by EDUARDO PANSICA

Variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

After the events of Dark Crisis, Superman has a talk with Nightwing, letting him know that now is Dick's time to lead…so Nightwing gathers a group of friends to be the premier league in the DC Universe and moves their base of operations to Blüdhaven. Meet the new Titans!

Then, following the events of the Nightwing 2022 Annual and the Superman and Nightwing crossover, Nightwing continues to mentor Jon Kent in ways that Dick learned from being trained by Batman…but in his own more encouraging way.

POISON IVY #9

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant covers by TERRY DODSON, SWEENEY BOO, and DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

1:50 foil variant cover by MINDY LEE

1:100 foil variant cover by TERRY DODSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/7/23

IT'S THE ISSUE YOU'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR!

That's right! Ya girl Harley Quinn—doctor, fashionista, heroic criminal, criminally insane clown, and Poison Ivy's girlfriend—has arrived on the West Coast to spend some quality time with her number-one squeeze! What sort of wildly lascivious and lavishly ludicrous madcap mayhem will the DCU's favorite couple get up to? Featuring the return of series artist Marcio Takara and an assortment of utterly mouthwatering variant covers by some of the

most delectable artists around, from iconic Harley Quinn artist Terry Dodson to incoming Harley Quinn artist Sweeney Boo, as well as Dan Mora, Rian Gonzales, and Mindy Lee!

You won't want to miss a single bit of it—we guarantee it!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1069

Written by RAM V

Art by IVAN REIS

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by SIMON SPURRIER

Backup art by CASPAR WIJNGAARD

Variant cover by J.H. WILLIAMS III

Variant cover by IVAN REIS

1:25 variant cover by COLLEEN DORAN

1:50 foil variant cover by J.H. WILLIAMS III

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/28/23

Batman investigates the frozen Azmer that Mr. Freeze gave him, and makes a huge discovery about the ancient demons. Meanwhile, Azmer begin to pour into Gotham's streets, controlling helpless people and those poor souls the city cares not for…all to do the Orghams' bidding. Then, in the backup story, what kind of deal have the Orghams struck with Mr. Freeze, and is he also controlled by an Azmer?

STATIC: SHADOWS OF DAKOTA #1

Written by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY and VITA AYALA

Art and cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Variant covers by CHASE CONLEY and OLIVIER COIPEL

1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:50 foil variant cover by CHASE CONLEY

1:100 foil variant cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/7/23

Static is back! Though Virgil and his friends might have been able to stop the government's off-the-books prison operations in Dakota, a powerful new threat lurks in the shadows. The mysterious Ebon is cutting a bloody swath through the underworld on a single-minded quest to find his brother. Against this backdrop of exploding violence, innocent people are finding themselves in the crossfire. The breakout creative team of Nikolas Draper-Ivey and Vita Ayala have returned to make Static's life, and Dakota City, very complicated indeed—you've never felt shocks like these!

MILESTONE 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Written by CHUCK BROWN, NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, and others

Art by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY, YASMIN FLORES MONTANEZ, DENYS COWAN, and others

Main cover by DENYS COWAN

Variant covers by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY, CHRISTOPHER JONES, and SCOTT JERALDS

1:25 variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

1:50 foil variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

$9.99 US | 96 pages | One-shot | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

Celebrate 30 years of Static, Icon, Rocket, Hardware, and the rest of the Dakotaverse in this star-studded anthology. From a Static and Batman Beyond team-up harkening back to their adventures in the Static Shock animated series, a grown-up Raquel Ervin inheriting the mantle of Icon, and a reality-warping story where the present-day Milestone characters meet their 1993 counterparts, there's something for every Milestone fan to enjoy!

ICON VS. HARDWARE #1

Written by REGINALD HUDLIN and LEON CHILLS

Art by TBD

Cover by RAHZZAH

Variant cover by CAANAN WHITE and CHRIS SOTOMAYOR

1:25 variant cover by DENYS COWAN and JOHN FLOYD

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 5 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 2/14/23

Two titans of the Milestone Universe clash — and in the process, set in motion a chain of events leading to a story bigger than you could ever imagine! When Hardware discovers a long-suppressed time machine hidden in a government warehouse, his obsession with righting the wrongs of the past — those of both American history and his own tragic family — will unravel the fabric of time for the Milestone Universe. But while there are many problems with Hardware's plan, there's one big one: wherever he goes in America's last two centuries, Icon is there, having lived through it! And a man as powerful as Icon knows the profound danger of the forces Curtis Metcalf is unleashing…and he'll do whatever it takes to put the genie back in the bottle!

Icon Vs Hardware is the official kickoff of Act One of Milestone's WORLDS COLLIDE event—and if you think you know what that phrase means, you'd better not get overconfident! This is the ideal jumping-on point for those

who've sat out the story of Dakota so far, because this ride is headed somewhere unexpected!

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS SPECIAL: SHAZAMILY MATTERS #1

Written by ZACHARY LEVI, GRACE CAROLINE CURREY, ROSS BUTLER, D.J. COTRONA, ADAM BRODY, FAITHE HERMAN, HENRY GAYDEN, COLLEEN DORAN, JOSH TRUJILLO, TIM SEELEY, and others

Art by FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II and ANDREW DRILON, Cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Variant cover by MAYO "SEN" NAITO

Variant cover by LOGAN FAERBER

Photo variant cover

1:25 variant cover by STEPHEN BYRNE

1:50 foil variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$9.99 US | 96 pages | One-Shot | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 2/28/23

This 96-page giant features stories starring all of your favorite Shazam! characters as written by the actors who play them! Actor Zachary Levi takes the reins on writing Shazam, and Adam Brody, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Grace Caroline Currey, and Faithe Herman wield the mighty pen for their Shazamily superheroes! Battle zombies, befriend dinosaurs, try to get a phone signal in a world of barbarians, explore glitter land, and more just in time for the release of the brand-new feature film Shazam!

Fury of the Gods! Made with all the love and fun of a superhuman family cookout!

DC/RWBY #1

Written by MARGUERITE BENNETT

Art and cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

Variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/28/23

The world of Remnant comes crashing into the DCU! Grimm are running amok around Gotham, and Batman's on the hunt to find whoever brought these mysterious monsters to his city. But as the trail goes cold, the Dark Knight finds himself face-to-face with none other than Team RWBY! What other effects are taking hold around our world with Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang here, and what does it mean for the future of the DCU?! Marguerite Bennett returns to RWBY with Meghan Hetrick and Soo Lee for an epic tale of adventure spanning every corner of the DC Universe!

SWAMP THING: GREEN HELL #2

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by DOUG MAHNKE

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 3 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 2/14/23

Alec Holland has been summoned back to the land of the living by the decrepit John Constantine himself, which is quite the surprise to the Parliament of Trees. In exchange for a peaceful eternity within the Green, Alec was to stay out of their affairs. With lives at risk, Alec refuses, but his conviction comes at a cost: if Alec dies in this stolen body, defending the last vestiges of humanity…he's gone for good!

DC FEBRUARY 2023-SOLICITED SPOTLIGHT COLLECTIONS

BATMAN VOL. 1: FAILSAFE

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

$24.99 US | 224 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-993-1

ON SALE 3/21/23

Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky joins legendary artist Jorge Jimenez to define a new era in Batman!

Bruce Wayne is at a turning point, haunted by dreams of a dark future, while Gotham City billionaires are being gruesomely murdered. With the discovery of an archenemy's involvement and a tragedy unfolding, the Dark Knight's nightmares are just beginning. And when Batman is framed for murder, a deadly protocol activates…and Failsafe begins! Collecting Batman #125-130.

BATMAN/SPAWN: THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by TODD McFARLANE, FRANK MILLER, DOUG MOENCH, CHUCK DIXON, and ALAN GRANT

Art by GREG CAPULLO, TODD McFARLANE, and KLAUS JANSON

Cover by GREG CAPULLO and TODD McFARLANE

$29.99 US | 280 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-281-8

ON SALE 4/4/23

Two of comics' darkest characters cross paths again in the most anticipated comics event of the decade! Batman and Spawn are two vigilantes of the night who avenge the innocent by their own methods. When sinister forces manipulate the Dark Knight and the Hellspawn into confronting each other, you can bet that there'll be hell to pay when our heroes discover the truth and turn the tables on their would-be puppeteers.

This deluxe edition of the blockbuster event features the 2022 Batman/Spawn one-shot; 1994's Batman/Spawn: War Devil #1 and Spawn/Batman #1; and a gallery of behind-the-scenes art from the new story and the original tales from the '90s.

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY VOL. 1

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by LISANDRO ESTHERREN

Cover by ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

$29.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-841-5

ON SALE 4/4/23

Collectible hardcover features new cover art by ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN and includes a miniprint of Death of the Endless by superstar JENNY FRISON!

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY VOL. 1

Lower-priced paperback edition arrives exclusively in the Direct Market before anywhere else—and is timed to sell alongside NIGHTMARE COUNTRY: VOLUME TWO #1 in April!

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by LISANDRO ESTHERREN

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

$19.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-389-1

ON SALE 4/4/23

Acclaimed horror writer James Tynion IV (Something Is Killing the Children, The Nice House on the Lake) has waited his whole career to pay tribute to the mythos of The Sandman, the work that made him the writer he is today—and now that time has come!

Art student Madison Flynn has been plagued all her life by visions of a terrifying man with mouths for eyes…but strangely, that vision is not a visit from the Corinthian, one of Dream's most disturbing nightmare creations. When the Corinthian himself learns of this "Smiling Man," it will send him on a quest across the nightmare country that is the waking world, where he will grapple with vicious sadomasochists, deranged venture capitalists, and the embodied spirit of America itself!

With lush, gorgeous art from Redneck's Lisandro Estherren and a who's-who of superstar guest artists, Nightmare Country is designed to welcome new readers into one of the greatest worlds in DC's library, The Sandman Universe. To make welcoming new readers easier, the collectible hardcover release (packaged with a mini-print of the iconic Death, by artist Jenny Frison) arrives in stores simultaneously with a direct-market exclusive softcover edition, priced as an easy jump-on point; both are available on the same day as the to-be-solicited April #1 issue of Nightmare Country's spectacular follow-up miniseries!

Collects The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #1-6.

DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by TREVOR HAIRSINE, NEIL EDWARDS, and ANDY LANNING

Cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$29.99 US | 232 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-060-9

ON SALE 9/5/23

What began as a battle for Earth has become a war for the galaxy as the epic final chapter in the massive DCeased

franchise is here!

The emergence of a reborn, undead Darkseid in DCeased: Dead Planet sets the stage for the most devastating conflict yet for Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman! As the Anti-Life Equation spreads into the cosmos, the survivors of Earth prepare for the coming apocalypse and realize their only hope could lie in the most powerful surviving hero from the first DCeased series…

DC VS. VAMPIRES VOL. 2

Written by JAMES TYNION IV and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by OTTO SCHMIDT

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-124-8

ON SALE 4/4/23

The first battle in the war for Earth was badly lost by humanity, and Nightwing and his vampire hordes have covered the Earth in permanent darkness. But hope is not lost, as an unlikely rebellion has emerged with a

desperate and suicidal plan to save the world…Will it be enough? The second volume of the shocking, bestselling series collects DC vs. Vampires #7-12.

TASK FORCE Z VOL. 2: WHAT'S EATING YOU?

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by EDDY BARROWS and JACK HERBERT

Cover by EDDY BARROWS

$24.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-026-5

ON SALE 3/28/23

Red Hood is in shambles—he doesn't know whom to trust, he's been left out in the cold, and he's on the run. The Bat-Family thinks he's gone rogue, and the government agency that oversees Task Force Z is after him. All of this is

happening while Mr. Bloom manipulates Man-Bat into assisting him in making Powers International the most dominant force in Gotham City.

Collecting issues #7-12, the epic conclusion of the critically acclaimed series!

THE FLASH: THE FASTEST MAN ALIVE BOX SET

$50.00 US | 448 pages | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-347-1

ON SALE 6/20/23

Read the stories that inspired or were influenced by the motion picture The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti (It). This box set contains three softcover versions of graphic novels starring the Scarlet Speedster and the Dark Knight—The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive, Flashpoint, and Batman: The 1989 Movie Adaptation.

BATMAN: THE 1989 MOVIE ADAPTATION

Written by DENNIS O'NEIL

Art and cover by JERRY ORDWAY

$14.99 US | 138 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77952-350-1

ON SALE 6/20/23

Relive one of the greatest moments in cinematic history with this stunning adaptation of director Tim Burton's masterpiece Batman, the 1989 film that redefined what comic book movies could be. This softcover version of the adaptation crafted by comics legends Dennis O'Neil and Jerry Ordway perfectly captures the moody atmosphere of Burton's film and the gothic architecture of the late production designer Anton Furst in compelling graphic novel form that fans can "rewatch" again and again.

THE FLASH: THE FASTEST MAN ALIVE

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art by RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ, JUAN FERREYRA, and JASON HOWARD

Cover by MAX FIUMARA

$14.99 US | 136 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-790-6

ON SALE 5/16/23

Race through the streets of Central City in this lead-up to the hotly anticipated blockbuster The Flash! After Barry Allen's adventure with the Justice League, he's determined to become a truly skilled and inspirational hero. But new threats are arising all around Central City. Barry will need to master his powers, and fast, to face down the likes of Girder, Tarpit, and the Top!

Collecting issues #1-3 of The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive.

FLASHPOINT (2023 EDITION)

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by ANDY KUBERT and SANDRA HOPE

$19.99 US | 176 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-727-2

ON

SALE 5/30/23

Offered again! Before you see the movie, read the graphic novel that inspired the upcoming film The Flash. Barry Allen protects the innocent and battles evil as the Flash—the world's fastest man. But this is not the world he knew. This is a world where Themyscira and Atlantis are at war, where Batman uses deadly force, and where the Fastest Man Alive is just another man. Powerless and alone, Barry Allen remembers reality as it once was. Now he must convince its strange, dangerous heroes to rally to his cause and set the world to rights.

Collects Flashpoint #1-5.

WHIZ COMICS #2 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by BILL PARKER

Art by C.C. BECK, PETE COSTANZA, GREGOR DUNCAN, and BOB KINGETT

Cover by C.C. BECK

$6.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 2/21/23

Holy moly! See Billy Batson utter the magic word "Shazam!" and summon Captain Marvel for the first time in this facsimile edition of Whiz Comics #2, featuring the Big Red Cheese, Dr. Sivana, Sterling Morris, and the wizard Shazam. This faithful re-creation also contains backup stories starring Ibis the Invincible, Spy Smasher, Scoop Smith, Dan Dare, and more, all restored to their vibrant four-color glory.

BATMAN: THE DOOM THAT CAME TO GOTHAM (NEW EDITION)

Written by MIKE MIGNOLA and RICHARD PACE

Art by TROY NIXEY and DENNIS JANKE

Cover by MIKE MIGNOLA

$16.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-149-1

ON SALE 4/4/23

Offered again! Gotham City, 1928. Twenty years have passed since a madman slew the parents of young Bruce Wayne, heir to one of the oldest fortunes in Gotham City. Then, Bruce fled the carnage of Gotham and the unearthly voice warning him to prepare for the world to come. Now Bruce Wayne has returned. And hell has followed…A terrible thing from beyond space and time has awakened. The Lurker on the Threshold has called its faithful servants—immortal sorcerers, reptile men, beings of eldritch cold and fungal horror—to feed our world into its gaping maw. Join acclaimed comics talents Mike Mignola (Hellboy), Richard Pace (Robert E. Howard's Savage Sword), and Troy Nixey (Harley Quinn) as they present Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham, a terrifying reimagining of the greatest heroes and villains in the Batman mythos.

Collects Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham #1-3.

THE BATMAN WHO LAUGHS: THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by SCOTT SNYDER and JAMES TYNION IV

Art by JOCK and EDUARDO RISSO

Cover by JOCK

$39.99 US | 280 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-147-7

ON SALE 4/18/23

He unleashed the Dark Multiverse in the epic series Dark Nights: Metal. Now superstar writer Scott Snyder reunites with acclaimed artist Jock to set that evil alternate reality's deadliest denizen loose in Gotham City. Half Batman. Half Joker. Combining everything that makes the Caped Crusader a hero and the Clown Prince a killer, the Batman Who Laughs is the Dark Multiverse's deadliest criminal mastermind. Now he's come to Gotham to turn Bruce Wayne's home into an incubator for evil. And he hasn't come alone. Emerging from another of the Dark Multiverse's myriad realities comes the Grim Knight. This vicious vigilante will use any weapon at his disposal to ensure those he has marked for death stay down.

A war like no other—a war of the Batmen—has begun.

This deluxe edition collects the full seven-issue miniseries and the one-shot special The Batman Who Laughs: The Grim Knight, and features a brand-new wraparound cover by Jock!

DC FEBRUARY 2023 COMIC BOOKS

BATGIRLS #15

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by NEIL GOOGE

Cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by KIM JACINTO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/14/23

There's nothing like some father-daughter bonding! Unless you're Stephanie Brown, and you thought your father was dead…until he kidnapped you! At least your BFF Cassandra Cain's determined to find you. It's a deadly adventure for Cass, but nothing can stop her from risking it all to save Steph—unless it's death itself…

BATMAN INCORPORATED #5

Written by ED BRISSON

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE

1:25 variant cover by EJIKURE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/14/23

The explosive conclusion to "No More Teachers"! Batman Inc.'s allegiances are split as Ghost-Maker and his former sidekick, Phantom-One, duel to the death. It's winner take all! Will the fate of Batman Incorporated rest in the hands of…Clownhunter?!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #12

Written by MARK WAID

Art by EMA LUPACCHINO

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by DAVE JOHNSON

1:25 variant cover by MAX DUNBAR

1:50 variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

The secret behind the Supergirl-Robin feud, revealed! On a day not too long ago, a meeting between the Boy Wonder and the Girl of Steel began sweetly, became awkward, and ended so catastrophically, horrifically, jaw-droppingly, car-crashingly disastrously that, among the Superman and Batman families, it is now enshrined as the world's finest example of How Not to Team Up!

BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #8

Written by SEAN MURPHY

Art and cover by SEAN MURPHY and DAVE STEWART

Variant cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

1:25 variant cover by SEAN MURPHY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 8 of 8 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 2/14/23

It all ends here! With the future of Gotham City at stake, Bruce Wayne leads an attack on the Wayne-Powers building to take down Blight and his minions once and for all. And with the new Batman, the Robins, and GCPD's Barbara Gordon at his side, anything seems possible. But not all endings will be happy: Bruce is still an escaped

felon, and the FBI is hot on his tail. Could this be the end of Batman? Not if the mysterious Agent Prince has anything to say about it!

BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHTS – GILDED CITY #5

Written by EVAN NARCISSE

Art by ABEL

Cover by GREG CAPULLO

Variant cover by BEN TEMPLESMITH

Games variant cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/28/23

Infected with the Golden Iris Virus, Red Hood's innermost desires have bubbled to the surface, and he is overcome by one thing: the desire for revenge against Batman! Elsewhen, in the Gotham of the 1800s, the Runaway and Vandal Savage continue their investigation into the mysterious illness overtaking the city. Join us for this penultimate chapter in the prequel to the action-packed game Gotham Knights.

Each issue will also offer a code for readers to redeem in the Gotham Knights game for an exclusive item. For issue #5, readers will receive a code for an exclusive skin variant for Gilded Age Bo Staff! Readers who redeem the codes for all six issues will receive a special seventh item! (Terms apply. See the FAQs at dc.com for details.)

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON THREE #2

Written by ALAN BURNETT and PAUL DINI

Art and cover by KEVIN ALTIERI

Cover by NICK DERINGTON

Variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Villain variant cover by BEN TEMPLESMITH

1:25 variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/14/23

Bruce Wayne and Harley Quinn don't have much in common, except for Cassie Kendall. Beautiful and whip-smart, she nearly changed the course of Bruce's life when she was his high school sweetheart, and shortly thereafter became Harley's college fling. Now, after a long time away from Gotham, Cassie has returned and immediately has her sights set back on Bruce. But when Harley learns of Cassie's return, she is all too happy (and manic, and unpredictable) to reconnect with her old college girlfriend. As Bruce's and Harley's paths cross, it becomes clear that all is not as it seems with Cassie Kendall…

BATMAN: THE AUDIO ADVENTURES #6

Written by DENNIS McNICHOLAS

Art by ANTHONY MARQUES and J. BONE

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

Variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/28/23

As Haly's Circus reopens, Gotham City is in chaos! Batman's investigations reveal that monster serum has been leaking all throughout the city and the trail leads back to none other than Killer Croc! Meanwhile, Robin finds himself face-to-face with Scarecrow!

BLACK ADAM #8

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant cover by TIAGO DA SILVA

Variant cover by CHRIS VISIONS

1:25 variant cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO

Black History Month variant cover by TBD

$3.99 | 32 pages | 8 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

RISE! A new chapter begins in the 24th century B.C. with Teth-Adam—Egypt's original, cheerful, and noble champion of Shazam—facing his greatest challenge in the person of his former enslaver, now sorcerously enhanced to become Ibac the Invincible! Mighty Adam's heroic defense of Egypt is compromised by the dark secret he harbors. Meanwhile, in the present day, Black Adam saves a crippled jetliner from crashing into the Middle East's most controversial city, sparking unrest at home in Kahndaq!

BLUE BEETLE: GRADUATION DAY #4

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art and cover by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Variant cover by SERG ACUÑA

1:25 variant cover by RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/28/23

Paco and Brenda are visiting Palmera City, but they aren't alone. Jaime's new foe, Fadeaway, comes seeking the Blue Beetle's help! It's time for a good old-fashioned heist! Their target? Kord Industries!

CATWOMAN #52

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by SAMI BASRI

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY Variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

1:25 variant cover by NICO LEON

1:50 foil variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

Looks like cat is the new black in Gotham jail as Selina quickly finds herself clawing her way up as the queen cat behind bars by making friends with all the wrong types (which are of course also exactly her types). Meanwhile, Eiko Hasigawa continues to prowl the Gotham streets as the Catwoman keeping the mob bosses in check, with a little help from…Tomcat.

DANGER STREET #3

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant cover by RAMONA FRADON and EVAN "DOC" SHANER

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 3 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/14/23

The repercussions of Atlas the Great's death play out worlds away as two old enemies become allies in the fight to save the Multiverse. Meanwhile, Lady Cop continues her search for Good Looks' killer, the disgraced hero Starman. Little does she know, the fugitive is on his way to the City of Angels to make a deal with the devil. Will his sacrifice be enough to set things right?

DC HORROR PRESENTS: SGT. ROCK VS. THE ARMY OF THE DEAD #6

Written by BRUCE CAMPBELL

Art by EDUARDO RISSO

Cover by GARY FRANK

Variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

1:25 variant cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/28/23

Stand at attention, cadet! Easy Company's blasted their way through the undead all across Berlin—but don't get cocky now, soldier, because your platoon's just come face-to-face with something far more horrifying than zombies: Sgt. Rock has fallen in battle. Could it be that Easy Company will be sending their fearless leader home in a flag-draped coffin? Check out this fear-soaked finale to find out!

DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #7

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Pencils by TREVOR HAIRSINE

Inks by ANDY LANNING

Cover by HOWARD PORTER

Homage variant cover by BEN OLIVER

Acetate variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:50 variant cover by SUN KHAMUNAKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

Some of the most powerful entities in existence are now slaves to the Anti-Life. Undead Darkseid's forces have spread the virus across whole galaxies. Even Kryptonians and the Flashes may be too slow in the race to cure worlds before everything is overwhelmed. The final stand for the universe begins.

GCPD: THE BLUE WALL #5

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

Variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

Life has a way of slipping through our fingers when we least expect it to. It's happened to GCPD Commissioner Renee Montoya before, and despite everything she's fought for, it's happened again. A domino has been tipped, and Renee is about to go through her most harrowing test yet.

GOTHAM CITY: YEAR ONE #5

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by PHIL HESTER and ERIC GAPSTUR

Variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:25 variant cover by TONY SHASTEEN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 5 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 2/7/23

Beaten, bruised, and betrayed, Slam Bradley should have never gotten involved with the Waynes. With a tragic turn of events and a city on the edge of burning, can this hard-boiled private detective close an impossible case?

HARLEY QUINN #27

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by MATTEO LOLLI

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant cover by ALEX GARNER

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

1:25 variant cover by BEN OLIVER

1:50 variant cover by ADAM WARREN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/28/23

This is it, folks…we have to drop the Multiversal counterbalance serum at the center of the photon disruption before the imminent collapse of the entire Multiverse…JUST KIDDING. But could you imagine if that was how this story ended? Noooo thanks. We're gonna save the world the ol- fashioned way—with a large undead zombie, 50-80 Harleys from other universes, Kevin, and POISON IVY!

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: LEGION OF BATS! #5

Written by TEE FRANKLIN

Art by SHAE BEAGLE

Cover by YOSHI YOSHITANI

Variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:25 variant cover by CHAD HARDIN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

The Bat-Fam, Black Mask, and Lady Marabunta finally face off, while Ivy, Knockout, Bella, Livewire, and Nightfall break Porcelain out of Blackgate Penitentiary! Meanwhile, Harley visits an incarcerated Bruce Wayne for an unscheduled therapy-and-venting session. How much longer will Harlivy keep their secrets from each other before it's too late?

I AM BATMAN #18

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art and cover by CHRISTIAN DUCE

Variant cover by JESÚS MERINO

1:25 variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Black History Month variant cover by CHRISCROSS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/14/23

Jace Fox is on the most urgent mission of his tenure as Batman: to save the life of his mother. At war with the domestic terror group called the Moral Authority, Jace fights a relentless battle alongside his sister Tiffany and a new hero who bridges DC's past, present, and future as I Am Batman comes to a spectacular and emotional close.

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #4

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant cover by JAY HERO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/28/23

Helena's journey through time continues! Each new time period gives her one more piece of the puzzle, but is Degaton too far ahead in his quest to eradicate the JSA to be stopped? Is this truly the end of the Justice Society?

MONKEY PRINCE #11

Written by GENE LUEN YANG 楊謹倫

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

Variant cover by SAMI BASRI

1:25 variant cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/7/23

Lazarus Planet event tie-in! Monkey Prince, now at the Hall of Justice with Supergirl, must defend it against the Ultra-Humanite. But it looks like Ultra-Humanite needs to get through not only to acquire secret information about the Monkey King that could defeat Nezha…but also for information about how Marcus is related to the Monkey King. Will Monkey Prince give in to learn his truth but put all the other heroes at risk?

PUNCHLINE: THE GOTHAM GAME #5

Written by TINI HOWARD and BLAKE HOWARD

Art and cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

Variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

1:25 variant cover by SERG ACUÑA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/28/23

THE BATTLE FOR PORT ROYAL! As Bluebird and Nightwing desperately search for brother, Cullen, Punchline's expansion of the Royal Flush Gang takes a terrifying technological turn. The nanotech experiments she's been conducting with 1-0 will allow her to create an army of A.C.E. robots, and nothing beats a hand full of A.C.E.s…Nightwing and Bluebird are in for a world of hurt.

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #120

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Art by VALERIO CHIOLA

Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 2/7/23

When Velma inherits a vase from a deceased relative, Mystery Inc. knows just the place to get it appraised—a televised auction house! But after they arrive, an old lamp up for sale creates a smoke cloud that releases a djinn bent on destroying the valuable antiques on display! And it might take more than just wishes to get the djinn back in the lamp…

STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN #4

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant cover by MARIA LAURA SANAPO

1:25 variant cover by TODD NAUCK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

Courtney and the missing sidekicks are on a mission to bust out their friends from the Childminder's stronghold, but a plan is hard to come by. Have no fear, Hypertime's greatest protector is here to lend a hand: Corky Baxter, Time Master! Meanwhile, Emiko learns the secret history of Judy Garrick, the lost daughter of Jay

and Joan Garrick!

SUPERMAN: SPACE AGE #3

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

Variant cover by JOE QUINONES

1:25 variant cover by NICK DERINGTON

$9.99 US | 80 pages | 3 of 3 | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

The end is nigh! As red skies reign, Superman does what he can to make the world a better place for as long as it continues to exist. But money is power in the greed-driven decade of the '80s, and villains like Lex Luthor seem poised to win in the end. Little do they know, there are bigger things to worry about and the hero they've grown to hate is their only hope against this crisis! Don't miss the thrilling finale of this soon-to-be classic miniseries!

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #5

Written by SHOLLY FISCH

Art and cover by DARIO BRIZUELA

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 2/14/23

Pro tennis player Bette Kane asked Batman for help, and Mystery Inc. is coming to Gotham to join the search for a priceless collection. She has snacks, so Shaggy and Scooby are on board…at least until they hear that they're chasing a pack of motorcycle-thieving rat people!

THE FLASH #792

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Pencils and inks by ROGER CRUZ and WELLINGTON DIAS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by DANIEL BAYLISS

Variant cover by SERG ACUÑA

1:25 variant cover by SCOTT KOLINS

1:50 foil variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Black History Month variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/7/23

"The One-Minute War" part three! The Flash Family is in dire straits as the Fraction begin their takeover. Looking for a way to push them back, Impulse has an idea…the kind of idea that usually gets people in trouble. It's up to Kid Flash to keep him company on a daring mission that could help turn the tide against this extraterrestrial threat!

THE FLASH #793

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Pencils and inks by ROGER CRUZ and WELLINGTON DIAS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by MARCO D'ALFONSO

Variant cover by DANIEL BAYLISS

1:25 variant cover by SCOTT KOLINS

1:50 foil variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

"The One-Minute War" part four! After the deadly impact of the Fraction's arrival, the Flash Family must come together and figure out what is going on and how to stop this speedster invasion!

THE HUMAN TARGET #12

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:25 variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 12 of 12 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 2/28/23

Christopher Chance has spent the last 12 days trying to solve his own murder, with the list of suspects comprising the Justice League International. Did a hero really attempt to kill Lex Luthor? Could the Human Target have miscalculated? Is it too late to save his life?!

THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #5

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Backup art by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

Variant cover by CLAY MANN

1:25 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

$5.99 US | 40 pages | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 2/7/23

Knock, knock! Who's there? That's what The Joker is trying to find out. But as he closes in on the man he thinks is pretending to be him, Jason Todd is right on his heels. And Jason has got a great joke about a little kid and a crowbar. Maybe you've heard it before. It kills.

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: DEAD BOY DETECTIVES #3

Written by PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

Art by JEFF STOKELY

Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

Variant cover by ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

1:25 variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/28/23

Edwin witnesses a mysterious kumanthong ghost tear through Charles like he's flesh and blood, and the boys just barely manage to escape with both their ghostly lives intact. Tensions run high as the ghost kids fight amongst themselves about how to crack the case before Charles is gone for good, and snake ghost Melvin strikes out on his own to give one of their suspects a proper haunting…

TIM DRAKE: ROBIN #6

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art and cover by RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by KARL MOSTERT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/28/23

The final showdown! Tim Drake comes face-to-voice with the villain who's been taunting Tim by using his metahuman powers to create ghostly animals. When this Moriarty's identity is revealed, all hell breaks loose in the marina. Can Tim keep things afloat, while simultaneously dealing with his relationship with Bernard?

TITANS UNITED: BLOODPACT #6

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Cover by EDDY BARROWS

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

All is lost! Raven rules supreme, and one of the Titans has become a killer. Hunted and alone, the heroes-turned-fugitives must face Brother Blood and the Dark Daughter for the final time.

WILDC.A.T.S #4

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/14/23

While the Seven Soldiers are taking all the credit, the WildC.A.T.s are taking a beating. With one team capturing the hearts and minds of the public, the other is at risk of being captured and killed. Will Grifter's hunt for the Court of Owls cost him everything? And if he falls, who will fall with him? Not everyone is walking away from this one.

WONDER WOMAN #796

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and JORDIE BELLAIRE

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN and PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant covers by DERRICK CHEW and DANIEL BAYLISS

1:25 variant cover by JOE PRADO

1:50 foil variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Black History Month variant cover by TAJ TENFOLD

$4.99 | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

Hell hath no fury like a lover scorned! Eros is back and ready to take over Washington, D.C., in Hera's name. Will Wonder Girl's ex-boyfriend make things personal as he battles two of the most powerful women in the DCU? Plus, the final chapter of the Adventures of Young Diana!

DC FEBRUARY2023-SOLICITED COLLECTIONS

BATMAN VOL. 5: FEAR STATE

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

$16.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-990-0

ON SALE 3/14/23

The Batman: The Joker War creative team of James Tynion IV and Jorge Jimenez continue their epic run with Gotham City on the brink of a violent evolutionary path and the danger level to Batman and his allies reaching a fever pitch! The Magistrate now has full support from the mayor to handle high-level law enforcement in Gotham and has branded the Dark Knight public enemy number one. Batman must also contend with the return of the Scarecrow, who pursues his own terrifying agenda as he takes this chaotic moment to launch his Fear State!

Collects Batman #112-117.

DEATHSTROKE INC. VOL. 2: YEAR ONE

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by DEXTER SOY

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-982-5

ON SALE 3/14/23

Slade Wilson's blood-drenched past exploits are well chronicled, but how did Slade become the infamous assassin and mercenary known as Deathstroke? What dark turns in his life set him on a path of destruction that would tear his family apart?

Collects Deathstroke Inc. #10-15.

HARLEY QUINN VOL. 3: VERDICT

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$24.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-117-0

ON SALE 3/21/23

There's a new, deadly vigilante that goes by the name of Verdict, and they've set their sights on the corrupt leaders of Gotham—awarding a death sentence to all they deem guilty! Harley Quinn is the true target, however, and when she's framed for the murders herself, she's going to need all the help she can get to clear her name!

Collects Harley Quinn #13-17.

I AM BATMAN VOL. 2

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by CHRISTIAN DUCE and KEN LASHLEY

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

$24.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-997-9

ON SALE 3/28/23

Jace Fox's baptism of fire as Batman during "Fear State" was the first step toward his next great challenge: a relocation to the Big Apple! Joining his mother and sisters as they arrive in the city, Jace will find new adventure, a rekindled love, and terrifying new adversaries!

Collects I Am Batman #6-10.

INFINITE FRONTIER

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by XERMÁNICO, JESÚS MERINO, PAUL PELLETIER, and

others

Cover by MITCH GERADS

$29.99 US | 352 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77951-998-6

ON SALE 3/28/23

When our heroes saved the Multiverse from Perpetua in Dark Nights: Death Metal, everything was put back where it belonged…and we do mean everything. All the damage from all the Crises was undone, and heroes long thought gone returned from whatever exile they had been in. Most of them, at least. Includes Infinite Frontier #0–6 and Infinite Frontier: Secret Files #1 written by Joshua Williamson (The Flash) with striking art by Xermánico, JesÚs Merino, Paul Pelletier, and more!

JSA BY GEOFF JOHNS BOOK FIVE

Written by GEOFF JOHNS and DAVID GOYER

Art by RAGS MORALES, LEONARD KIRK, DON KRAMER, and SAL VELLUTO

Cover by CARLOS PACHECO and JESÚS MERINO

$39.99 US | 416 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-164-4

ON SALE 3/14/2023

In "Princes of Darkness," an insane Alan Scott and the evil wizard Mordru plunge the world into darkness, civil war, and chaos, and the Crimson Avenger wreaks havoc on all those she perceives to be sinners. Then, Black Adam brings old-world justice to Kahndaq as Hawkman seizes control of the JSA and brings them to the turbulent Middle East for an epic battle in "Black Reign"! JSA by Geoff Johns Book Five collects JSA #46-58 and Hawkman #23-25.

LEGENDS OF THE DC UNIVERSE: CARMINE INFANTINO

Written by GARDNER FOX, JOHN BROOME, ROBERT KANIGHER, and others

Art by CARMINE INFANTINO and others

Cover by CARMINE INFANTINO

$49.99 US | 408 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-166-8

ON SALE 3/28/23

DC celebrates the work of artist and former DC publisher Carmine Infantino in this collection of stories pulled from his decades-spanning career. Features selections from All-Star Comics #40; Flash Comics #86 and #90; All-American Comics #95; Comic Cavalcade #28; Sensation Comics #87; Mystery in Space #3; Secret Hearts #8; The Adventures of Rex the Wonder Dog #4; Showcase #4; Western Comics #73; The Flash #112 and #123; The Brave and the Bold #49; Detective Comics #327; Strange Adventures #205; The House of Mystery #296; DC Comics Presents #73; Secret Origins #17; and Danger Trail #1-4.

MULTIVERSITY: TEEN JUSTICE

Written by IVAN COHEN and DANNY LORE

Art by MARCO FAILLA and LUCIANO VECCHIO

Cover by EDDY BARROWS

$16.99 US | 176 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77951-996-2

ON SALE 3/21/23

Kid Quick—the Future State Flash—and their fellow heroes Supergirl, Robin, Aquagirl, Klarienne the Witch Girl, and Troy take center stage in a miniseries that rocks Earth-11 to its core! What is Sister Blood's true mission among the lost souls of New York City? Can Teen Justice get through their growing pains fast enough to learn the answer in time to stop it? And what role will the mysterious Raven—the brooding hero who has refused to join the team in the past—play in the ultimate battle? The secrets of Earth-11's newest heroes and villains unfold in DC's most exciting new team title!

Collects Multiversity: Teen Justice #1-6, along with Teen Justice's first appearance from DC's Very Merry Multiverse and a story from DC Pride 2022!

NAOMI: SEASON TWO

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and DAVID F. WALKER

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$24.99 US | 144 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77951-999-3

ON SALE 3/28/23

She's back! Naomi returns to unravel the mysteries around herself and her powers. After joining the Justice League, our hero arrives at her home in Port Oswego to find her mentor Dee missing, and now she's determined to figure out what happened to him. But in her search for the missing Thanagarian warrior, Naomi uncovers shocking

truths that will forever change her life. Guest-starring Black Adam, Superman, and the Justice League, plus the return of…Zumbado! The entire creative team (Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell) behind the critically acclaimed and Eisner Award-nominated debut series returns to answer all the questions that surround Naomi, her legacy, and her place in the DC Universe pantheon.

Collecting Naomi: Season Two #1-6.

POWER GIRL: POWER TRIP

Written by JUSTIN GRAY, JIMMY PALMIOTTI, GEOFF JOHNS, and AMANDA CONNER

Art by AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Cover by AMANDA CONNER

$39.99 US | 392 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-154-5

ON SALE 3/21/23

Power Girl is making a fresh start. She's left behind her old life—and old Earth—to reinvent herself in New York City. But when the human-brain/ape-body entity known as the Ultra-Humanite and his followers plan to take control of Power Girl's superhuman body, she'll have to battle through the skies and the streets to save her bulletproof skin! Fan-favorite creators Justin Gray, Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner, and Geoff Johns pit Power Girl against vicious alien party girls, animal armies, and opportunistic blackmailers as she settles into her new life in the big city.

Collects JSA Classified #1-4 and Power Girl #1-12.

ROBIN VOL. 3: SECRETS AND SHADOWS

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by ROGER CRUZ, NORM RAPMUND, and others

Cover by ROGER CRUZ, NORM RAPMUND, and LUIS GUERRERO

$19.99 US | 136 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77951-995-5

ON SALE 3/21/23

Since leaving Gotham, Damian has grown and trained to be a hero, but now that story comes to an end as he's pulled into a shocking new storyline that will test his role as Robin and his place in the DCU! Plus: kidnapping Lord Death Man, uncovering Flatline's underground criminal empire, and why you shouldn't go around telling people someone is your girlfriend if they don't know about it first.

Collects Robin #13-17.

SANDMAN MYSTERY THEATRE COMPENDIUM ONE

Written by MATT WAGNER and STEVEN T. SEAGLE

Art by GUY DAVIS, JOHN WATKISS, R.G. TAYLOR, and others

Cover by GAVIN WILSON

$59.99 US | 984 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-153-8

ON SALE 3/21/23

In this noir collection, millionaire Wesley Dodds becomes the Sandman to fight injustice in 1930s New York City, going after kidnappers, blackmailers, and predators who prey on rich socialites. Armed with a tranquilizing gas gun and driven by an unrelenting sense of justice, the Sandman moves through a decadent post-Depression landscape, stalking the predators who hide themselves beneath society's callous indifference to the weak and vulnerable. This first of two compendiums collects Sandman Mystery Theatre #1-36 and Sandman Mystery Theatre Annual #1 and features an introduction from comedian Patton Oswalt, the voice of Matthew the Raven on Netflix's The Sandman!