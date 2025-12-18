Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: green lantern, Hal Jordan

DC Comics Publishes Green Lantern #600 Anniversary In March 2026

DC Comics Publishes Green Lantern #600 Anniversary In March 2026

Article Summary Green Lantern #600 arrives March 2026, celebrating decades of epic cosmic adventures and heroism.

Hal Jordan faces his greatest test yet as a new Lantern stands ready to step up if he fails.

Kyle Rayner returns to Earth, takes up the Green Lantern mantle, and gets back to LA life.

Guy Gardner discovers new "Allsight" powers, assembling a team to hunt vanished Emotional Entities.

Green Lantern #33 is out in March 2026. When you add all the separate Green Lantern volume numbers, it gets it up to Green Lantern #600 with stories from Jeremy Adams, Ron Marz, Xermanico, Darryl Banks, and more, as Hal Jordan is pushed to his limits and Kyle Rayner returns to Earth…

GREEN LANTERN #600

Written by JEREMY ADAMS, RON MARZ, and more!

Art by XERMANICO, DARRYL BANKS, V KEN MARION, and more!

Cover by XERMANICO

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and DAVID AJA

Glow In The Dark variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Legacy wraparound variant cover by SCOTT KOBLISH

Corner Box variant cover by XERMANICO

Symbol variant cover

$5.99 US | 56 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

In this special, oversize 600th issue, Hal Jordan will be tested as never before…and a new Lantern stands poised to step in should he fail. Hal embarks on a mysterious mission while Kyle Rayner finally moves back to Los Angeles and again takes up the mantle of Green Lantern of Earth. Join Kyle as he finds a job, navigates traffic, and chases down escaped villains from Oa! All this, plus a host of legendary guest artists and writers from Lanterns past, and an answer to the question posed to Star Sapphire in the last issue…

While Guy Gardner is getting new post-DC's K.O. powers of vision…

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #14

Written by MORGAN HAMPTON

Art and cover by FERNANDO PASARIN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Variant covers by ARIEL COLON and SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Corner Box variant cover by FERNANDO PASARIN

Symbol variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/11/26

Thanks to his newfound power after DC K.O., Guy Gardner is now being worshipped as the Allsight on Oa. After receiving constant visions of the vanished Emotional Entities, Guy puts together an elite team to track them down. At the same time, John Stewart and Katma Tui run into an old adversary on New Korugar.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!