MD Bright of Armor Wars, Quantum & Woody and Icon Dies, Aged 68

Comic book creator Mark D Bright , also known as MD Bright, died last week, peacefully, on the 27th of March at the age of 68.

Known for Armor Wars, Green Lantern series and creating Icon with Priest.

Memorial service set for 7th April at Martin's Home for Service, NJ.

Survived by family and revered for contributions to comics and storyboarding.

Comic book creator Mark D Bright, also known as MD Bright, died last week, peacefully, on the 27th of March at the age of 68. Born in 1955, he is best known in the comics field for drawing the Iron Man comic book story Armor Wars, about to be turned into a movie. As well as drawing the iconic Green Lantern: Emerald Dawn miniseries, co-created Icon for Milestone and Quantum and Woody for Acclaim, all with Christopher Priest, a personal comic book highlight for me, and the pinnacle of their partnership together.

A memorial service for MD Bright will be held this Sunday, the 7th of April at Martin's Home for Service in Montclair, New Jersey at 3pm.

The fifth of seven children, MD Bright put his interest in comics down to visiting his hairdresser grandmother, who stocked comics for her customer's children to read while they waited. Mark attended Pratt Institute, in Brooklyn and graduated in 1978 with a Bachelor's in Fine Art, and was first published in comics that year on DC Comics' House of Mystery. One of the earliest prominent black comic book creators, he took over drawing Falcon in 1983, with Priest drawing his final ten issues of Power Man and Iron Fist. Other runs include Solo Avengers, Iron Man, G.I. Joe, Green Lantern, Action Comics, Milestone Comics' Icon and Acclaim/Valiant Comics' Quantum and Woody and the classic Spider-Man Vs Wolverine.

After twenty years in comics, MD Bright also moved into storyboarding for commercials, TV shows and movies, including M. Night Shyamalan's The Last Airbender, though he always returned to comics. He also created the Damaged comic series with Jason McKee at A-10 Comics and his Christian webcomic …level path.

Mark D Bright is survived by three siblings, Stephen and wife Mirza of Union, Valerie Lewis and husband Wayne of Kilgore, Texas, and Brian in Morris Town. As well as seven nieces and nephews: Korey, Stephen II and his wife Jumari, Sean, Andrew and his partner Elsy, Lynsey and her husband Ruben, James (LJ) and his wife Keshia, and Brianna. And nine great grandnieces and grandnephews, Alycia, Ruben, Victoria, Sarai, Emery, Andrew Jr., James Jr., Jaxon and Kennedy.

Bleeding Cool send our condolences to his friends and family, as well as admiration for his remarkable work.

