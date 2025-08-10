Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman Day, H2SH

DC Comics' Plans For Batman Day, Saturday, 20th of September, 2025

DC Comics' Plans For Batman Day, Saturday, 20th of September, 2025, with H2SH, the new Batman #1, Absolute Batman, and Batman And Robin

Article Summary Batman Day returns September 20, 2025, featuring exclusive comic releases and special editions.

Launch of a brand new Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez kicks off the festivities.

Special Batman Day editions include Absolute Batman #1, Batman & Robin Year One, and Gotham Sampler.

Hush 20th Anniversary Hardcover and classic Batman: Year Two add to the celebration lineup.

Batman Day returns on Saturday, the 20th of September, from DC Comics. And here is what you are getting in comic book stores, and presumably, other places too. September will also bring the launch of a new Batman #1 from Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, for the beginning of the month, and the Batman movie releasing on the day before Batman Day, the 19th of September, Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires.

Absolute Batman #1 Batman Day 2025 release, with a new cover by Nick Dragotta, for $2.99 cover price, and retailers can order them in bundles of 25 for $25. There will also be a $9.99 foil variant and a $4.99 blank sketch variant cover.

Batman & Robin Year One #1 Batman Day 2025 release by Mark Waid and Chris Samnee. Available to retailers in bundles of 25 for $7.50.

Batman: Gotham Sampler Batman Day 2025 Special Edition. A preview of the brand-new Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez, and an excerpt from the new mature readers series Red Hood #1 by Gretchen Felker-Martin and Jeff Spokes. And more previews for Nightwing, Harley Quinn and Catwoman for their new story arcs in September. And, again, available to retailers in bundles of 25 for $7.50.

Batman: Year Two #1 Batman Day 2025 Special Edition, a special reprint edition of Detective Comics #575, will also be in retailer bundles of 25 for $7.50.

Batman Day 2025 Hush 20th Anniversary Edition Variant Dustjacket Hardcover with a new cover by Jim Lee, for $49.99

Batman Day is an annual event organised by DC Entertainment to celebrate and promote Batman, the first one on the 23rd of July, 2014, for San Diego Comic-Con and Batman's 75th Anniversary. It followed the first Superman Day the previous year, alongside the release of the Man of Steel movie. Subsequent Batman Days have been on either the third or fourth Saturday in September. Such as this one.

