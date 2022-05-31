DC Comics Prepares For Next Week's Dark Crisis #1 (Spoilers)

DC Comics publishes two comic books today that directly lead into next week's Dark Crisis #1. The more obvious Justice League: The Road To Dark Crisis but also the slightly less obvious Shadow War Omega. The most recent Justice League #75 saw the death of the Justice League, and the Road looks at how that plays out. With Nightwing refusing to be part of a new Justice League, as they will obviously be back from the dead.

Although maybe not quite yet.

Maybe Dark Crisis may be a route to bringing back Alfred Pennyworth? Dark Metal tried its best. Over in Shadow War Omega, which still has a living Batman, Slade Wilson is most definitely dead.

But we know from previews of Dark Crisis #1 that he'll be back.

After Nightwing is indeed persuaded to talk at a vigil to the Justice League.

With a group of shadowy bad guys on the roof. Or rather it's this lot.

Throwing the body of Slade Wilson into the Lazarus pit.

And clearly they didn't check to see whether or not his clothing would run in the wash.

While other bad guys are putting together their own team and are recruiting.

Or rather it's the same team, just with many more members. All ready to fight under Deathstroke?

Other League side-members are getting and giving the news, while having to deal with a rise of supercriminality after the death of the Justice League.

Look at Hal Jordan's dad face. It reminds me of another classic.

If these deaths will really stick. I mean, even Rick Jones came back.

But all of this is in the hands of Pariah, who has been having quite the crisis of faith, with visions of the dead family that started his journey into creating the Crisis Of Infinite Earths forty years ago…

And ghosts are handy to throw exposition at as well.

Even if they sometimes throw it back in your face.

Ghosts are getting more and more on your case these days. They are just so entitled. I blame TikTok.

So when the revived Slade Wilson has one attitude to an upcoming Crisis…

He may not be accounting for Pariah's own motivations and the people talking in his head.

But both Pariah and Slade Wilson are getting instructions from somewhere else, from the Great Darkness for Pariah and maybe the same for Slade Wilson?

It does feel that maybe Slade Wilson has literally been to hell or back, and has a vibe of Neil Gaiman's "We Can Get Them for You Wholesale". It all hangs together… and kicks off next week. More Dark Crisis gossip here if you need it, some of which was confirmed today.

Justice League: Road To Dark Crisis #1 and Shadow War Omega #1 is published by DC Comics today.

JUSTICE LEAGUE ROAD TO DARK CRISIS #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B CHRIS BURNHAM CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Chris Burnham

Written by Joshua Williamson, Jeremy Adams, Brandon Thomas, Chuck Brown, Stephanie Phillips and Phillip Kennedy Johnson Art by Clayton Henry, Fico Ossio, Emanuela Lupacchino, Leila Del Duca and more The Justice League has tragically fallen in battle, and now we see the aftermath. How does the world react to the Justice League being gone? Which heroes rise up…and which villains try to take advantage? And what dark forces are lying in wait to attack? An all-star roster of DC talent showcases a world without a Justice League and sets the stage for next month's Dark Crisis event! Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 05/31/2022 SHADOW WAR OMEGA #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JONBOY MEYERS

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Jonboy Meyers

THE SHADOW WAR'S EPIC CONCLUSION! The shocking finale of the Shadow War! Lives have been lost. Heroes and villains have fallen in battle. And now the real mastermind behind the Shadow War has been revealed. But they are far from done! Batman and Robin are all that's left to put a stop to their real plans. Can the father-and-son duo work together to save the day? Events in this issue lead directly into DC's next big summer event!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 05/31/2022