DC Comics January 2021 Solicitations – In Full

DC Comics has released their full solicitations for January 2021 – including, but not limited to, the first month of the Future State reincorporation of plans for 5G – but also Rorschach, Batman/Catwoman and other non-Tom King titles.

FUTURE STATE: AQUAMAN #1

written by BRANDON THOMAS

art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

card stock variant cover by

KHARY RANDOLPH

ON SALE 1/26/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

When Jackson Hyde accepted the mantle of Aquaman, he didn't expect to also have to mentor Andy Curry, Arthur and Mera's teen daughter. Nor did he expect that he and Andy would get sucked into the Confluence—an interdimensional nexus that connects distant planets and galaxies through the One Great Ocean. And he certainly didn't expect to lose Andy in the process of trying to find their way back home. Now Jackson's not sure how long he's been stuck in a prison on Neptune (five years?) or how many times he's tried to escape (200 at least!). But today Jackson saw something in the water that gave him hope for the first time in a long time—and his captors have no idea what he's got in store for them.



FUTURE STATE: THE NEXT BATMAN #1

"The Next Batman" written by JOHN RIDLEY

"The Next Batman" art by NICK DERINGTON

"Outsiders" written by BRANDON THOMAS

"Outsiders" art by SUMIT KUMAR

"Arkham Knights" written by PAUL JENKINS

"Arkham Knights" art by JACKSON HERBERT

cover by LADRÖNN

card stock variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

card stock blank variant cover

ON SALE 1/5/21

$7.99 US | 64 PAGES | 1 OF 4 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $8.99 US

Gotham City has always been dangerous—but now, it's downright deadly! Following the tragedy of "A-Day," the mayor allowed the private law enforcement group known as the Magistrate to take over policing so-called mask crime—and that has given rise to a new Dark Knight! What is this mysterious crime fighter's connection to former Batman weaponeer Lucius Fox? The fight for justice has never been this dangerous!

Then, in an new tale of the Outsiders, everything in Gotham City may be under the thumb of the Magistrate—but even members of that totalitarian force know that the outskirts of town are protected by the sword of Katana!

Plus, ride with the Arkham Knights on their quest for freedom. Arkham Asylum has been decommissioned, and the Magistrate rules the land with an iron fist and zero tolerance. Now it's time for the lunatics to take back their town! Follow Croc, Two-Face, Phosphorus, Zsasz, Clayface, and Astrid Arkham as the Arkham Knights raise holy hell on the occupiers of Gotham!



FUTURE STATE: THE NEXT BATMAN #2

"The Next Batman" written by JOHN RIDLEY

"The Next Batman" art by LAURA BRAGA

"Batgirls" written by VITA AYALA

"Batgirls" art by ANEKE

"Gotham City Sirens" written by PAULA SEVENBERGEN

"Gotham City Sirens" art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

cover by LADRÖNN

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

ON SALE 1/19/21

$7.99 US | 64 PAGES | 2 OF 4 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $8.99 US

In this second Future State: Batman chapter, wearing a mask in Gotham City is now a crime—and when it's compounded with murder, it can be a shoot-on-sight offense! Batman is on the trail of a murderous couple but quickly finds that all is not as it seems…and finds himself in the firing line of the Magistrate and their Peacekeepers! The gritty, street-level adventures of the new Dark Knight continue!

Also in this issue, Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown find themselves in a prison where the Magistrate throws heroes and villains alike! What no one knows, though, is that Cassandra was sent there with a mission…

And in a story of the Gotham City Sirens, some girls just want to have fun—so what do you do when you find Gotham City in turmoil and overrun by Cybers? You go shopping, of course! Join Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and a new Siren on a gal's night out. They're on the town, looking for trouble…and finding it!



FUTURE STATE: BATMAN/SUPERMAN #1

written by GENE LUEN YANG

art and cover by BEN OLIVER

card stock variant cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

ON SALE 1/26/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Back in the early days of the Magistrate's occupation of Gotham City, Bruce Wayne found himself pushed to the edge like never before. So calling the Man of Steel in for backup makes sense, right? Wrong. Gotham's sinister overlords have already sprung the ultimate trap on the Last Son of Krypton…and with Kryptonian power at your command, no one can stand in your way! Plus…where on Earth did Professor Pyg get a Kryptonite scalpel? Brace yourselves, because things are going to get gross in the caverns below Gotham…



FUTURE STATE: CATWOMAN #1

written by RAM V

art by OTTO SCHMIDT

cover by LIAM SHARP

card stock variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

ON SALE 1/19/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

Masked vigilantes have been deemed illegal, and the Magistrate has commandeered a bullet train to take those they've captured to a reformation facility—and filled the rest of the train with innocent children! Catwoman is hellbent on ensuring it never reaches its destination. Armed with a new magnetic suit, assisted by her trusty band of Strays, and featuring Catwoman's new protégé, she must pull off the impossible: a train heist where she steals…the train itself! But Selina isn't the only person aboard who has plans for this train and its most unexpected passenger!

FUTURE STATE: DARK DETECTIVE #1

"Dark Detective" written by MARIKO TAMAKI

"Dark Detective" art by DAN MORA

"Grifter" written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

"Grifter" art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

cover by DAN MORA

card stock variant cover by JOHN PAUL LEON

ON SALE 1/12/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 OF 4 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

The world thought Bruce Wayne was dead. They were dead wrong! When the sinister para-military organization known as the Magistrate seizes control of Gotham City, the original Batman went big to put them down…but even the Dark Knight couldn't predict how far this evil force would go to stop him. Now, Bruce Wayne is on the run! From Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and rising star artist Dan Mora, it's the story of a Batman pushed to the brink—with nothing left to lose.

Also in this issue, Grifter is back! Cole Cash is having a bad day, and that's not going to improve when the detectives of the GCPD show up! Will a chance meeting with Luke Fox change his luck? Or is his day about to get a lot worse?

FUTURE STATE: DARK DETECTIVE #2

"Dark Detective" written by MARIKO TAMAKI

"Dark Detective" art by DAN MORA

"Red Hood" written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

"Red Hood" art by GIANNIS MILONOGIANNIS

cover by DAN MORA

card stock variant cover by GABRIELLE DELL'OTTO

ON SALE 1/26/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 2 OF 4 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

Bruce Wayne is supposed to be dead…but this Dark Detective is on the run and shining a light on the mystery of his own "murder": How did the killers know Bruce Wayne was Batman? As the forces of the Magistrate zero in on Bruce's location, it's a race against time to unlock the secrets of their surveillance tech and take the fight to the very top! But is the knowledge that Bruce's own legacy helped to enable the greatest authoritarian force the city of Gotham has ever seen too much to bear?

Also in this issue, Jason Todd is a haunted man. He's working a job he hates on the violent streets of Gotham City as a mask hunter for the Magistrate! He takes contracts to catch villains—or heroes—and brings them in alive—mostly. But when the Red Hood gang reemerges, Jason must solve a mystery that could doom the city.



FUTURE STATE: THE FLASH #1

written by BRANDON VIETTI

art by DALE EAGLESHAM

cover by BRANDON PETERSON

card stock variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS

ON SALE 1/5/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

With no powers, no backup and no other choice, Barry Allen and the other former Flashes face the deadliest threat they've ever encountered—Wally West. Possessed by an evil force trapped for thousands of years inside the Speed Force, Barry turns to his greatest foes' weapons to save the young man he loves like a son. In the end, how much will Barry sacrifice to save the former Kid Flash?



FUTURE STATE: GREEN LANTERN #1

"The Last Lanterns" written by GEOFFREY THORNE

"The Last Lanterns" art by TOM RANEY

"The Book of Guy" written by ERNIE ALTBACKER

"The Last Lanterns" art by CLAYTON HENRY

"The Taking of Sector 123" written by RYAN CADY

"The Taking of Sector 123" art by SAMI BASRI

cover by CLAYTON HENRY

card stock variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

ON SALE 1/12/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $6.99 US

Assigned to map and contact new lifeforms past the 3,600 known sectors of space protected by the Green Lantern Corps, John Stewart and an elite team of Lanterns are trapped behind enemy lines and fighting for their lives when the Central Power Battery goes dark and leaves the entire corps defenseless. Meanwhile, across the cosmos, Green Lantern Jessica Cruz finds herself powerless and forced to battle the invading Yellow Lanterns of the Sinestro Corps, and Guy Gardner, trapped on distant world, decides to reopen Warriors Bar.



FUTURE STATE: HARLEY QUINN #1

written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

art by SIMONE DI MEO

cover by DERRICK CHEW

card stock variant cover by GARY FRANK

ON SALE 1/5/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

In a bold move that rocks Gotham City, the Magistrate has imprisoned Harley Quinn! The villain once known as the Scarecrow, now a pawn of the Magistrate, taps into Harley's knowledge of Gotham's villains and the Black Mask Gang for his own dark purposes. Crane and his bosses think they have Harley Quinn defeated and her spirit broken, but they are sorely mistaken—and Harley will have her revenge. Written by rising star writer Stephanie Phillips and drawn by fan-favorite artist Simone Di Meo, the next era of Harley Quinn begins here!



FUTURE STATE: IMMORTAL WONDER WOMAN #1

"Immortal Wonder Woman" written by MICHAEL W. CONRAD and BECKY CLOONAN

"Immortal Wonder Woman" art by JEN BARTEL

"Nubia" written by L.L. McKINNEY

"Nubia" art by ALITHA MARTINEZ and MARK MORALES

cover by JEN BARTEL

card stock variant cover by PEACH MOMOKO

ON SALE 1/19/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

The Undoing are coming. Long past the Age of Heroes, few of Diana Prince's friends survive, and most of her sisters have passed as well. As an immortal goddess, this is her lot. But then, a threat appears that even the mighty Darkseid can't handle—and it's up to Wonder Woman to take on the battle! It's big action and high fantasy at the end of time, courtesy of Eisner Award-winning cartoonist Becky Cloonan (By Chance or Providence, Gotham Academy) and her Doom Patrol co-writer Michael W. Conrad, with the popular artist Jen Bartel (Blackbird) making her interior art debut for DC.

Then, peer into a closer future as the original champion of Themyscira strikes out on her own. Things have not been stable on Paradise Island for some time, and Nubia has found a new home in Man's World. Now, she is tasked with protecting it from the dangers of the world of myths and magic. The writer of DC's Nubia: Real One, L.L. McKinney, takes this powerful Amazon to a whole new level.



FUTURE STATE: JUSTICE LEAGUE #1

"Justice League" written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

"Justice League" art by ROBSON ROCHA and DANIEL HENRIQUES

"Justice League Dark" written by RAM V

"Justice League Dark" art by MARCIO TAKARA

cover by DAN MORA

card stock variant cover by KAEL NGU

ON SALE 1/12/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 of 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

Witness the start of a new era for the Justice League starring Jonathan Kent as Superman, Yara Flor as Wonder Woman, Jo Mullein as Green Lantern, Andy Curry as Aquawoman, a new Flash from the Multiverse, and [REDACTED] as Batman! Together, they protect the future, yet apart, their identities are secret even from one another—but why? When their greatest adversaries wind up murdered in an abandoned Hall of Justice, all clues point to…the Justice League! The new team's adventures begin here!

And in a new tale of the Justice League Dark, a witch hunt across the DC Universe begins as magic users are harvested and executed—and the team is on the run! Zatanna and Detective Chimp (now possessed by Etrigan) must round up new and old teammates, including John Constantine, Ragman, and Madame Xanadu. Their mission? To battle the power-mad Crow King, Merlin, before his plans for magical domination destroy the fabric of reality. But where is Dr. Fate? And what led the team to disband in the first place? Discover the truth here!



FUTURE STATE: KARA ZOR-EL, SUPERWOMAN #1

written by MARGUERITE BENNETT

art by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

cover by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

card stock variant cover by ALEX GARNER

ON SALE 1/12/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Kara Zor-El, Superman's hot-tempered cousin, has finally found peace and purpose away from Earth and its heroes. Now known as Superwoman, she watches over the Moon and the refugees from across the galaxy who have congregated there. But all of that is about to change when a spaceship piloted by a runaway alien crash-lands and turns Kara's world upside down! Does this fugitive come in peace? Or does this arrival bring war to our hero's front door?

FUTURE STATE: LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #1

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

card stock variant cover by IAN MACDONALD

ON SALE 1/26/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Whatever happened to the Legion of Super-Heroes? The team is no more, and the United Planets are in total chaos as one of the Legion's own has turned on the entire galaxy! Everyone is affected…and not everyone survived! Ultra Boy tries to put the Legion back together to face the future head on! Find out the fates of all your favorite Legionnaires like Shadow Lass, Triplicate Girl, Brainiac Five, and Bouncing Boy. Plus, a shocking twist in the Legion mythology—and a long overdue appearance by the Legion of Substitute Heroes! It's all here in a truly way-out tale by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist extraordinaire Riley Rossmo!

FUTURE STATE: NIGHTWING #1

written by ANDREW CONSTANT

art by NICOLA SCOTT

cover by YASMINE PUTRI

card stock variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

ON SALE 1/19/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Batman is gone! Now, Nightwing has taken on the mission of keeping the citizens of Gotham City safe from the Magistrate. But to do that, he'll have stay one step ahead of the Magistrate! And you know things have gotten bad in Gotham when the safest place for Dick to hide out is the abandoned Arkham Asylum! When Nightwing gets a visit from a mask claiming to be the new Batman…does he fight like one? Pick up this dark peek into the future by writer Andrew Constant and artist Nicola Scott to find out!



FUTURE STATE: ROBIN ETERNAL #1

written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

art by EDDY BARROWS

cover by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO and IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

card stock variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ON SALE 1/12/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Lazarus Resin is on its way to Gotham City, and the Magistrate intends to use this regenerative super drug to make its forces immortal! That is, unless Tim Drake has anything to say about it! Join the ultimate heist at 20,000 feet as Robin and Spoiler hijack the sky convoy that could mean the end of freedom in Gotham forever—if the emotional baggage between Tim and Stephanie doesn't do them in first! It's the fist-flying, sky-diving, robot smashing, fascist-punching adventure that you cannot miss—from rising star writer Meghan Fitzmartin (Supernatural) and top artist Eddy Barrows (Detective Comics)!



FUTURE STATE: SHAZAM! #1

written by TIM SHERIDAN

art by EDUARDO PANSICA

cover by BERNARD CHANG

card stock variant cover by GERALD PAREL

ON SALE 1/19/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

No one's seen Billy Batson in years—not since the incident known as the Final Battle of Titans Island. Now leading a small band of heroes, even his allies have begun to ask who's controlling Earth's Mightiest Mortal. In a story set years after the events of Future State: Teen Titans, learn the truth behind the sacrifice Billy made to imprison an ultimate evil even he couldn't destroy.



FUTURE STATE: SUICIDE SQUAD #1

"Suicide Squad" written by ROBBIE THOMPSON

"Suicide Squad" art by JAVI FERNANDEZ

"Black Adam" written JEREMY ADAMS

"Black Adam" art by FERNANDO PASARIN

cover by JAVI FERNANDEZ

card stock variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

ON SALE 1/26/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $6.99 US

The Suicide Squad enters the Future State era as Amanda Waller uses Task Force X to save the world and remake it in her image—but what happens when the team shows up to stop her?

And in the second story in this extra-sized issue, Black Adam, the immortal one-time champion of the wizard Shazam, rules the planet Kahndaq in the 853rd century. Can he save the future from a threat rooted in the past?



FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN OF METROPOLIS #1

"Superman of Metropolis" written by SEAN LEWIS

"Superman of Metropolis" art by JOHN TIMMS

"The Guardian" written by SEAN LEWIS

"The Guardian" art by CULLY HAMNER

"Mister Miracle" written by BRANDON EASTON

"Mister Miracle" art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

cover by JOHN TIMMS

card stock variant cover by INHYUK LEE

card stock blank variant cover

ON SALE 1/5/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $6.99 US

Before leaving for parts unknown, Clark Kent entrusted Earth's safety to his son. Now, Jonathan Kent is Superman! Top priority for this new Superman: to protect Metropolis. When a new version of Brainiac attacks, Jon takes drastic measures—which result in the Bottle City of Metropolis! But watch out, Jon, because Supergirl is on her way, and she is not happy with your decision.

Meanwhile, in the new bottle city, a new hero has risen. Jake Jordan, the former Manhattan Guardian, came to the City of Tomorrow to start over. But he's not the only one who wants a new beginning. An anarchist calling herself Honest Mary sees this time of trouble as an opportunity for rebirth—and she'll tear down the entire city to prove her point. Does Jake have what it takes to save his new home from disasters both inside and out of the bottle? Superman's former pal Jimmy Olsen is going to make sure he does!

Finally, the current Mister Miracle, Shilo Norman, is also in the bottle, and he's looking for a way out! He'd better be careful, though, or he may end up someplace unexpected. It's a story that continues in Superman: Worlds of War #1!



FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN VS. IMPERIOUS LEX #1

written by MARK RUSSELL

art by STEVE PUGH

cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

card stock variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

ON SALE 1/26/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 3 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Welcome to Lexor, home of the greatest businessman in the Multiverse: Lex Luthor! After years of prosperity, Lex's utopia is at last ready to join the ranks of the United Planets and promote peace among worlds. However, Lex has never done anything unless he had something to gain from it. What could he be up to this time? Sounds like a job for Superman and his wife Lois Lane, the Earth representative to the U.P.! It's time the Man of Steel shut down this former Metropolis magnate once and for all!



FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN: WORLDS OF WAR #1

"Superman: Worlds of War" written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

"Superman: Worlds of War" art by MIKEL JANíN

"Midnighter" written by MICHAEL W. CONRAD and BECKY CLOONAN

"Midnighter" art by GLEB MELNIKOV

"Black Racer" written by JEREMY ADAMS

"Black Racer" art by SIYA OUM

"Mister Miracle" written by BRANDON EASTON

"Mister Miracle" art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

cover by MIKEL JANÍN

card stock variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

ON SALE 1/19/21 | $7.99 US | 64 PAGES

1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $8.99 US

This monumental Future State title features four big stories! First, Clark Kent is gone, leaving a Superman-shaped hole behind. People gather in Smallville to celebrate their hero, little realizing that he is across the galaxy helping others. Superman has gone to Warworld, where he fights as a gladiator in the deadly pits of Mongul. But this is Superman we're talking about—and his idea of a victory does not line up with the expectations of Mongul's hordes!

Meanwhile, on the other side of Warworld, other agents are at work, struggling for a better life. Shilo Norman, the man known as Mister Miracle, has ridden a Boom Tube across the cosmos from Metropolis to finds himself at odds with an entire planet!

At the same time, Midnighter, the greatest fighter from Earth, is punching his way through a whole mess of trouble. He's on the hunt for a new energy source deadlier than Kryptonite. His goal: to shut it down before it gets unleashed on an unsuspecting universe.

On top of that, the Black Racer, a girl raised in the slums of Warworld to be one of its top competitors, turns betrayal into a crusade to fight for the freedom of others like her.



FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN/WONDER WOMAN #1

written by DAN WATTERS

art by LEILA DEL DUCA

cover by LEE WEEKS

card stock variant cover by JEREMY ROBERTS

ON SALE 1/12/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

The sun has set on the heroes of the past, and a new age is dawning! As two arrogant gods challenge one another to a contest of strength, Superman and Wonder Woman are forced to take action to save their cities from the chaos. Together, Jonathan Kent and Yara Flor, man of science and woman of myth, have the potential to become something powerful, but that's only if they can learn to get along! Can the two fledgling heroes put their differences aside long enough to save the world they have sworn to protect?



FUTURE STATE: SWAMP THING #1

written by RAM V

art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

card stock variant cover by DIMA IVANOV

ON SALE 1/5/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

From the ashes of a terrible war, life blooms anew in Swamp Thing's image. The remnants of humanity lie in hiding, forever in the shadow of the green god who now rules the planet. When the new avatar of the Green uncovers a stray human, a rebellion is revealed! But this Swamp Thing is no stranger to violent ends, and neither are his creations. If it's war humanity wants, it will be at their doorstep—and Swamp Thing will never be the same!



FUTURE STATE: TEEN TITANS #1

written by TIM SHERIDAN

art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

card stock variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

ON SALE 1/12/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

When the original New Teen Titans formed a school to mentor and train young heroes, they wanted to help save the world. Years later, Titans Tower is a monument to a graveyard of pupils lost in a terrible battle. Returning to the site of their greatest failure, Nightwing, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Cyborg join Raven to plot a course to face off against the evil that destroyed their team and school. Loyalties are questioned and motives are suspect as the former teen heroes must turn to the mysterious Red X—a former student—for help. Don't miss the first comics appearance of this Red X, previously seen only in the hit animated TV series Teen Titans Go!



FUTURE STATE: WONDER WOMAN #1

written by JOËLLE JONES

art and cover by JOËLLE JONES

card stock variant cover by JENNY FRISON

card stock blank variant cover

ON SALE 1/5/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

Deep in the heart of the Amazon rainforest lies a hero of mythic legend…Wonder Woman! But in the absence of Diana, Yara Flor has risen out of obscurity to protect Man's World from the magic that lies within it. Along with her trusty steed, she journeys to the Underworld to rescue one of her Themysciran sisters from the grasp of Hades. Will she unleash the wrath of this god in the process? You won't want to miss this first appearance of a character who will change the history of Wonder Woman forever!

AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #4

written by SCOTT SNYDER

art and cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

variant cover by TBD

ON SALE 1/12/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 4 OF 9 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Key clues and coordinates in hand, the rogue branches of the VMS reunite for a final mission that could unlock the secret to taking down The Beast. On their journey to find answers about a pact between America's Founding Fathers and an ancient counsel of monsters, the whole team—Skinner, Pearl, Book, Felicia, Travis, and Cal—realize they'll need to confront their own complicated personal pasts before they have a hope of correcting world history. Back at the White House, the Gray Trader's secret associate, Bixby, wrestles with his allegiance to evil and makes a final decision about the president's fate.

BATMAN BLACK AND WHITE #2

written by TOM KING, GABRIEL HARDMAN and CORINNA BECHKO, DAVID AJA, SOPHIE CAMPBELL, and DUSTIN WEAVER

art by MITCH GERADS, GABRIEL HARDMAN, DAVID AJA, SOPHIE CAMPBELL, and DUSTIN Weaver

cover by JOCK

variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

Catwoman variant cover by KAMOME SHIRAHAMA

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 1/26/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 2 OF 6 | FC | DC

The all-new anthology series continues with new tales of mystery, mayhem and madness from all levels of Gotham City by some of the finest talents in comics.

In this auspicious issue:

• Eisner Award-winning collaborators Tom King and Mitch Gerads (Mister Miracle, Strange Adventures) tell a tale of Batman administering a form of last rites to a dying priest. Or is it the other way around?

• Eisner-nominated storytellers Gabriel Hardman and Corinna Bechko (Green Lantern: Earth One) find the Dark Knight facing certain death—with The Joker his last lifeline.

• Multiple award-winner for his innovative work on Hawkeye, David Aja writes and draws his first DC story, in which Batman is set on the trail of a deadly cult preying on Gotham City—and it's one you'll be talking about all year!

• The brilliant Sophie Campbell (Jem and the Holograms, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Wet Moon) returns to DC after a 10-year absence to follow Batman and Catwoman on one of their greatest chases ever.

• Celebrated artist of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Avengers and the creator of Paklis, Dustin Weaver makes his DC debut as Batman takes to the sky in a stunning aerial battle against one of the most unsettling foes he's ever faced.

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE #8

written by ALAN BURNETT and PAUL DINI

art by TY TEMPLETON

cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

card stock variant cover by RONNIE DEL CARMEN

ON SALE 1/5/21

$4.99 US | 30 STORY PAGES

32 PAGES | 8 OF 8 | FC | DC

It's the holidays in Gotham City, and Harley and Ivy have a wonderful idea: they want to hold a party for all the city's villains to commemorate the season! But one evildoer wasn't invited and has sent a devious present to the festivities to make some mischief. Can Batman intercept the package and save the villains, or is it the final night for these fiendish foes?!



BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS HARLEY QUINN #4

written by KATANA COLLINS

story by KATANA COLLINS and SEAN MURPHY

art by MATTEO SCALERA

cover by SEAN MURPHY

variant cover by MATTEO SCALERA

ON SALE 1/26/21

Harley's pursuit of the Golden Age killer gets personal. Still in the fog of her discovery about Hector's obsession, she relives her darkest memory of Jack's transformation into The Joker—and her own early evolution into Harley Quinn. With Bruce's counsel, she grapples with the guilt of her past and makes a choice that sends her straight into Starlet and the Producer's den for an expertly staged showdown that will either crack the case or end her life.

BATMAN/CATWOMAN #2

written by TOM KING

art and cover by CLAY MANN

variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

variant cover by TRAVIS CHAREST

ON SALE 1/19/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 12 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL

CARD STOCK COVERS

Phantasm has come to Gotham City! Andrea Beaumont, the one-time love of Bruce Wayne, is looking for her lost child, and she's pretty sure The Joker is involved. So, who better to have as an ally than Batman? And what better way to get to Batman than through Catwoman? It's a knotted history for this costumed quartet, spanning past, present, and future. What The Joker did to Selina Kyle at the beginning of her career will have deadly consequences at the end of their lives. Tom King's ultimate tale of the Dark Knight kicks into high gear as the story roars down the avenues only hinted at in the pages of Batman.

DCEASED: DEAD PLANET #7

written by TOM TAYLOR

art by TREVOR HAIRSINE and GIGI BALDASSINI

cover by DAVID FINCH

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

card stock movie homage variant cover by BEN OLIVER

ON SALE 1/19/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | 7 of 7 | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

The Justice League fights an army of Amazos for Earth, while John Constantine goes head-to-head with Trigon! The Justice League fight for Earth and the lives of the…infected?! The final chapter of the best-selling series will be talked about for years to come!



THE DREAMING: WAKING HOURS #6

written by G. WILLOW WILSON

art by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

cover by NICK ROBLES

ON SALE 1/5/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

As life gets back to something almost like normal for Lindy, sorceress Heather After finds herself plunged into a waking nightmare of her own! The cruel creature known as Puck is stalking her, and no being she could possibly summon can protect her from his wrath! Unless… no, she couldn't possibly try to summon…really?!

Don't miss this issue featuring the work of superstar guest-artist Javier Rodriguez!



JOKER/HARLEY: CRIMINAL SANITY #7

written by KAMI GARCIA

art by MICO SUAYAN and JASON BADOWER

cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

PRESTIGE PLUS FORMAT

ON SALE 1/19/21

$5.99 US | 32 PAGES | 7 of 8 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+ | 8.5″ x 10.875″

BIMONTHLY

Harley faced The Joker in her home, and now she faces him again. This time, she knows he killed her roommate. This time, she knows he's toying with her. This time, she's in danger of losing her reputation with the GCPD instead of her life. Their electrifying encounter will have consequences for the rest of her life—but is she ready?



THE LAST GOD #12

written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

art by RICCARDO FEDERICI

cover by KAI CARPENTER

ON SALE 1/26/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

CARD STOCK COVER

FINAL ISSUE

At the edge of creation lies the Black Stair. From beyond it, from the Void of non-existence, He has returned. Mol Uhltep, The Last God.

The God in The Void walks the world of Cain Anuun once more, bringing his apocalyptic prophecy of thirty years past to fruition.

This is the story of those who failed to stop Him. The mortals who believed they could kill a god and protect their world from the cold embrace of unlife. Instead, they lie dead and dying atop the Black Stair as the world crumbles around them.

This is how it all ends. The void awaits.



LOONEY TUNES #258

written by IVAN COHEN

art and cover by DAVE ALVAREZ

ON SALE 1/19/21

$2.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Wile E. Coyote is off to the moon on a mission for the Acme Xperimental Space Program! Next stop: Mars. But hold on—looks like astronaut Road Runner has beaten him to the lunar surface and is determined to stop him from going any further. How can one super-speedster bird keep a super genius explorer from taking one giant step for the Earth creatures?



MAD MAGAZINE #18

written and illustrated by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

ON SALE 2/16/21

$5.99 US | 56 PAGES | FC | DC

The secret's out—and so are the agents! Mad #18 is our all-espionage issue, featuring Peter Kuper's final installment of Spy vs. Spy! Celebrating the 60-year-saga of Antonio Prohías' sneaky secret agents, we revisit the work of the artists and writers who contributed to this iconic cartoon, including Duck Edwing, Bob Clarke, and Dave Manak. Plus, we're "Wishin' for the Impossible," watching "James Bomb," play one awful game of "Charades," and, as usual, try to "Forget Smart."



THE OTHER HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #2

written by JOHN RIDLEY

art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and ANDREA CUCCHI

cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and MARCO MASTRAZZO

variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

PRESTIGE PLUS FORMAT | ON SALE 1/26/21

$6.99 US | 48 PAGES | 2 OF 5 | FC

8.5″ x 10.875″

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+ | BIMONTHLY

Before the New Teen Titans, there were the original Teen Titans. In the tumultuous 1970s, in an America that was very different than today but in many ways all too familiar, the trials and tribulations of these young heroes were witnessed by two of DC's first Black superheroes: Karen Beecher-Duncan, better known as Bumblebee, and Mal Duncan—even if their versions of events are often at odds. And across that decade, they fought for their seats at the Titans' table while joining the battle against injustice.

The long-awaited miniseries written by Academy Award-winning screenwriter John Ridley (12 Years a Slave, Let It Fall) and beautifully illustrated by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Andrea Cucchi continues to look at the mythology of the DC Universe as seen through the prism of DC Super Heroes who come from traditionally disenfranchised groups.



RORSCHACH #4

written by TOM KING

art and cover by JORGE FORNÉS

variant cover by TRAVIS CHAREST

ON SALE 1/12/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 4 OF 12 | ‑FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

CARD STOCK COVERS

At last, it's time for Laura's story.

The detective following Rorschach's trail turns his eyes toward the vigilante's female companion. Who is behind that domino mask, and what led her to team up with an old comic book creator to try to assassinate a controversial presidential candidate? These are the threads the detective must unravel—and they lead him to a circus sideshow and the strong man she once convinced to kill for her.



SWEET TOOTH: THE RETURN #3

written by JEFF LEMIRE

art and cover by JEFF LEMIRE

ON SALE 1/12/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 3 OF 6 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Oh no, oh no! Things are even worse now! Father told the boy and Penny to go to the jail cell for a time out, but now it looks like they have escaped! And what's this? One of Father's nannies has gone missing too? And the Downsiders are angry with Father? Oh dear, this simply will not do. Not one bit. The people must be put back in their places. Order must be maintained. Otherwise humanity cannot survive. Will Penny and the boy ruin Father's perfect plans, or will he have to put an end to the meddlesome children?



HARLEY QUINN AND THE BIRDS OF PREY: THE HUNT FOR HARLEY

written by AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

art and cover by JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ON SALE 3/23/21

$24.99 US | $33.99 CAN

160 PAGES | 8.5″ x 10.875″ | FC | HARDCOVER

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-449-4

The creative team that transformed Harley Quinn forever returns to shake up her world once more—and this time, the gloves are off! Harley Quinn has avoided Gotham City ever since she broke up with The Joker and found a home in Coney Island. But when she gets an offer she can't refuse, she has no choice but to slip back into the city as quietly as she can, hoping to be gone before anyone—especially her ex—learns she's been there. But for Harley, "as quietly as she can" is plenty loud…and before she can say "Holee bounty hunters, Batman," The Joker's sicced every super-villain in the city on her pretty ombré head—and the only team tough enough (or crazy enough) to come to her defense is the Birds of Prey…if they can put up with her. Collects Harley Quinn & the Birds of Prey #1-4.



THE JOKER WAR SAGA

written by JAMES TYNION IV, JOHN RIDLEY, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, PETER J. TOMASI, CECIL CASTELLUCCI, DAN JURGENS, RAM V, SCOTT LOBDELL and SAM HUMPHRIES

art by JORGE JIMENEZ, GUILLEM MARCH, CARLO PAGULAYAN, KENNETH ROCAFORT, ROBBI RODRIGUEZ, RYAN BENJAMIN, BRETT BOOTH, RILEY ROSSMO, and others

cover by BEN OLIVER

ON SALE 2/23/21

$39.99 US | 366 PAGES | FC | DC| HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77950-791-4

The summer 2020 blockbuster "The Joker War" is collected in this new hardcover that includes the tie-in chapters starring Batgirl, Red Hood, Nightwing, Catwoman, and, of course, Harley Quinn! As the Clown Prince of Crime battles the Dark Knight Detective head-to-head one last time. The Joker has never wanted to win before—he's never wanted his battle with Batman to end. But now his motivation has shifted.

This collection features the Joker's confrontation with Batgirl; his manipulation of the amnesiac Nightwing; and a turf war between Gotham City's many evildoers! Plus, the debut of Clownhunter, a cameo by Ghost-Maker, and an epic battle between Harley Quinn and Punchline!

Collects Batman #95-100, Batgirl #47, Detective Comics #1025, Red Hood: Outlaw #48, Nightwing #74, The Joker War Zone #1, plus stories from Harley Quinn #75 and Catwoman #25.



AMETHYST

written by AMY REEDER

art and cover by AMY REEDER

ON SALE 2/16/21

$16.99 US | $22.99 CAN

152 PAGES

FC | DC | TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-747-1

Amy Winston—better known as Princess Amethyst—returns to her magical kingdom to celebrate her 16th birthday in style. The only problem? Her kingdom is missing, her subjects have vanished, and none in the realm of Gemworld—not even her best friend, Lady Turquoise—remain loyal to her house! Alone and dejected, Amy is forced to confront dark secrets and explore the farthest reaches of Gemworld in order to find clues. Follow Amethyst's mystical tour through astonishing crystalized kingdoms and encounter extraordinary creatures as she solves the mystery of her ransacked realm. Collects Amethyst #1-6.



BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHTS: CONTESTED

written by DEVIN GRAYSON and CHUCK DIXON

art by ROGER ROBINSON, JOHN FLOYD, and LEONARDO MANCO

cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

ON SALE 2/23/21

$29.99 US | $39.99 CAN

296 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-306-0

The eclectic early millennium stories of Batman, Nightwing, and the extended Bat-family continue as Dick Grayson returns to his acrobat roots to take on the criminal sister duo, Double Dare! Then, Batman calls Aquaman for a favor, Scarecrow unleashes his fear toxin in Arkham, and Superman pays a visit to Gotham City! Collects the lead stories from Batman: Gotham Knights #14-24 and #29.



BOOKS OF MAGIC VOL. 3: DWELLING IN POSSIBILITY

written by KAT HOWARD, DAVID BARNETT, and SIMON SPURRIER

art by TOM FOWLER and CRAIG TAILLEFER

cover by KAI CARPENTER

ON SALE 2/16/21

$24.99 US | $33.99 CAN

248 PAGES | FC | TRADE PAPERBACK

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-300-8

John Constantine is back—and, unfortunately for Tim Hunter, he's convinced the only way the human race can survive is if Tim is taken off the board. But from where Tim's standing, he's the only one with the power to save us all. Who's right? Who's wrong? And is there room in London for the both of them? That's just the start of Tim's troubles—because his evil doppelgänger has been unleashed on the world! Collects Books of Magic #14-23.



CATWOMAN VOL. 4: COME HOME, ALLEY CAT

written by RAM V, PAULA SEVENBERGEN, BLAKE NORTHCOTT, and SEAN MURPHY

art by FERNANDO BLANCO, MIRKA ANDOLFO, ANEKE, and CIAN TORMEY

cover by JOËLLE JONES

ON SALE 2/23/21

$19.99 US | $25.99 CAN

248 PAGES | FC | DC | TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-451-7

In the aftermath of "The Joker War," Selina Kyle has taken up residence in Alleytown. But when she finds that her old stomping grounds have been taken over by drug-running mobsters, she hatches a plan to take the town back! But unbeknownst to her, she's being tracked by a terrifying new foe: a hitman in priest's clothing known only as Father Valley, who carries a bag of bibles around as trophies from each of his victims. Will she be able to loosen the mafia's stranglehold on her new hometown or become another victim to Father Valley's sacred oath? Plus, Selina heads to the jungle to steal a diamond from a supervillain auction! Collects Catwoman #14-15 and #22-28.



DC POSTER PORTFOLIO: JOËLLE JONES

art and cover by JOËLLE JONES

ON SALE 6/29/21

$24.99 US | $33.99 CAN

42 PAGES | FC | 12″ x 16″ | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-013-6

DC's spotlight of top cover artists continues with the latest entry in the Poster Portfolio series, spotlighting the dynamic style of Joëlle Jones! This collection includes 20 of Jones's most compelling DC covers, including her work on Catwoman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Supergirl: Being Super and more!

Printed on heavy card stock paper at a big 12 inches by 16 inches, the pages of the Poster Portfolio are easily removed from the binding and are suitable for framing.



EX MACHINA COMPENDIUM TWO

written by BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

art by TONY HARRIS, JIM CLARK, and JOHN PAUL LEON

cover by TONY HARRIS

ON SALE 2/23/21

$59.99 US | $78.99 CAN

704 PAGES | FC | DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-804-1

As the second half of the Eisner Award-winning series begins, Mayor Mitchell Hundred is summoned to Rome for an audience with the Pope, but as Hundred makes his travel plans, he is unaware of the assassin who has him in his sights. And as Mayor Hundred descends into the NYC sewers to learn why he was given the strange powers that helped him become the heroic Great Machine, a determined reporter with far greater powers than the Great Machine aims to bring down the mayor's administration! Collects Ex Machina #26-50 and Ex Machina Special #3-4.



GREEN ARROW: 80 YEARS OF THE EMERALD ARCHER THE DELUXE EDITION

stories and art by various

new cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

ON SALE 3/23/21

$29.99 US | $39.99 CAN

416 PAGES | 7.0625″ x 10.875″ | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77950-914-7

Green Arrow celebrates 80 years of adventure with this new hardcover collection of his greatest tales! These era-spanning stories include Oliver Queen's first appearance from 1941, along with the legendary anti-drug "Snowbirds Don't Fly" by Dennis O'Neil and Neal Adams. Plus, the opening chapter of Mike Grell's storied "The Longbow Hunters," a pivotal Justice League adventure starring second Green Arrow Connor Hawke, an untold tale from the hero's TV adventures, and much more. Collects More Fun Comics #73, Adventure Comics #246 and #259, Green Lantern #85 and #86, Green Arrow: The Longbow Hunters #1, Green Arrow #100-101 (1994), JLA #8-9, Green Arrow #1, #17, and #75 (2001), Green Arrow and Black Canary #4, Secret Origins #4 (2014), Arrow: Season 2.5 #1, and Green Arrow: Rebirth #1.



HELLBLAZER VOL. 24: SANCTIONED

written by PETER MILLIGAN and SI SPENCER

art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI,

SEAN MURPHY, and SIMON BISLEY

cover by SEAN MURPHY

ON SALE 2/16/21

$34.99 US | $45.99 CAN

352 PAGES | FC | TRADE PAPERBACK

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-952-9

John Constantine is a bastard. But just how much of a bastard? As his grip on sanity loosens even further, he gets desperate enough to summon Shade, the Changing Man! But will Shade help or hurt his cause? And will John figure it out in time to walk down the aisle with the beautiful alchemist Epiphany Graves? With uninvited guests coming from both Heaven and Hell, what could go wrong? Plus, in City of Demons (illustrated by Batman: White Knight's Sean Murphy), an accident leaves Constantine in the hospital—and when he gets out, the streets of London have become a very dark place…even by his standards. Collects Hellblazer #267-275 and John Constantine: Hellblazer: City of Demons #1-5.



SWAMP THING: THE NEW 52 OMNIBUS

written by SCOTT SNYDER, JEFF LEMIRE, CHARLES SOULE, and others

art by YANICK PAQUETTE, JESUS SAIZ, MARCO RUDY, KANO, FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA, BECKY CLOONAN, STEVE PUGH, and others

cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

ON SALE 3/23/21

$125.00 US | $163.99 CAN

1,160 PAGES | FC | DC | HARDCOVER

7.0625″ x 10.875″

ISBN: 978-1-77950-814-0

One of DC's most compelling characters is reborn for a new age! Since the dawn of time, the planet's safety has depended on maintaining a balance of three great powers: the Green, the force that unites all plant life; the Red, the force that unites all animal life; and the Rot, the force of death. Each generation, the Green selects an avatar to serve as its protector—the Swamp Thing. But Dr. Alec Holland, the Green's newest champion, is no longer interested in the role. The Rot's own avatar is growing stronger, and servants of decay gain more territory every day. If Alec doesn't return to his duties soon, there might not be any Green left to protect. Collects Swamp Thing #0-40, #0, #23.1, Swamp Thing Annual #1-3, Swamp Thing: Futures End #1, Animal Man #12 and #17, and Aquaman #31.



SWAMP THING: THE BRONZE AGE VOL. 3

written by MARTIN PASKO, DAN MISHKIN, LEN WEIN, and BRUCE JONES

art by TOM YEATES, JAN DUURSEMA, BO HAMPTON, STEPHEN BISSETTE, BERNIE WRIGHTSON, MARK TEXEIRA, and others

cover by TOM YEATES

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 2/23/21

$39.99 US | $53.99 CAN

416 PAGES | FC | TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-716-7

The saga of one of DC's most unique characters continues in this collection of horror comics classics! Swamp Thing takes on monsters both human and inhuman in these stories, including Anton Arcane and his Un-Men and the sinister General Sunderland! Plus, the adaptation of the Swamp Thing movie, and a reprint of the classic Swamp Thing tale that introduces the Un-Men! Collects The Saga of the Swamp Thing #1-19 and The Saga of the Swamp Thing Annual #1.



TALES FROM THE DC DARK MULTIVERSE

written by SCOTT SNYDER, KYLE HIGGINS, JAMES TYNION IV, JEFF LOVENESS, TIM SEELEY, and MAT GROOM

art by JAVIER FERNANDEZ, BRAD WALKER, KYLE HOTZ, AARON LOPRESTI, TOM RANEY, and others

cover by LEE WEEKS

ON SALE 2/23/21

$24.99 US | $33.99 CAN

448 PAGES | FC | DC | TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-815-7

Now in softcover! After the events of Dark Nights: Metal, a gateway into the Dark Multiverse has opened, and its stories are revealed! Journey into twisted and tragic worlds where Bruce Wayne never reclaimed the mantle of the Bat from Azrael, Lois Lane became the Eradicator, and more! Collects Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Batman: Knightfall #1, Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Death of Superman #1, Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Blackest Night #1, Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Infinite Crisis #1, and Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Teen Titans: The Judas Contract #1.



TEEN TITANS VOL. 4: ROBIN NO MORE

written by ADAM GLASS and ROBBIE THOMPSON

art by EDUARDO PANSICA, JULIO FERREIRA, and JAVIER FERNANDEZ

cover by BERNARD CHANG

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 2/16/20

$19.99 US | $25.99 CAN

256 PAGES | FC | DC | TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-668-9

As this collection begins, Djinn is trapped in her ring with no escape while the Teen Titans go hunting for her older brother Elias, the only one capable of saving her. But Elias's dark side is the stuff of legends…and the Teen Titans know he can't be trusted. Then, with Robin gone and Mercy Hall shut down, can there still be a Teen Titans? And while Damian hunts the KGBeast, the team is on his trail—and they're determined to find him before Batman does! Collects Teen Titans #39-47 and Teen Titans Annual #2.

This title was previously solicited as Teen Titans Vol. 4: Djinn Wars.



V FOR VENDETTA BOOK AND MASK SET NEW EDITION

written by ALAN MOORE

art and cover by DAVID LLOYD

ON SALE 4/27/21

$X.99 US | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-XXX-X

The iconic V for Vendetta Book and Mask Set is back in a new edition!

In a world without political freedom, personal freedom and precious little faith in anything comes a mysterious man in a white porcelain mask who fights political oppressors through terrorism and seemingly absurd acts. It's a gripping tale of the blurred lines between ideological good and evil.

The inspiration for the hit 2005 movie, this amazing graphic novel is packaged with a collectible reproduction of the iconic "V" mask.