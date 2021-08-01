DC Comics Publishes Complete Talon By James Tynion IV

DC Comics are definitely realising that James Tynion IV is a thing. They are even allowing him to publish creator-owned comics through them, something removed from Kurt Busiek and Brian Bendis of late. And they are delving through their publication history to find books of his they can collect and put his name in the headline. Such as the Batman spinoff Talon he wrote for eighteen months as part of The New 52, drawn by Miguel Sepulveda. But only James' name makes it into the title of the book… here's the Amazon listing.

Talon by James Tynion IV Paperback – April 26, 2022

by James Tynion IV (Author), Miguel Sepulveda (Illustrator)

Read some of the earliest Gotham City stories from current Batman mastermind James Tynion IV, as deadly assassin Calvin Rose seeks redemption—and his freedom from the Court of Owls!

As a young performer with Haly's Circus, young Calvin Rose was secretly being raised to be a master assassin—a killing machine called a Talon. The Talons have always served the mysterious Court of Owls, a group of wealthy individuals who will stop at nothing to maintain their grip on power in Gotham City. When Rose defects from the Talon's ranks, he is marked for death and spends the next few years using all his training to hide from his former masters.

After years on the run, Rose finally returns to Gotham City following the horrors of "The Night of Owls." He'll set off to investigate what remains of the Court of Owls, but will he be able to gain his freedom at long last?

Collects Talon #0-17.