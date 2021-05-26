DC to Launch New Aquaman Comic Alongside Aquaman 2 Movie
Back in March, Bleeding Cool reported that we understood Josh Williamson was planning to write the Aquaman series after Kelly Sue DeConnick's run on the series but as the new architect of the DC Universe, decided that the timing wasn't right and he was a bit overloaded. I am however told to expect a new Aquaman book to be launched out of the upcoming Infinite Frontier series from a new creative team. Well, Josh Williamson was on John Siuntres' Word Balloon podcast last week and, basically, he said as much.
"With Aquaman in particular they have really awesome plans rocking. One thing I would keep in mind is that there's an Aquaman movie coming, another one, so obviously they have very big Aquaman plans. The stuff they have planned for Aquaman is so cool, the creative teams they have working on it, it's just awesome and I think it's some of the coolest stuff I've seen somebody do with Aquaman and Aquaman mythology and the Aquaman characters. When I see the big strategy of it, I'm like, that's really cool. It's a great way to do an Aquaman series. I would definitely read the Aquaman 80th Anniversary special, if you're a big Aquaman fan, to know what's going on you should read that special."
I think he may have said the title's name a couple more times. We also mentioned that 80th Anniversary Special first too, adding that Jeff Parker would be part of it and saying "we are also told to expect the return of the original Prince of Atlantis, Arthur Curry Jr? Originally appearing in Aquaman #23 in 1965 as Aquababy, the child of Arthur and Mera, died in Adventure Comics #452 in 1977, suffocated by Black Manta."
Aquaman 80th Anniversary Special 100-Page Super Spectacular Celebrates DC's King of the Seven Seas! Since his first appearance in November 1941's More Fun Comics #73, Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman, has defended the Seven Seas and the DC Universe itself from all manner of threats. On August 31, DC and Aqua-fans alike can celebrate the legacy of the Atlantean Sea King, with the release of the Aquaman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular. Some of the greatest names in comics will contribute their storytelling firepower to this 100-page collector's item – writers Dan Jurgens, Geoff Johns, Brandon Thomas, Chuck Brown, Stephanie Phillips, Michael Moreci, Marguerite Bennett, Dan Watters, Jeff Parker, Becky Cloonan and Francis Manapul. They'll be joined by some of the most prolific artists in comics, including Steve Epting, Paul Pelletier, Valentine de Landro, Hendry Prasetya, Pop Mhan, Trungles, Miguel Mendonça, Evan "Doc" Shaner, and more. In addition to a stunning cover by the iconic team of Ivan Reis and Joe Prado, the Aquaman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular will feature eight "decade" themed card stock variant covers, portraying the marine monarch throughout the years:
- 1940's variant cover by Michael Cho
- 1950's variant cover by Ramona Fradon
- 1960's variant cover by Walt Simonson
- 1970's variant cover by José Luis García-López
- 1980's variant cover by Chuck Patton and Kevin Nowlan
- 1990's variant cover by Yvel Guichet
- 2000's variant cover by Becky Cloonan
- 2010's variant cover by Robson Rocha.
This all-star-filled anthology spans across the ocean king's legacy, not just celebrating his own triumphs but also those of his greatest allies and enemies. The main cover version of this 100-page blockbuster is priced at $9.99, with each card stock variant priced at $10.99