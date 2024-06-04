Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: christopher priest, Denys Cowan, larry hama, md bright

DC Comics Publishes Tributes To M.D. "Doc" Bright Today

Today's DC Comics include tributes to comic book creator Mark Bright, M.D., or Doc Bright, who died at the age of 68 in March this year.

Today's DC Comics include tributes to comic book creator Mark Bright, M.D., or Doc Bright, who died at the age of 68 in March this year. Bleeding Cool ran an early obituary, followed by a tribute by Christopher Priest. Priest joins Denys Cowan and Larry Hama in tributes published by DC Comics today.

"I played music with Doc Bright for over 20 years. He was the bassist and I was the rhythm guitar in the K-Otics. When you spend that long holding down a rhythm section with somebody, you develop a peculiarly intense bond—call it the groove, the pocket, whatever. It is impossible to describe the feeling when What you are playing meshes precisely with another player. If I was playing a lead fine in a blues number, I knew that whatever expressive whim I followed, Doc would be right there with me. It is devastating to realize I will never feel that chemistry again, to know the song has ended." –Larry Hama

"When creating Milestone Media, we always saw it as a throwback comic book company, and we all had our roles. Derek Dingle was our president and business leader, and Dwayne McDuffie was our Stan Lee, an editorial genius. M.D. Bright was our John Buscema, a master storyteller and brilliant artist of immense ability. We had asked him to join Milestone officially, but he preferred to draw full-time, and we are so thankful that he did. Mark was the artist for Icon, and he perfectly illustrated every issue he touched. There wouldn't be a Milestone as we know it without his vital contributions." —Denys Cowan

"In most every way that mattered, Doc and I literally were Quantum and Woody. I've been asked many times which of us was which. The truth is, I think both Eric (Quantum) and Woody were based on Doc, on his perpetual seesaw between stoicism and sarcasm. Doc may be the funniest guy I ever knew: well-educated, well-informed, and well deserving of his own late-night talk show. He could and often did mock virtually everything, had an opinion about literally everything, and had amazing creative skill in a number of disciplines. Doc was a great guy and an amazing talent. I'm so blessed to have known him and to have learned from him. I say all these nice things because I don't want anyone to be confused about how deep my affection for the guy went or why he got on my damned nerves (and, thus, the basic formula for Quantum & Woody)." —Christopher Priest

