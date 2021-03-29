Aquaman 80th Anniversary – What Are DC Comics Plans? (Spoilers)

2021 is the 80th anniversary of the creation of Aquaman, though you might not know it. Despite having a much-expanded role in the Justice League, The Snyder Cut, as a god of the ocean with women singing to him, he has no ongoing series. The two-issue Future State series did not lead to an Infinite Frontier series like so many of the others – but there was an opportunity.

I understand Josh Williamson was planning to write the series after Kelly Sue DeConnick's run on the series but as the new architect of the DC Universe, decided that the timing wasn't right and he was a bit overloaded. I am however told to expect a new Aquaman book to be launched out of the upcoming Infinite Frontier series from a new creative team.

We are also told to expect the return of the original Prince of Atlantis, Arthur Curry Jr? Originally appearing in Aquaman #23 in 1965 as Aquababy, the child of Arthur and Mera, died in Adventure Comics #452 in 1977, suffocated by Black Manta.

And you thought the eighties were dark. But since everything happened, and everything matters, Aquababy will be back…

But we do have confirmation, if nothing else, on the details of DC Comics' upcoming 80 Years of the King of the Seven Seas The Deluxe Edition hardcover volume out in September.

This new hardcover includes Aquaman's most memorable appearances, from his 1940's debut in the pages of More Fun Comics #73 to recent classics from top creators including Geoff Johns and more! Discover the stories that shaped the hero of the seas! Collects stories from Aquaman #0-37, JLA: Our Worlds at War #1, Aquaman #17, Outsiders: Five of a Kind – Metamorpho/Aquaman #1, Adventure Comics #120-137, 232-266, 269-475, More Fun Comics #73, Aquaman #11-35, 46-62, #1; #1; Aquaman Special #1 and Aquaman #25.