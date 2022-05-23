Dark Crisis To Bring Back Young Justice Villain – The Mighty Endowed?

The Mighty Endowed? I am not sure how many times I am going to have to type out the words "it was a different time" but… it was a different time. Peter David and Todd Nauck successfully launched the Young Justice comics book at DC Comics back in 1998. With Conner Kent, Bart Allen and Tim Drake. And in that very first issue featured Professor Nina Dowd, an architect who uncovers a mysterious relic.

Turns out that it is a relic of the New Gods society, buried on Earth. It transforms her into a new form, one that sees her taking the role of a supervillain with the power of a New God.

And also large breasts. This seems to be her most notable attribute, both in her name and in the attitude of the teenage boys around her who seem to have been watching Monty Python And The Holy Grail, though her breasts – and their size – is hidden on panel. It was a different time.

That's basically it for The Mighty Endowed. She then turned up again in a two page story in Young Justice Secret Files and her powers have expanded. She can use her breasts to hypnotise people.

It was, all together, "It was a different time". Well done, we could take that act round the world, I especially like the harmonies. But again The Mighty Endpowed has the same weakness.

A centre of gravity. Anyway, The Mighty Endowed was forgotten, no one cosplays as her, she hasn't turned up in any Secret Society Of Super-Villains. However, Bleeding Cool hears that she will be turning up in a major way in Dark Crisis: Young Justice. And while the jokes haven't aged, her breasts will no longer be hidden and will be revealed to be, well, no bigger than any other supervillain in the nineties. Also, written and drawn by women. Well, after all, it is a different time..

DARK CRISIS YOUNG JUSTICE #1 (OF 6) CVR A MAX DUNBAR

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Laura Braga (CA) Max Dunbar

Crises have always had devastating impacts on the generation of heroes that make up Young Justice, and Dark Crisis will hit them even harder. Tim Drake, Impulse, and Superboy go missing during the Justice League's funeral. The only person concerned enough to find them? Cassie Sandsmark, a.k.a Wonder Girl. But…the three boys of Young Justice aren't on this Earth anymore…they're on the world of their dreams, one they may never want to leave! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/21/2022 DARK CRISIS YOUNG JUSTICE #2 (OF 6) CVR A MAX DUNBAR

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Laura Braga (CA) Max Dunbar

TALE OF TWO WONDER GIRLS! Impulse, Superboy, and Tim Drake were just saved by Cassie Sandsmark, Wonder Girl in the strange fantasy word they're trapped in. And she's here to help them navigate their retro surroundings. But…Cassie Sandsmark is back on our Earth searching for her friends alongside Red Tornado and the superhero formerly known as Arrowette. Which Cassie is lying and who's about to get burned?!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/19/2022 DARK CRISIS YOUNG JUSTICE #3 (OF 6) CVR A MAX DUNBAR

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Laura Braga (CA) Max Dunbar

SINS OF THE OLD! In response to their lack of gratitude, the world holding Superboy, Impulse, and Tim Drake captive has brought back the three villains who have caused them the most pain to keep them in their place: Deathstroke, Captain Boomerang, and Lex Luthor. Old wounds will open. Wonder Girl and her search team will have to hurry up before there's no Young Justice left to save!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/16/2022