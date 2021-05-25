DC Comics Promises a New Stargirl Comic, With Stargirl #1 Soon

Today sees the publication of the Stargirl Spring Break Special by Geoff Johns and Todd Nauck which revives the character is most recently seen on the CW TV show and ties her future in with the rest of the Seven Soldiers of Victory. But what future for Stargirl? This one-shot was teased in Infinite Frontier #0, but while all the other teases led to comic book series, Stargirl just got the special.

Well not for long. The conclusion to the one-shot promises more, much more, specifically a Stargirl #1 to follow. Will it be from the same creative team? No idea. All we know is that there will be a Stargirl series. Maybe it will launch in the again-delayed DC Comics solicitations for August, which must surely be released soon, or maybe they'll hold off to later in 2021. We'll try and keep out eyes out and look to the stars. As it were.

STARGIRL SPRING BREAK SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A TODD NAUCK

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Todd Nauck

Legendary comics writer Geoff Johns returns to his breakthrough hero, Stargirl, in this special one-shot illustrated by Todd Nauck! Courtney Whitmore's spring break plans aren't like your average high schooler's. Instead of hanging out with friends, she's heading out on an adventure with her stepfather, Pat Dugan, a.k.a. S.T.R.I.P.E., and teaming up with his former team, the Seven Soldiers of Victory! The Soldiers are forced to reunite again to unearth the secret eighth Soldier of Victory, but what other secrets lie buried, and what does it all mean for Courtney's future as Stargirl?

Retail: $5.99

