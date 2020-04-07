Gotham High is Published by DC Comics Today in Print and Digitally

Today, DC Comics digitally published the original graphic novel Gotham High. It is available on the DC App, ComiXology and Kindle. DC has published a number of collections of previously available material digitally as well. Batman: Last Knight on Earth, Freedom Fighters: Rise of a Nation, Transmetropolitan Book Three and Wonder Woman Vol. 2: Love is a Battlefield. DC also has the archival Justice League of America: A Celebration of 60 Years. These match titles that DC Comics has offered to the bookstore market, or rather bookstores that are still open, and are still being distributed. Copies of Gotham High, and all these books. intended for comic book stores would have shipped last week, have been held up at Diamond Comic Distributors.

Gotham High is one of DC Comics' standalone Young Adult titles, that have proved rather popular in recent months. They reimagine the worlds of DC Comics for a different audience, making many changes along the way. The full solicitation for Gotham High as written by YA bestselling author Melissa De La Cruz runs below. It is followed by a preview, a number of pages of which are courtesy of Entertainment Weekly a few weeks ago.

Gotham High solicitation and preview

Gotham High by Melissa De La Cruz and Thomas Pitilli. From the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Alex and Eliza and The Witches of East End comes a reimagining of Gotham for a new generation of readers. Before they became Batman, Catwoman, and The Joker, Bruce, Selina, and Jack were high schoolers who would do whatever it took-even destroy the ones they love-to satisfy their own motives.

After being kicked out of his boarding school, 17-year-old Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham City to find that nothing is as he left it. What once was his family home is now an empty husk, lonely but haunted by the memory of his parents' murder. Selina Kyle, once the innocent girl next door, now rules over Gotham High School with a dangerous flair, aided by the class clown, Jack Napier.

When a kidnapping rattles the school, Bruce seeks answers as the dark and troubled knight-but is he actually the pawn? Nothing is ever as it seems, especially at Gotham High, where the parties and romances are of the highest stakes…and where everyone is a suspect. With enchanting art by Thomas Pitilli, this new graphic novel is just as intoxicating as it is chilling, in which dearest friends turn into greatest enemies-all within the hallways of Gotham High.