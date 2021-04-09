Jeff Parker Returns To Aquaman At DC Comics – For A Drop

Jeff Parker wrote the Aquaman series from DC Comics from issue #26-40 as well as Annual #2 back in 2014 and 2015, before he was replaced by Cullen Bunn and the series then relaunched for DC Rebirth. But we hear he is returning to the character in 2021 – though not for a new series.

He will be one of a number of creators contributing towards the not-yet-announced-or-solicited Aquaman 100 Page 80th anthology – one of many returning creators, no doubt. But he's the only one we've had semi-confirmed.

Could the likes of Geoff Johns, Peter David, Dan Abnett, Cullen Bunn, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Josh Williamson and Brandon Thomas be joining Jeff Parker? That's what I'd expect. Look for an announcement from one of DC Comics' media partners any day now.

Because, yes, 2021 is the 80th anniversary of Aquaman. The series was cancelled for DC Future state and, unlike other titles, was not restarted or continued afterwards. Bleeding Cool previously reported that Josh Williamson was planning to launch a new Aquaman series, but his role on the new Infinite Frontier mini-series took up his time – we are told to expect a new Aquaman series spinning out of Infinite Frontier.

Aquaman was created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger, in More Fun Comics #73, in 1941). Initially a backup feature in DC's anthology titles, he later starred in several volumes of a solo comic book series and during the late 1950s and 1960s, he was a founding member of the Justice League. In the 1990s, writers interpreted the character more seriously, with storylines depicting the weight of his role as king of Atlantis. Of late, the profile of the character has been raised after actor Jason Momoa portrayed Aquaman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Aquaman, and Aquaman 2. His role was also built on in the recent Justice League: The Zack Snyder Cut.