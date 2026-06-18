Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, frank miller, peach momoko

Frank Miller & Peach Momoko Team Up For Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Story

Frank Miller and Peach Momoko Team Up for an Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Story from Marvel Comics in September

Article Summary Frank Miller and Peach Momoko make their first-ever team-up in Amazing Spider-Man #1000 with Tears of the Spider-Queen.

The Frank Miller and Peach Momoko Spider-Man story sends Peter Parker into battle with the Hand’s deadly ninjas.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 also features stories by Dan Slott, Brian Michael Bendis, Noah Hawley, and more top creators.

Marvel marks 1,000 issues of Amazing Spider-Man with a 104-page special, new villain Ravage, and a September 16 release.

Frank Miller and Peach Momoko will be teaming up for the first time to tell a comic book story for the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man #1000. Tears of the Spider-Queen by the pair will see Spider-Man go up against the deadly ninjas of the Hand. Other stories will include Now I Can Rest by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin, which brings readers back to the night that changed Peter Parker's life in a revelatory and heartbreaking story exploring Uncle Ben's death. The Gesture by Brian Michael Bendis and Stuart Immonen teams up Spider-Man and the Avengers against some of Spidey's greatest foes. And then there's Still Standing by Noah Hawley and Patrick Gleason. Here's a look at more of what's to come in September…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 – 75960621001503611

Written by JOE KELLY NOAH HAWLEY, FRANK MILLER, DAN SLOTT, J.M. DEMATTEIS, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, LARRY LIEBER & MORE!

Art by PEPE LARRAZ, JOHN ROMITA JR. PATRICK GLEASON, PEACH MOMOKO, MARCOS MARTIN, STUART IMMONEN, HUMBERTO RAMOS & MORE!

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. & PAOLO RIVERA

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY – 75960621001503623

Variant Cover by STUART IMMONEN – 75960621001503629

Variant Cover by MARCOS MARTIN – 75960621001503636

Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS – 75960621001503626

Web-Head Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON – 75960621001503627

THE BIGGEST ISSUE IN AMAZING SPIDER-HISTORY!

Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades…RAVAGE! Plus, some of the greatest creative minds on Earth honor one thousand issues of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! NOAH HAWLEY (Alien: Earth, Fargo, LEGION) makes his comic book debut, Frank Miller and Peach Momoko collaborate for the first time, Stuart Immonen and Brian Michael Bendis return to Spider-Man together, and some of the best ASM creators return to the title!

104 PGS./Rated T …$9.99 On Sale 9/16

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