DC to Launch New Aquaman Comic Alongside Aquaman 2 Movie

Back in March, Bleeding Cool reported that we understood Josh Williamson was planning to write the Aquaman series after Kelly Sue DeConnick's run on the series but as the new architect of the DC Universe, decided that the timing wasn't right and he was a bit overloaded. I am however told to expect a new Aquaman book to be launched out of the upcoming Infinite Frontier series from a new creative team. Well, Josh Williamson was on John Siuntres' Word Balloon podcast last week and, basically, he said as much.

"With Aquaman in particular they have really awesome plans rocking. One thing I would keep in mind is that there's an Aquaman movie coming, another one, so obviously they have very big Aquaman plans. The stuff they have planned for Aquaman is so cool, the creative teams they have working on it, it's just awesome and I think it's some of the coolest stuff I've seen somebody do with Aquaman and Aquaman mythology and the Aquaman characters. When I see the big strategy of it, I'm like, that's really cool. It's a great way to do an Aquaman series. I would definitely read the Aquaman 80th Anniversary special, if you're a big Aquaman fan, to know what's going on you should read that special."

I think he may have said the title's name a couple more times. We also mentioned that 80th Anniversary Special first too, adding that Jeff Parker would be part of it and saying "we are also told to expect the return of the original Prince of Atlantis, Arthur Curry Jr? Originally appearing in Aquaman #23 in 1965 as Aquababy, the child of Arthur and Mera, died in Adventure Comics #452 in 1977, suffocated by Black Manta."