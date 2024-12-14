Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: dawn of dc, power girl

DC Comics Introduces The Void Three to Power Girl in 2025 (Spoilers)

DC Comics introduces The Void Three to Power Girl in 2025 from X-Factor Team Leah Williams and David Baldeon (Spoilers)

Article Summary Power Girl #17 launches with a new costume echoing Superman's iconic shield, strengthening her role in the DC universe.

Leah Williams and David Baldeon reunite to introduce eco-terrorist antagonists, The Void Three, against Power Girl.

The Void Three, Sprig, Aquus, and Bruin, wield elemental powers, fighting for a nature-first world.

Power Girl's new journey starts by revamping the Daily Star building, which disrupts an unexpected inhabitant.

Power Girl writer Leah Williams is joined by her former X-Factor collaborator David Baldeon on Power Girl in 2025, with Power Girl #17 on the 22nd of January. With a new costume and her "boob window", as it is so commonly referred to, now in the shape of the Superman shield, consolidating her status with the rest of the Superman gang.

And also introducing the Void Three as new DC Comics antagonists. Sprig has the power to manipulate vegetable and plant matter, using them to communicate across and as weapons. His sister, Aquus, had similar powers but focused on water and water masses. And then Bruin, who is probably the same with Earth and rocks and stuff. Elemental brothers and sisters, with their Mother Unwinder plotting behind the scenes… as the solicits for February state, "eco-terrorists who desire a return to the days when nature flourished without technology". And Power Girl is straying onto their patch…

POWER GIRL #17 CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE

(W) Leah Williams (A) David Baldeon (CA) Yanick Paquette

A NEW START, A NEW LOOK! Power Girl and her friends are the new owners of the Daily Star building, with plans to bring back its former glory. But their renovation disturbs a squatter living on the property–one who's not afraid to seize full control for himself. Luckily, Power Girl's ready for a fight–with a new look! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/22/2025

POWER GIRL #18 CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE

(W) Leah Williams (A) David Baldeon (CA) Yanick Paquette

POWER GIRL GETS PREHISTORIC! Power Girl's throwing a housewarming party! But it's soon crashed by ecoterrorists who desire a return to the days when nature flourished without technology. Before she can pause the music and show them the door, they detonate a magic bomb–that takes everyone back to the prehistoric age! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/26/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!